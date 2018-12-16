TULSA
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 17 points, Curran Scott made four free throws in the final 11 seconds and Tulsa held off Dayton 72-67 on Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Casino.

DaQuan Jeffries, who leads Tulsa in scoring at 13.2 points per game, added 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-3).

Josh Cunningham scored 15 points for Dayton (5-5) and Trey Landers added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jalen Crutcher's 3-pointer drew Dayton within 68-65 with 50 seconds remaining. After Tulsa missed in the paint, Dayton's Ryan Mikesell rebounded and he missed a 3-pointer at the other end with 17 seconds left. Scott was fouled and made both free throws, then Landers made a layup for Dayton.

After a timeout, Tulsa inbounded and Scott was fouled with three seconds left. He made both free throws to seal the win.

Tulsa made 15 of 17 from the line and Dayton made 14 of 17.

Key Players
S. Taplin
J. Crutcher
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
39.4 Field Goal % 41.1
28.0 Three Point % 40.4
70.6 Free Throw % 60.0
Team Stats
Points 72 67
Field Goals 25-46 (54.3%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 7-13 (53.8%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 29
Offensive 1 7
Defensive 25 18
Team 3 4
Assists 15 12
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 4
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
Tulsa
Starters
Bench
J. Horne
Z. Moore
E. Joiner
S. Falokun
C. Barnes
A. Foree
P. Hewitt
R. Jones
D. Jackson
L. Deline Jr.
G. Christopoulos
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Horne 20 10 7 1 0 1 1 1 2/3 2/2 4/4 0 7
Z. Moore 15 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1
E. Joiner 15 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
S. Falokun 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Barnes 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Foree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hewitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deline Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 26 15 3 1 12 15 25/46 7/13 15/17 1 25
Dayton
Starters
Bench
O. Toppin
F. Policelli
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 19 13 2 2 0 1 1 4 4/7 0/0 5/6 1 1
F. Policelli 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cohill 13 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 25 12 7 2 4 14 24/59 5/23 14/17 7 18
