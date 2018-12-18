Lamb scores 42, Vermont outlast St Bonaventure in 2 OTs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) Anthony Lamb poured in a career-high 42 points, scoring five straight late in the second overtime, to propel Vermont to an 82-76 victory over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night.
Lamb sank 15 of 28 shots, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, to help the Catamounts (9-3) run their winning streak to six. Stef Smith added 21 points and seven rebounds and Robin Duncan scored 11 with six assists and five boards. Duncan's layup with two seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime.
Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton opened the second overtime with layups to give the Bonnies (4-7) a 76-72 lead with 3:13 remaining. But Smith answered with a 3-pointer and Lamb made two free throws to give the Catamounts a 77-76 lead with 1:46 left to play. Lamb followed with a 3-pointer off a Bonnies turnover with 52 seconds to go for an 80-76 lead. Vermont hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final nine seconds.
Courtney Stockard topped St. Bonaventure with 27 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. Lofton added 23 points and four assists. Lofton's layup with 7 seconds left in the first overtime left the game tied at 72. The Bonnies were playing for the first time in 10 days.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|20.3
|Pts. Per Game
|20.3
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.2
|Reb. Per Game
|7.2
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|32.1
|Three Point %
|35.9
|88.2
|Free Throw %
|77.1
|Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella
|0.0
|Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|8.0
|Robin Duncan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Robin Duncan made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Alpha Okoli
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Robin Duncan
|7.0
|Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|17.0
|Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|Ben Shungu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|83
|Field Goals
|30-62 (48.4%)
|29-72 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|10-34 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|44
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|28
|23
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|10
|6
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|27
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 4-7
|70.0 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Vermont 9-3
|77.2 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Stockard F
|19.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|3.2 APG
|55.7 FG%
|
3
|A. Lamb F
|22.1 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.8 APG
|48.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Stockard F
|27 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|A. Lamb F
|42 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.4
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Stockard
|31
|27
|9
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|9/19
|4/8
|5/8
|3
|6
|K. Lofton
|50
|23
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9/17
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|1
|J. Poyser
|47
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Ikpeze
|21
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Ngalakulondi
|23
|6
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osunniyi
|29
|8
|9
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|7
|N. Kaputo
|38
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Okoli
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Moreaux
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|76
|36
|10
|10
|3
|17
|27
|30/62
|7/20
|9/13
|8
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Lamb
|47
|42
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|15/28
|6/14
|6/8
|2
|4
|S. Smith
|42
|21
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|7/19
|4/13
|3/3
|3
|4
|R. Duncan
|40
|11
|5
|6
|2
|0
|4
|3
|4/7
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|2
|S. Dingba
|18
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|Ev. Duncan
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Shungu
|39
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|2
|I. Moll
|25
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/2
|0
|5
|R. Kpedi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Patella
|20
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Er. Duncan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Speidel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lorenzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|250
|83
|37
|10
|6
|5
|15
|16
|29/72
|10/34
|15/22
|14
|23
