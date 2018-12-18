RIDER
WASHST

No Text

Washington State hangs on late to beat Rider 94-80.

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Robert Franks had 25 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as Washington State beat Rider 94-80 on Monday night.

Marvin Cannon added 23 points, going 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, and CJ Elleby had 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Washington State (6-3).

Jordan Allen scored 24 points, making 7 of 14 from 3-point range, for Rider (4-4).

After being down 22-15 with 10 minutes left in the first half, WSU went on a 23-2 run spanning 6:07 for a 38-24 lead with 3:50 left in the first half. The run featured back-to-back 3s from Franks and Carter Skaggs, with an acrobatic score from Elleby on a fast break.

WSU was without veteran Viont'e Daniels due to a concussion and Arinze Chidom, who announced last week he's transferring.

Coach Ernie Kent emphasized how much adversity WSU has had to overcome and how the team has dealt with it.

''I was just so proud of them that their character shined through tonight in the middle of what some people would call a lot of adversity,'' Kent said. ''They just relaxed, it was next man up and they let us get after them and make some defensive adjustments.''

The Cougars jumped on the Broncs with an 11-0 run in the first three minutes of the second half for a 56-35 lead. During the run, Cannon drove the lane for a two-handed slam and Elleby also had a powerful dunk.

Rider would not go away with an 11-2 run, cutting the lead to 12, featuring 3's from Allen and Dimencio Vaughn. Washington State scored the next six points, but the Cougars had five turnovers in the next three minutes.

The Broncs were within seven points, 81-74, with 2:40 remaining, but the Cougars closed it out by making 11 free throws in the final 1:19.

Both teams were in the bonus at the 10-minute mark of the second half and the double-bonus with seven minutes remaining. The Cougars had 51 free-throw attempts compared to Rider's 24.

BIG PICTURE

Rider: The Broncs continue their long road trip, traveling over 8,731 miles, as they head to Des Moines, Iowa.

Washington State: The win came at a crucial time for the Cougars, coming off a loss to Montana State. WSU plays one more home game, against SIU-Edwardsville (2-6), before going on the road for the Las Vegas Classic.

POSITIVES

''They (Davante Cooper and Cannon) grew up tonight, they came to the party, they advanced, they made us deeper, they got better, and they got their confidence,'' Kent said.

UP NEXT

Rider plays Drake on Wednesday night.

Washington State hosts SIU Edwardsville on Wednesday.

Key Players
S. Jordan
R. Franks
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
55.9 Field Goal % 54.1
50.0 Three Point % 35.7
50.0 Free Throw % 69.6
  Defensive rebound by Robert Franks 7.0
  Stevie Jordan missed floating jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Marvin Cannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Marvin Cannon made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Frederick Scott 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon 12.0
  Jordan Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Carter Skaggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Carter Skaggs made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Durham 18.0
+ 2 Stevie Jordan made driving layup 19.0
Team Stats
Points 80 94
Field Goals 27-72 (37.5%) 24-46 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 12-35 (34.3%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 14-24 (58.3%) 39-51 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 39 39
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 23 34
Team 6 1
Assists 11 15
Steals 9 6
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 33 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Allen G
24 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
3
R. Franks F
25 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Rider 4-4 354580
home team logo Washington St. 6-3 454994
WASHST -3, O/U 168
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
WASHST -3, O/U 168
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Rider 4-4 78.4 PPG 42 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Washington St. 6-3 84.7 PPG 40.2 RPG 17.9 APG
Key Players
2
J. Allen G 15.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.0 APG 44.6 FG%
3
R. Franks F 24.5 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.8 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Allen G 24 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
3
R. Franks F 25 PTS 12 REB 5 AST
37.5 FG% 52.2
34.3 3PT FG% 35.0
58.3 FT% 76.5
Rider
Starters
S. Jordan
D. Vaughn
K. Williams
A. Durham
A. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Jordan 34 11 5 2 1 0 4 1 4/12 2/6 1/2 2 3
D. Vaughn 19 11 4 2 1 0 1 5 5/9 1/3 0/0 2 2
K. Williams 17 8 2 1 2 0 2 5 4/7 0/0 0/2 0 2
A. Durham 26 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0/6 0/6 0/0 1 2
A. Johnson 13 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 0/2 0/0 0/2 1 1
Bench
J. Allen
F. Scott
T. Marshall
A. Gilbert
D. Eke
N. Buono
K. Cisse
R. O'Leary
T. Randall
T. Bladen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Allen 31 24 1 0 1 0 2 2 7/18 7/14 3/4 0 1
F. Scott 26 12 7 4 1 0 2 5 3/10 2/4 4/8 2 5
T. Marshall 23 12 7 1 1 0 2 2 4/5 0/0 4/4 1 6
A. Gilbert 8 2 2 1 1 0 1 5 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 1
D. Eke 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Buono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Leary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Randall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bladen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 33 11 9 0 15 33 27/72 12/35 14/24 10 23
Washington St.
Starters
R. Franks
M. Cannon
C. Elleby
C. Skaggs
J. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Franks 38 25 12 5 0 0 1 1 7/12 3/6 8/10 2 10
M. Cannon 32 23 2 2 0 2 3 2 4/5 0/1 15/16 0 2
C. Elleby 36 18 7 1 3 0 2 3 6/11 1/3 5/9 1 6
C. Skaggs 27 12 5 0 1 0 0 1 2/5 2/5 6/6 0 5
J. Robinson 21 2 2 1 0 0 6 2 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 2
Bench
J. Pollard
A. Ali
D. Cooper
I. Wade
A. Kunc
V. Daniels
A. Chidom
J. Streeter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Pollard 12 7 4 3 1 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 5/6 0 4
A. Ali 20 3 2 1 1 0 6 4 1/4 1/3 0/1 1 1
D. Cooper 6 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
I. Wade 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 2
A. Kunc 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
V. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chidom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Streeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 38 15 6 2 18 22 24/46 7/20 39/51 4 34
NCAA BB Scores