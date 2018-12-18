STBON
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Anthony Lamb poured in a career-high 42 points, scoring five straight late in the second overtime, to propel Vermont to an 82-76 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.

Lamb sank 15 of 28 shots, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, to help the Catamounts (9-3) run their winning streak to six. Stef Smith added 21 points and seven rebounds and Robin Duncan scored 11 with six assists and five boards. Duncan's layup with two seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime.

Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton opened the second overtime with layups to give the Bonnies (4-7) a 76-72 lead with 3:13 remaining. But Smith answered with a 3-pointer and Lamb made two free throws to give the Catamounts a 77-76 lead with 1:46 left to play. Lamb followed with a 3-pointer off a Bonnies turnover with 52 seconds to go for an 80-76 lead. Vermont hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final nine seconds.

Courtney Stockard topped St. Bonaventure with 27 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. Lofton added 23 points and four assists. Lofton's layup with 7 seconds left in the first overtime left the game tied at 72. The Bonnies were playing for the first time in 10 days.

Key Players
K. Lofton
A. Lamb
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
46.0 Field Goal % 48.5
32.1 Three Point % 35.9
88.2 Free Throw % 77.1
  Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella 0.0
  Kyle Lofton missed jump shot 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi 8.0
  Robin Duncan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Robin Duncan made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Alpha Okoli 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Robin Duncan 7.0
  Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi 17.0
  Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 1 Ben Shungu made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
Team Stats
Points 76 83
Field Goals 30-62 (48.4%) 29-72 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 10-34 (29.4%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 44
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 28 23
Team 2 7
Assists 10 10
Steals 10 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 27 16
Technicals 0 0
11
C. Stockard F
27 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
3
A. Lamb F
42 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12OT2OTT
away team logo St. Bonaventure 4-7 31338476
home team logo Vermont 9-3 224281183
Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium Burlington, VT
away team logo St. Bonaventure 4-7 70.0 PPG 36.1 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Vermont 9-3 77.2 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.5 APG
11
C. Stockard F 19.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 3.2 APG 55.7 FG%
3
A. Lamb F 22.1 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.8 APG 48.5 FG%
11
C. Stockard F 27 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
3
A. Lamb F 42 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
48.4 FG% 40.3
35.0 3PT FG% 29.4
69.2 FT% 68.2
St. Bonaventure
Starters
C. Stockard
K. Lofton
J. Poyser
A. Ikpeze
T. Ngalakulondi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Stockard 31 27 9 1 2 1 4 5 9/19 4/8 5/8 3 6
K. Lofton 50 23 2 4 3 1 1 4 9/17 1/5 4/4 1 1
J. Poyser 47 6 3 2 1 0 3 4 3/10 0/3 0/0 0 3
A. Ikpeze 21 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Ngalakulondi 23 6 6 0 2 0 2 4 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 4
Bench
O. Osunniyi
N. Kaputo
A. Okoli
M. Moreaux
L. Griffin
J. Galatio
B. Planutis
J. Lee
D. Welch
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Osunniyi 29 8 9 0 2 1 2 4 4/5 0/0 0/1 2 7
N. Kaputo 38 0 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4
A. Okoli 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Moreaux 10 0 2 0 0 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Galatio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Planutis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 76 36 10 10 3 17 27 30/62 7/20 9/13 8 28
Vermont
Starters
A. Lamb
S. Smith
R. Duncan
S. Dingba
Ev. Duncan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Lamb 47 42 6 1 1 3 0 1 15/28 6/14 6/8 2 4
S. Smith 42 21 7 0 0 0 5 0 7/19 4/13 3/3 3 4
R. Duncan 40 11 5 6 2 0 4 3 4/7 0/1 3/4 3 2
S. Dingba 18 0 4 0 0 0 0 5 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 2
Ev. Duncan 18 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
B. Shungu
I. Moll
R. Kpedi
B. Patella
Er. Duncan
J. Speidel
S. Nash
R. Davis
K. Garrison
J. Lorenzo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Shungu 39 7 4 2 2 0 2 4 2/5 0/1 3/5 2 2
I. Moll 25 2 5 1 0 1 3 0 1/6 0/3 0/2 0 5
R. Kpedi 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Patella 20 0 6 0 1 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4
Er. Duncan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Speidel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lorenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 250 83 37 10 6 5 15 16 29/72 10/34 15/22 14 23
NCAA BB Scores