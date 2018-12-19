Bogues, Stephen F. Austin beat Baylor 59-58
WACO, Texas (AP) Shannon Bogues had quite a homecoming for Stephen F. Austin against a Baylor team coming off an impressive road victory.
Bogues made a driving layup at the buzzer for the last of his 21 points Tuesday night as the Lumberjacks won 59-58 at Baylor, which only three nights earlier won by nine points at Arizona to end the Wildcats' 52-game home nonconference winning streak.
''As exciting as our last game was is as disappointing as this game was,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said.
Stephen F. Austin (6-4) was within a point when Bogues made a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left. After Baylor (6-4) missed its last shot, SFA's senior guard from nearby Killeen who previously played at McLennan Community College in Waco went the length of the court for the winning shot.
''I shot it with confidence. Once I released it, I knew it was going in,'' Bogues said. ''It's special. I got to see a whole bunch of family who came out and supported me. It felt like home. As soon as I touched down here in Waco, it felt like home.''
Baylor didn't score in the final 2:23, while the Jacks ended the game on a 7-0 run.
Bogues also scored the last basket of the first half and the first nine points after halftime to push the Lumberjacks in front at 34-33.
''They just beat the best home team in America in Arizona, and we caught them on the right night,'' SFA coach Kyle Keller said. ''They didn't make any shots. They're not going to go 4 for 24 from 3 and miss free throws at the end. It was just one of those nights for us.''
The game went back and forth all night, with eight ties and 11 lead changes. Baylor led by eight with less than three minutes to go but didn't have a field goal in the final 4:21.
Davonte Fitzgerald had 15 points and Kevon Harris added 11 for the Lumberjacks.
Tristan Clark was 9-of-9 shooting, including four dunks, and finished with 24 points for the Bears, who also got 11 from Makai Mason. Take out Clark, and the rest of the Bears shot 26 percent (12 of 46) overall.
''We couldn't throw it in the ocean. We couldn't make free throws (12 of 21), turned it over,'' Drew said. ''With all that being said, if we guard the second half like we did the first half, especially in the first eight minutes, we win the game.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks shot 52 percent from the field in the second half, including 5 for 9 from the 3-point line. That efficiency helped them overcome missing five players because of injury, being outrebounded by Baylor 39-34 and committing 19 turnovers.
''We've had a hard time this year. We've really struggled. We're down five players. We're not who we are, but the guys really have a lot of unity,'' Keller said. ''We've been preaching stay together, and we did stay together tonight for the first time.''
Baylor: The Bears' offense has gone dormant over the past four games. They haven't scored more than 63 in any of them, and they hurt themselves by making only 12 of their 21 free-throw attempts. They also turned the ball over 18 times and had three players shoot at least four times from the field and miss them all.
UP NEXT
Stephen F. Austin will begin a three-game home stand against Arlington Baptist on Friday
Baylor will play the second of three in a row at home against Oregon on Friday night.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|12.1
|Pts. Per Game
|12.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|5.4
|Reb. Per Game
|5.4
|30.8
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|16.7
|Three Point %
|38.5
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 2
|Shannon Bogues made layup
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevon Harris
|8.0
|Makai Mason missed jump shot
|10.0
|+ 3
|Shannon Bogues made 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevon Harris
|1:07
|Mario Kegler missed jump shot
|1:09
|Bad pass turnover on Shannon Bogues, stolen by Mario Kegler
|1:25
|Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Davonte Fitzgerald
|1:37
|+ 2
|Davonte Fitzgerald made jump shot, assist by Shannon Bogues
|2:01
|+ 1
|Tristan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:21
|Tristan Clark missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|58
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|21-55 (38.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|4-24 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|12-21 (57.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|39
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|10
|11
|Steals
|10
|14
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|17
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.3
|FG%
|38.2
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|57.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bogues
|38
|21
|2
|5
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8/17
|4/9
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Fitzgerald
|35
|15
|6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|6/18
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|6
|K. Harris
|37
|11
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4/8
|3/4
|0/1
|1
|6
|N. Bain
|36
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|7
|M. Seraille
|25
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Clark
|37
|24
|7
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|9/9
|0/0
|6/10
|4
|3
|M. Mason
|33
|11
|3
|4
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Vital
|36
|7
|12
|1
|5
|0
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|1/5
|7
|5
|K. McClure
|30
|5
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2/10
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Kegler
|23
|0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|4
