No. 15 Buckeyes overcome slow start, rout Youngstown State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State's first half against mid-major Youngstown State was a train wreck. But then the No. 15 Buckeyes managed to get back on track with their game plan - primarily getting the ball inside to Kaleb Wesson.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore took control in the second half, scoring 26 of his career-high 31 and rallying Ohio State to a 75-56 rout of the Penguins on Tuesday night.
''When you got a guy like Kaleb Wesson, he's a load,'' Youngstown State coach Jerrod Calhoun said. ''I think he makes the game easier for coach (Chris) Holtmann and the other four players who are out there playing with him. He's a monster.''
The Buckeyes (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) shot poorly in the first half and again were forced to rally against an opponent they should have handled easily from the beginning.
Ohio State made just 7 of 29 shots from the floor in the first half (24.1 percent) and trailed 25-22 at the intermission before Wesson and his teammates got themselves going offensively. The game stayed close in the first half only because Youngstown State didn't shoot much better.
''We had some good looks, but I don't think we imposed ourselves offensively in the first half,'' Holtmann said.
Wesson had a put-back to give the Buckeyes the lead three minutes into the second half and they rolled from there, shooting 70.4 percent after the intermission.
Luther Muhammad and C.J. Jackson each had 11 points for Ohio State, which has won three in a row after losing their only game of the season Nov. 28.
Darius Quisenberry had 17 points, and Naz Bohannon added 11 for the Penguins (5-9), who have lost five of their last six.
Youngstown State shot just 36.4 percent for the game.
BIG PICTURE:
Youngstown State: Took advantage of Ohio State's poor shooting to lead the entire first half, but couldn't keep up once Wesson and the Buckeyes started scoring in the second.
''That was as an efficient a half as I've seen,'' Calhoun said. ''We just had no answer.''
Ohio State: After nearly losing to Bucknell on Saturday, the Buckeyes took another opponent too lightly and were getting stung for a while. They are making too many mistakes against less-talented teams.
''We really have a long way to go, and I'm certainly concerned,'' said Holtmann, who blamed it on a lack of maturity.
''At halftime the older guys, the leaders kind of got into us, saying we weren't playing with a purpose,'' Wesson said. ''We were out there playing possessions just to play, because we had to.''
WESSON RISING
Wesson recorded career highs in scoring in each of the past two games. He had 22 in the 73-71 win over Bucknell on Saturday.
But he only had five in the first half Tuesday and sat out for the last bit with two fouls.
''I had to regain my focus, and I had to get chewed out a couple of times (at the half),'' he said. ''It's not something I expect to happen, but sometimes when you get chewed out, it just lights something in you. I feel like when that happened to me, I had to step up.''
ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS
Wesson's older brother Andre, an Ohio State forward, lost two teeth and chipped another on Saturday when a Bucknell player fell on him and his face made hard contact with the court.
Andre Wesson is scheduled to have dental work on Wednesday, but started against Youngstown State, picking up four points and five rebounds.
UP NEXT:
Youngstown State: Hosts Detroit Mercy on Dec. 28.
Ohio State: At UCLA on Saturday.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.2
|Min. Per Game
|29.2
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|43.3
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|37.5
|Three Point %
|39.2
|45.0
|Free Throw %
|75.5
|Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|27.0
|Geoff Hamperian missed jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50.0
|C.J. Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|50.0
|Personal foul on Darius Quisneberry
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by C.J. Jackson
|1:10
|Jelani Simmons missed jump shot
|1:12
|+ 2
|Andre Wesson made layup, assist by C.J. Jackson
|1:46
|Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Woods
|1:54
|Darius Quisneberry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:56
|+ 1
|Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|75
|Field Goals
|20-55 (36.4%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|39
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|8
|17
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|24
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Youngstown St. 4-9
|78.1 PPG
|45.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|15 Ohio St. 10-1
|77.7 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Quisneberry G
|9.9 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.6 APG
|33.9 FG%
|
34
|K. Wesson F
|15.1 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|52.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Quisneberry G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|K. Wesson F
|31 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|46.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Quisneberry
|31
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|0/3
|5/7
|1
|1
|N. Bohannon
|34
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Maxwell
|26
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|G. Covington
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Anabir
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Quisneberry
|31
|17
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|0/3
|5/7
|1
|1
|N. Bohannon
|34
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4/9
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Maxwell
|26
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|4
|G. Covington
|20
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Anabir
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Simmons
|24
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/8
|3/4
|1/2
|0
|1
|K. Hampton
|20
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|8
|D. Morgan
|11
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Holcombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Akuchie
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Bofenkamp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Hamperian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Sally Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Taylor
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Pedersen
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Cathcart III
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Kane-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|26
|8
|5
|1
|10
|24
|20/55
|8/20
|8/11
|4
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|23
|31
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10/14
|0/2
|11/13
|3
|4
|C. Jackson
|33
|11
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|7
|L. Muhammad
|26
|11
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Young
|16
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|A. Wesson
|25
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|23
|31
|7
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|10/14
|0/2
|11/13
|3
|4
|C. Jackson
|33
|11
|7
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|7
|L. Muhammad
|26
|11
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Young
|16
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|A. Wesson
|25
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|29
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Washington Jr.
|24
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Hummer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Lane
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Jallow
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Ahrens
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|35
|17
|5
|3
|8
|13
|26/56
|5/19
|18/23
|8
|27
-
NTEXAS
NMEX74
65
2nd 0.0
-
CREIGH
OKLA67
77
2nd 1:27 ESPU
-
USC
SNCLRA31
44
2nd 19:42
-
SJST
STNFRD33
34
2nd 19:28 PACN
-
CPOLY
CSBAK23
39
2nd 20:00 ESP3
-
ALCORN
UAB49
76
Final
-
PRINCE
2DUKE50
101
Final
-
FAMU
OREG64
71
Final
-
APPST
GTOWN73
83
Final
-
FRAN
SFTRPA63
96
Final
-
NCASHV
STETSON74
80
Final
-
STBON
UVM76
83
Final/2OT
-
SFLA
FIU82
73
Final
-
CHARLS
SIENA83
58
Final
-
ELON
KENSAW76
67
Final
-
IUPUI
IPFW77
87
Final
-
BING
ND56
69
Final
-
XAVIER
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
MOREHD
WRIGHT67
78
Final
-
OAK
UGA69
81
Final
-
TNST
AKRON60
82
Final
-
MOUNT
AMER56
55
Final
-
CIT
CAMP82
76
Final
-
YOUNG
15OHIOST56
75
Final
-
RADFRD
NCGRN58
65
Final
-
DREXEL
UCONN65
97
Final
-
CHARSO
CLEM51
78
Final
-
ALBANY
PROV43
73
Final
-
ALST
SAMHOU57
78
Final
-
ECU
CHARLO49
55
Final
-
LACO
NWST64
84
Final
-
LALAF
MCNSE80
67
Final
-
BRAD
GASOU74
79
Final/OT
-
NICHST
LAMON68
95
Final
-
14BUFF
CUSE71
59
Final
-
MERCER
FLA63
71
Final
-
LIB
BAMA75
84
Final
-
MOST
ARKST63
71
Final
-
BEND
LOYCHI47
75
Final
-
SDAK
1KANSAS53
89
Final
-
EVAN
MURYST64
66
Final
-
RICE
TEXPA75
67
Final
-
WILLIABA
NORL62
90
Final
-
NALAB
JAXST50
64
Final
-
CHATT
TNMART72
75
Final
-
PRESBY
BUTLER67
76
Final
-
SFA
BAYLOR59
58
Final
-
HUSTON
TXAMCC63
81
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG55
89
Final
-
WCAR
23IOWA60
78
Final
-
NDAK
20MARQET66
92
Final
-
MONST
DENVER64
76
Final
-
SDAKST
EWASH74
64
Final