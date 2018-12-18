INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Aaron Thompson scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting with seven assists and Butler turned back Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Kamar Baldwin added 15 points for the Bulldogs (8-3), who shot 54.5 percent (30 of 55).

J.C. Younger led the Blue Hose (6-6) with 16 points.

Baldwin scored eight straight points for Butler, but during that stretch Presbyterian was on a 23-8 run to open a 25-11 lead. Thompson had nine points as the Bulldogs rallied to take a 41-40 lead before two late free throws gave the Blue Hose the lead at intermission. Butler shot 67 percent in the first half, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range but Presbyterian went 6 of 9 from distance and shot 65 percent.

The Blue Hose cooled off to 29 percent in the second half while Butler made 14 of 27 to improve to 6-0 at home this year. The Bulldogs have now won 49 consecutive home games against nonconference opponents.

