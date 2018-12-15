Wichita St. holds off Southern Miss behind McDuffie
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Markis McDuffie and Jaime Echenique each scored 17 points and Wichita State fought off Southern Mississippi for a 63-60 win on Saturday.
Dominic Magee's layup with 53 seconds remaining put Southern Miss on top 61-60 before Echenique threw down a dunk 17 seconds later.
Magee missed a jump shot on the Golden Eagles' next possession and Southern Miss was forced to foul. Morris Udeze made the first of two free throws before Erik Stevenson grabbed the offensive rebound off the miss. Magee fouled McDuffie and he made 1 of 2 and the Shockers led 63-60.
Wichita State's Samajae Haynes-Jones fouled Leonard Harper-Baker with 2 seconds left and he missed all three foul shots to end the game.
Earlier, Wichita State (6-4) outscored Southern Mississippi 20-8 over the span of two halves. Rod Brown's layup with 2:46 left before halftime made it 26-21 and the Shockers went to intermission with a 33-25 lead. McDuffie's 3-pointer with 14:38 remaining extended the lead 44-29.
McDuffie's 3-point play with 10:46 left made it 52-36, but the Golden Eagles woke up with a 17-3 run and trimmed the deficit to 55-53 on Magee's 3 with 4:26 to go.
Cortez Edwards led Southern Miss (7-3) with 15 points.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|43.1
|Field Goal %
|33.8
|35.8
|Three Point %
|35.5
|69.7
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Defensive rebound by Wichita State
|1.0
|Leonard Harper-Baker missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Leonard Harper-Baker missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Leonard Harper-Baker missed 1st of 3 free throws
|1.0
|Shooting foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones
|1.0
|+ 1
|Markis McDuffie made free throw
|14.0
|Markis McDuffie missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Dominic Magee
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Erik Stevenson
|18.0
|Morris Udeze missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Morris Udeze made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|63
|Field Goals
|19-52 (36.5%)
|23-60 (38.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-26 (53.8%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|48
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|24
|31
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Southern Miss 7-3
|79.1 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|19.1 APG
|Wichita State 6-4
|71.1 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|C. Edwards G
|14.1 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|3.4 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
21
|J. Echenique F
|8.6 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|0.4 APG
|57.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Edwards G
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|J. Echenique F
|17 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|38.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|52.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|36
|15
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6/13
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|6
|T. Griffin
|37
|12
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/11
|2/7
|6/8
|0
|5
|D. Magee
|27
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|L. Harper-Baker
|34
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|1/7
|1
|1
|K. Holland
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|36
|15
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6/13
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|6
|T. Griffin
|37
|12
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/11
|2/7
|6/8
|0
|5
|D. Magee
|27
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|L. Harper-Baker
|34
|5
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|1/7
|1
|1
|K. Holland
|14
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Draine
|21
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Rowe
|14
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/3
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|1
|G. Watson
|17
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|3
|C. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hampton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Weatherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Daniel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jacdonmi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|27
|10
|7
|3
|10
|19
|19/52
|8/20
|14/26
|3
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|34
|17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/16
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|6
|J. Echenique
|22
|17
|11
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8/12
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|S. Haynes-Jones
|38
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/14
|2/6
|1/3
|0
|0
|E. Stevenson
|33
|5
|8
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|7
|R. Torres
|26
|4
|3
|6
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|34
|17
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/16
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|6
|J. Echenique
|22
|17
|11
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8/12
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|8
|S. Haynes-Jones
|38
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/14
|2/6
|1/3
|0
|0
|E. Stevenson
|33
|5
|8
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1/9
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|7
|R. Torres
|26
|4
|3
|6
|2
|0
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Brown
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|M. Udeze
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/5
|2
|2
|D. Dennis
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|1
|A. Midtgaard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Burton
|17
|0
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|44
|14
|5
|4
|15
|16
|23/60
|5/18
|12/23
|13
|31
