Igbanu, Scott help Tulsa hold off Dayton, 72-67
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 17 points, Curran Scott made four free throws in the final 11 seconds and Tulsa held off Dayton 72-67 on Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Casino.
DaQuan Jeffries, who leads Tulsa in scoring at 13.2 points per game, added 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (9-3).
Josh Cunningham scored 15 points for Dayton (5-5) and Trey Landers added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Jalen Crutcher's 3-pointer drew Dayton within 68-65 with 50 seconds remaining. After Tulsa missed in the paint, Dayton's Ryan Mikesell rebounded and he missed a 3-pointer at the other end with 17 seconds left. Scott was fouled and made both free throws, then Landers made a layup for Dayton.
After a timeout, Tulsa inbounded and Scott was fouled with three seconds left. He made both free throws to seal the win.
Tulsa made 15 of 17 from the line and Dayton made 14 of 17.
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|12.9
|Pts. Per Game
|12.9
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|39.4
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|28.0
|Three Point %
|40.4
|70.6
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|Defensive rebound by Tulsa
|0.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Trey Landers
|3.0
|+ 2
|Trey Landers made layup
|6.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Trey Landers
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by DaQuan Jeffries
|14.0
|Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|67
|Field Goals
|25-46 (54.3%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-13 (53.8%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|15-17 (88.2%)
|14-17 (82.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|29
|Offensive
|1
|7
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|4
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Igbanu F
|12.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.5 APG
|58.8 FG%
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|14.7 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|61.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Igbanu F
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|J. Cunningham F
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.3
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|53.8
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|88.2
|FT%
|82.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Igbanu
|27
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|1
|D. Jeffries
|27
|16
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7/11
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|6
|S. Taplin
|29
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/10
|1/3
|2/3
|0
|2
|C. Scott
|27
|8
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|L. Korita
|30
|2
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|27
|15
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7/11
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|3
|J. Crutcher
|38
|14
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5/15
|4/11
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Landers
|36
|13
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/14
|0/5
|3/4
|4
|3
|J. Davis
|27
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|1
|R. Mikesell
|37
|5
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|19
|13
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|1
|F. Policelli
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cohill
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|25
|12
|7
|2
|4
|14
|24/59
|5/23
|14/17
|7
|18
