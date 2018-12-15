USM
Wichita St. holds off Southern Miss behind McDuffie

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Markis McDuffie and Jaime Echenique each scored 17 points and Wichita State fought off Southern Mississippi for a 63-60 win on Saturday.

Dominic Magee's layup with 53 seconds remaining put Southern Miss on top 61-60 before Echenique threw down a dunk 17 seconds later.

Magee missed a jump shot on the Golden Eagles' next possession and Southern Miss was forced to foul. Morris Udeze made the first of two free throws before Erik Stevenson grabbed the offensive rebound off the miss. Magee fouled McDuffie and he made 1 of 2 and the Shockers led 63-60.

Wichita State's Samajae Haynes-Jones fouled Leonard Harper-Baker with 2 seconds left and he missed all three foul shots to end the game.

Earlier, Wichita State (6-4) outscored Southern Mississippi 20-8 over the span of two halves. Rod Brown's layup with 2:46 left before halftime made it 26-21 and the Shockers went to intermission with a 33-25 lead. McDuffie's 3-pointer with 14:38 remaining extended the lead 44-29.

McDuffie's 3-point play with 10:46 left made it 52-36, but the Golden Eagles woke up with a 17-3 run and trimmed the deficit to 55-53 on Magee's 3 with 4:26 to go.

Cortez Edwards led Southern Miss (7-3) with 15 points.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Griffin
S. Haynes-Jones
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
43.1 Field Goal % 33.8
35.8 Three Point % 35.5
69.7 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by Wichita State 1.0
  Leonard Harper-Baker missed 3rd of 3 free throws 1.0
  Leonard Harper-Baker missed 2nd of 3 free throws 1.0
  Leonard Harper-Baker missed 1st of 3 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Samajae Haynes-Jones 1.0
+ 1 Markis McDuffie made free throw 14.0
  Markis McDuffie missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Dominic Magee 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Erik Stevenson 18.0
  Morris Udeze missed 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Morris Udeze made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
Team Stats
Points 60 63
Field Goals 19-52 (36.5%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 14-26 (53.8%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 48
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 24 31
Team 4 4
Assists 10 14
Steals 7 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
C. Edwards G
15 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Southern Miss 7-3 253560
home team logo Wichita State 6-4 333063
WICHST -8.5, O/U 136.5
Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Southern Miss 7-3 79.1 PPG 42.3 RPG 19.1 APG
home team logo Wichita State 6-4 71.1 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
1
C. Edwards G 14.1 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.4 APG 45.5 FG%
21
J. Echenique F 8.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.4 APG 57.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
C. Edwards G 15 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
21
J. Echenique F 17 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
36.5 FG% 38.3
40.0 3PT FG% 27.8
53.8 FT% 52.2
Southern Miss
Starters
C. Edwards
T. Griffin
D. Magee
L. Harper-Baker
K. Holland
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 36 15 7 0 2 1 1 3 6/13 0/0 3/4 1 6
T. Griffin 37 12 5 8 1 0 1 2 2/11 2/7 6/8 0 5
D. Magee 27 10 4 0 0 0 3 3 4/10 2/5 0/0 0 4
L. Harper-Baker 34 5 2 0 3 2 3 2 2/6 0/1 1/7 1 1
K. Holland 14 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
L. Draine
T. Rowe
G. Watson
C. Clark
A. Hampton
C. Weatherspoon
L. Marshall
T. Stevenson
S. Daniel
B. Jacdonmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Draine 21 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 3
T. Rowe 14 6 2 0 0 0 1 5 2/3 1/1 1/2 1 1
G. Watson 17 3 3 2 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 3/5 0 3
C. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jacdonmi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 27 10 7 3 10 19 19/52 8/20 14/26 3 24
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
J. Echenique
S. Haynes-Jones
E. Stevenson
R. Torres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 34 17 8 1 1 0 0 1 5/16 2/6 5/7 2 6
J. Echenique 22 17 11 0 0 2 3 4 8/12 0/0 1/2 3 8
S. Haynes-Jones 38 11 0 3 0 0 1 3 4/14 2/6 1/3 0 0
E. Stevenson 33 5 8 0 1 0 3 2 1/9 1/6 2/2 1 7
R. Torres 26 4 3 6 2 0 6 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
R. Brown
M. Udeze
D. Dennis
A. Midtgaard
J. Burton
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
C. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Brown 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
M. Udeze 17 4 4 2 0 2 1 2 1/4 0/0 2/5 2 2
D. Dennis 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 1
A. Midtgaard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Burton 17 0 6 2 1 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Poor Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 44 14 5 4 15 16 23/60 5/18 12/23 13 31
NCAA BB Scores