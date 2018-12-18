PRESBY
Thompson's 18 leads Butler past Presbyterian 76-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Aaron Thompson scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with seven assists and Butler turned back Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Kamar Baldwin added 15 points for the Bulldogs (8-3), who shot 54.5 percent (30 of 55).

J.C. Younger led the Blue Hose (6-6) with 16 points.

Baldwin scored eight straight points for Butler, but during that stretch Presbyterian was on a 23-8 run to open a 25-11 lead. Thompson had nine points as the Bulldogs rallied to take a 41-40 lead before two late free throws gave the Blue Hose the lead at intermission. Butler shot 67 percent in the first half, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range but Presbyterian went 6 of 9 from distance and shot 65 percent.

The Blue Hose cooled off to 29 percent in the second half while Butler made 14 of 27 to improve to 6-0 at home this year. The Bulldogs have now won 49 consecutive home games against nonconference opponents.

Key Players
D. Bell
K. Baldwin
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
46.3 Field Goal % 41.6
35.3 Three Point % 28.6
70.6 Free Throw % 84.2
+ 2 JC Younger made floating jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by JC Younger 12.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker 39.0
  Adam Flagler missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 1 Jordan Tucker made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Personal foul on Romeo Crouch 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker 55.0
  Romeo Crouch missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Davon Bell 1:02
Team Stats
Points 67 76
Field Goals 24-54 (44.4%) 30-55 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 31
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 19 22
Team 1 3
Assists 14 17
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 15 13
Technicals 1 0
25
J. Younger G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
2
A. Thompson G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo Presbyterian 6-6 422567
home team logo Butler 8-3 413576
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
away team logo Presbyterian 6-6 82.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo Butler 8-3 75.2 PPG 35.2 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
25
J. Younger G 10.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 0.8 APG 43.9 FG%
2
A. Thompson G 7.1 PPG 2.1 RPG 4.5 APG 64.7 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Younger G 16 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
2
A. Thompson G 18 PTS 1 REB 7 AST
44.4 FG% 54.5
37.5 3PT FG% 38.9
76.9 FT% 64.3
Presbyterian
Starters
A. Flagler
F. Lewis
C. Hightower
C. Martin
D. Bell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Flagler 26 13 5 0 0 1 0 3 5/12 1/6 2/2 2 3
F. Lewis 25 10 3 2 0 0 2 3 3/8 1/4 3/4 0 3
C. Hightower 31 8 4 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/2 3/3 0 4
C. Martin 24 7 3 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 2/5 1/2 0 3
D. Bell 36 6 4 7 4 0 8 1 2/7 1/1 1/2 1 3
Bench
J. Younger
R. Crouch
A. TeTe
K. Shubert
J. Baker
B. Drake
E. Kay
M. Catchings
J. Gibson
T. Becker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Younger 27 16 1 1 0 0 0 1 7/11 2/4 0/0 0 1
R. Crouch 21 7 4 2 2 0 0 3 3/4 1/2 0/0 3 1
A. TeTe 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Shubert 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Drake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 67 25 14 6 1 13 15 24/54 9/24 10/13 6 19
Butler
Starters
A. Thompson
K. Baldwin
N. Fowler
S. McDermott
P. Jorgensen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Thompson 37 18 1 7 3 1 6 2 8/10 1/1 1/1 0 1
K. Baldwin 35 15 4 2 3 0 0 1 6/13 2/4 1/2 0 4
N. Fowler 17 6 3 0 0 1 1 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 2
S. McDermott 28 5 2 0 1 0 0 2 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 2
P. Jorgensen 24 4 2 1 0 0 2 0 1/5 0/3 2/4 1 1
Bench
J. Brunk
J. Tucker
H. Baddley
B. Nze
C. David
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Golden
M. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brunk 22 10 8 4 0 0 0 0 5/6 0/0 0/1 2 6
J. Tucker 12 10 7 1 0 0 3 3 2/4 2/3 4/4 2 5
H. Baddley 26 8 1 2 0 0 1 2 3/8 2/6 0/0 0 1
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. David - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 76 28 17 7 2 13 13 30/55 7/18 9/14 6 22
