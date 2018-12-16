CCTST
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Maliek White scored a career-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and had six assists and Providence cruised to an 87-63 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday.

Isaiah Jackson hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the Friars (8-3) and Alpha Diallo and Nate Watson added 14 apiece.

After the Blue Devils opened the scoring, Diallo had five points to start a 9-0 run. Jackson and Makai Ashton-Langford hit back-to-back 3s and after a CCSU 3-pointer nine more points followed for a 15-3 run that put the lead in double figures.

Providence shot 57 percent in the first half. The bench, led by Jackson and Watson, had 21 points and the Friars led 46-32.

Diallo had a layup and White, David Duke and Jimmy Nichols had treys for an 11-0 run early in the second half and the lead remained at least 20 points the rest of the way.

The Friars, who were 11 of 23 from distance, were without A.J. Reeves, the leading freshman scorer in the Big East at 14.2 points a game, sidelined with a foot injury that will keep him out four-to-six weeks.

Jamir Coleman had 21 points and Tyler Kohl 18 for CCSU (5-6).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Makai Ashton-Langford 11.0
  Thai Segwai missed jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Jimmy Nichols Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Thai Segwai missed jump shot 13.0
  Jimmy Nichols Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Shooting foul on Will Ellis 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Kris Monroe 38.0
  Chris Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Jimmy Nichols Jr. 40.0
+ 3 Isaiah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makai Ashton-Langford 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Jimmy Nichols Jr. 1:30
  Drew Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:32
Team Stats
Points 63 87
Field Goals 24-58 (41.4%) 30-59 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 40
Offensive 11 16
Defensive 14 24
Team 5 0
Assists 5 26
Steals 8 10
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
J. Coleman G
21 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
4
M. White G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo CCSU 5-6 323163
home team logo Providence 8-3 464187
PROV -15, O/U 145.5
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
PROV -15, O/U 145.5
Dunkin' Donuts Center Providence, RI
Team Stats
away team logo CCSU 5-6 74.7 PPG 38 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Providence 8-3 74.7 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
15
J. Coleman G 9.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.2 APG 49.2 FG%
4
M. White G 5.1 PPG 1.6 RPG 2.3 APG 35.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Coleman G 21 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
4
M. White G 18 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
41.4 FG% 50.8
40.0 3PT FG% 47.8
60.0 FT% 69.6
CCSU
Starters
J. Coleman
T. Kohl
I. Krishnan
T. Batiste
D. Bute
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Coleman 32 21 3 0 0 0 1 1 9/14 2/4 1/3 3 0
T. Kohl 35 18 8 2 0 0 5 3 6/14 1/3 5/6 5 3
I. Krishnan 34 5 4 1 1 0 0 4 1/7 1/4 2/2 0 4
T. Batiste 27 4 1 1 3 0 1 3 2/7 0/1 0/1 0 1
D. Bute 21 4 1 1 1 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Hugley
W. Ellis
H. Kay
D. Marshall Jr.
C. Williams
T. Segwai
K. Wallace
K. Hicks
M. Underwood
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hugley 19 7 3 0 1 1 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 2
W. Ellis 7 4 2 0 1 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 1/3 0 2
H. Kay 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Marshall Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Williams 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Segwai 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Wallace 15 0 3 0 1 2 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
K. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 25 5 8 3 13 19 24/58 6/15 9/15 11 14
Providence
Starters
M. White
A. Diallo
J. Nichols Jr.
D. Duke
K. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. White 28 18 3 6 0 0 1 2 7/9 2/4 2/3 0 3
A. Diallo 33 14 8 3 3 2 2 3 5/11 2/4 2/3 3 5
J. Nichols Jr. 29 7 9 4 0 2 2 2 2/6 1/2 2/4 5 4
D. Duke 24 6 4 5 2 2 2 1 2/5 1/3 1/3 1 3
K. Young 17 4 4 0 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
I. Jackson
N. Watson
M. Ashton-Langford
D. Edwards
A. Fonts
K. Monroe
E. Holt
A. Reeves
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Jackson 24 16 3 2 1 1 3 3 3/8 3/6 7/7 2 1
N. Watson 19 14 5 1 2 1 0 2 6/8 0/0 2/3 5 0
M. Ashton-Langford 19 8 2 5 2 0 0 1 3/5 2/2 0/0 0 2
D. Edwards 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Fonts 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Monroe 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
E. Holt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 40 26 10 8 11 15 30/59 11/23 16/23 16 24
