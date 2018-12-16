White has 18, Providences rolls C Connecticut 87-63
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Maliek White scored a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and had six assists and Providence cruised to an 87-63 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday.
Isaiah Jackson hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Friars (8-3) and Alpha Diallo and Nate Watson added 14 apiece.
After the Blue Devils opened the scoring, Diallo had five points to start a 9-0 run. Jackson and Makai Ashton-Langford hit back-to-back 3s and after a CCSU 3-pointer nine more points followed for a 15-3 run that put the lead in double figures.
Providence shot 57 percent in the first half. The bench, led by Jackson and Watson, had 21 points and the Friars led 46-32.
Diallo had a layup and White, David Duke and Jimmy Nichols had treys for an 11-0 run early in the second half and the lead remained at least 20 points the rest of the way.
The Friars, who were 11 of 23 from distance, were without A.J. Reeves, the leading freshman scorer in the Big East at 14.2 points a game, sidelined with a foot injury that will keep him out four-to-six weeks.
Jamir Coleman had 21 points and Tyler Kohl 18 for CCSU (5-6).
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|87
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|30-59 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|40
|Offensive
|11
|16
|Defensive
|14
|24
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|5
|26
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|19
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CCSU 5-6
|74.7 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Providence 8-3
|74.7 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|J. Coleman G
|9.1 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|49.2 FG%
|
4
|M. White G
|5.1 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|35.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Coleman G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|M. White G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hugley
|19
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|W. Ellis
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|1/3
|0
|2
|H. Kay
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Marshall Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Segwai
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Wallace
|15
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|25
|5
|8
|3
|13
|19
|24/58
|6/15
|9/15
|11
|14
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|24
|16
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|7/7
|2
|1
|N. Watson
|19
|14
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|19
|8
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Edwards
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Fonts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Monroe
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|40
|26
|10
|8
|11
|15
|30/59
|11/23
|16/23
|16
|24
