Kopp, Law lead Northwestern rout of Chicago State, 88-46

  • Dec 17, 2018

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Freshman Miller Kopp scored a career-high 17 points and Vic Law added another 17 as Northwestern defeated Chicago State 88-46 on Monday night.

Northwestern (8-3) methodically built its lead and separated with a 13-4 run to end the first half. The Wildcats knocked off their rust, as they hadn't played since Dec. 8 due to final exams.

Chicago State (3-10) hung around early but couldn't overcome 18 turnovers, as it trailed 44-27 at the half. Northwestern took advantage with 24 points off turnovers and only gave the ball away eight times.

Northwestern kept the ball moving throughout, finishing with 23 assists on 33 field goals. The Wildcats knocked down 13 of 34 3-pointers, led by Ryan Taylor's 3 of 8 from beyond the arc. Big man Barret Benson even joined in, draining his first career 3.

Travon Bell led Chicago State with 12 points, while Rob Shaw and Anthony Harris added 11 apiece. Only five Cougars scored, however, as the visitors shot 31.3 percent from the field.

Dererk Pardon asserted his will in the paint with 13 points and seven rebounds, and the Wildcats shot 50.8 percent from the field overall. Law scored in double digits for the 11th straight game and added four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

BIG PICTURE

Chicago State: The Cougars have lost two games in a row after posting their first three-game win streak since March 9-16, 2013.

Northwestern: The Wildcats won their second straight game against a Chicago opponent. Northwestern defeated DePaul last time out on Dec. 8.

UP NEXT

Chicago State: Visits Western Illinois on Thursday in search of its first road win of the season in its 10th try.

Northwestern: Hosts Oklahoma on Friday in its biggest challenge remaining before Big Ten play resumes.

Key Players
R. Shaw
D. Pardon
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
27.5 Field Goal % 64.8
11.1 Three Point % 40.0
63.6 Free Throw % 61.7
  Offensive rebound by Northwestern 23.0
  Pete Nance missed jump shot, blocked by Eugene Witherspoon 25.0
+ 1 Anthony Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
  Anthony Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Shooting foul on Barret Benson 44.0
+ 3 Aaron Falzon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp 1:29
  Rob Shaw missed layup 1:31
+ 2 Miller Kopp made driving layup, assist by Aaron Falzon 1:46
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Reed, stolen by Barret Benson 1:53
+ 3 Aaron Falzon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 2:26
Team Stats
Points 46 88
Field Goals 15-48 (31.3%) 33-65 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 2-11 (18.2%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 18 23
Team 6 6
Assists 8 23
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
3
T. Bell G
12 PTS, 2 REB
4
V. Law F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Chicago State 3-10 271946
home team logo Northwestern 8-3 444488
Chicago State
Starters
T. Bell
A. Harris
R. Shaw
D. Strickland
P. Szpir
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Bell 33 12 2 0 2 0 2 2 4/13 2/9 2/2 1 1
A. Harris 36 11 6 1 2 1 5 4 2/11 0/0 7/9 1 5
R. Shaw 37 11 7 4 0 0 4 0 4/11 0/2 3/5 1 6
D. Strickland 25 2 4 1 0 1 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
P. Szpir 14 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0
Bench
C. Jacob
M. Johnson
K. Odiase
J. Reed
N. Bigirumwami
E. Witherspoon
D. Dixon
C. Bowles
M. Oliver
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jacob 23 10 3 1 1 0 3 1 4/8 0/0 2/4 2 1
M. Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Odiase 13 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1
J. Reed 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Bigirumwami 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Witherspoon 11 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bowles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oliver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 46 25 8 5 4 17 17 15/48 2/11 14/22 7 18
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
M. Kopp
D. Pardon
R. Taylor
A. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Law 26 17 4 4 3 1 0 1 6/11 2/6 3/4 3 1
M. Kopp 21 17 4 1 0 1 3 4 7/11 2/6 1/2 1 3
D. Pardon 24 13 7 1 1 2 0 2 5/8 0/0 3/4 1 6
R. Taylor 24 9 2 2 1 0 0 3 3/9 3/8 0/0 0 2
A. Turner 26 3 3 4 0 0 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
B. Benson
A. Falzon
A. Gaines
R. Greer
P. Nance
J. Ash
C. Hall
T. Malnati
R. Young
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Benson 1 9 4 1 1 2 0 2 3/4 1/1 2/3 0 4
A. Falzon 6 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0
A. Gaines 20 5 4 1 0 0 1 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 2
R. Greer 18 5 2 5 2 0 1 3 2/2 1/1 0/1 1 1
P. Nance 14 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 0
J. Ash 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 184 88 33 23 8 6 7 17 33/65 13/34 9/14 10 23
