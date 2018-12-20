BOISE
Loyola Marymount beats Boise State 70-69

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 20, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) James Batemon made a layup with one second remaining for a game-high 30 points, and Loyola Marymount defeated Boise State 70-69 on Wednesday night.

LMU led 67-59 with 4:31 remaining before Boise State's RJ Williams scored eight points in a 10-1 run to take the lead. His layup with seven seconds left gave the Broncos a 69-68 lead. Batemon took the inbounds pass, drove the length of the court and finished at the rim.

Joe Quintana scored 17 points for LMU, which at 11-1 is off to the best 12-game start in program history.

Williams, a Los Angeles native and junior college transfer in his first season with the Broncos, scored 21 points with five rebounds and three assists. Justinian Jessup had 15 points and eight rebounds and Zach Haney scored 13 points.

Williams' last bucket gave Boise State (4-7) its only lead since 5-3.

Key Players
J. Jessup
J. Batemon
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
40.9 Field Goal % 45.0
39.1 Three Point % 30.6
70.0 Free Throw % 87.2
+ 2 James Batemon made layup 1.0
+ 2 RJ Williams made layup 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Boise State 24.0
  James Batemon missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 2 RJ Williams made layup 53.0
  Offensive rebound by Zach Haney 1:01
  Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Zach Haney 1:10
  Zafir Williams missed jump shot 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Joe Quintana 1:43
  Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:45
Team Stats
Points 69 70
Field Goals 24-45 (53.3%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 30 22
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 24 16
Team 3 3
Assists 17 13
Steals 4 6
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 14 5
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
R. Williams G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
J. Batemon G
30 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Boise St. 4-7 323769
home team logo LMU 11-1 432770
LOYMRY -5, O/U 129.5
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Boise St. 4-7 70.8 PPG 36.3 RPG 11.2 APG
home team logo LMU 11-1 72.7 PPG 40.6 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
23
R. Williams G 14.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.2 APG 52.6 FG%
5
J. Batemon G 19.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.7 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
23
R. Williams G 21 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
5
J. Batemon G 30 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
53.3 FG% 41.8
35.0 3PT FG% 33.3
73.7 FT% 87.5
Boise St.
Starters
R. Williams
J. Jessup
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
A. Hobbs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Williams 32 21 5 3 2 0 4 3 7/10 0/0 7/12 1 4
J. Jessup 37 15 8 2 2 2 2 1 5/10 3/7 2/2 0 8
Z. Haney 21 13 6 0 0 0 1 4 6/9 0/2 1/1 2 4
M. Dickinson 33 7 1 5 0 0 1 3 2/6 1/4 2/2 0 1
A. Hobbs 33 3 2 3 0 0 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 2
Bench
M. Harwell
P. Dembley
D. Wacker
D. Alston
R. Jorch
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Harwell 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
P. Dembley 14 3 1 4 0 0 3 3 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
D. Wacker 18 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3
D. Alston 9 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 27 17 4 3 14 16 24/45 7/20 14/19 3 24
LMU
Starters
J. Batemon
J. Quintana
M. Markusson
Z. Williams
I. Alipiev
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Batemon 40 30 3 4 2 0 1 2 9/14 2/6 10/10 0 3
J. Quintana 39 17 2 2 1 0 2 1 6/14 5/13 0/0 0 2
M. Markusson 33 9 3 2 1 0 0 2 4/8 0/0 1/2 1 2
Z. Williams 26 8 5 2 1 1 0 3 2/9 1/3 3/4 2 3
I. Alipiev 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
E. Johansson
P. Herman
D. Gipson
J. Bell
E. Scott
J. McClendon
C. Allen
D. Douglas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Johansson 27 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/8 2/7 0/0 0 4
P. Herman 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Gipson 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Bell 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Scott 13 0 0 2 1 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McClendon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 70 19 13 6 1 5 16 23/55 10/30 14/16 3 16
NCAA BB Scores