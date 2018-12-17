EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Freshman Miller Kopp scored a career-high 17 points and Vic Law added another 17 as Northwestern defeated Chicago State 88-46 on Monday night.

Northwestern (8-3) methodically built its lead and separated with a 13-4 run to end the first half. The Wildcats knocked off their rust, as they hadn't played since Dec. 8 due to final exams.

Chicago State (3-10) hung around early but couldn't overcome 18 turnovers, as it trailed 44-27 at the half. Northwestern took advantage with 24 points off turnovers and only gave the ball away eight times.

Northwestern kept the ball moving throughout, finishing with 23 assists on 33 field goals. The Wildcats knocked down 13 of 34 3-pointers, led by Ryan Taylor's 3 of 8 from beyond the arc. Big man Barret Benson even joined in, draining his first career 3.

Travon Bell led Chicago State with 12 points, while Rob Shaw and Anthony Harris added 11 apiece. Only five Cougars scored, however, as the visitors shot 31.3 percent from the field.

Dererk Pardon asserted his will in the paint with 13 points and seven rebounds, and the Wildcats shot 50.8 percent from the field overall. Law scored in double digits for the 11th straight game and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

BIG PICTURE

Chicago State: The Cougars have lost two games in a row after posting their first three-game win streak since March 9-16, 2013.

Northwestern: The Wildcats won their second straight game against a Chicago opponent. Northwestern defeated DePaul last time out on Dec. 8.

UP NEXT

Chicago State: Visits Western Illinois on Thursday in search of its first road win of the season in its 10th try.

Northwestern: Hosts Oklahoma on Friday in its biggest challenge remaining before Big Ten play resumes.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.