Ford, Hunter lead St. Mary's past Bucknell 85-56
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 28 points, St. Mary's shot 55 percent and the Gaels smashed Bucknell 85-56 on Wednesday night.
Ford scored 12 of the Gaels' first 20 points - Jordan Hunter scored four in that stretch - and St. Mary's led 20-8 in a game they never trailed. Hunter scored 15 points and he and Jordan combined to shoot 18 of 29. Ford was 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.
Bucknell went on a 15-8 run to close to 28-23 on Jimmy Sotos' 3-point play with 3:21 left in the first half. The Gaels countered with a 14-5 run and led by 14 at halftime. St. Mary's led by double digits the rest of the way. Tanner Krebs contributed 12 points.
Bruce Moore scored 18 for Bucknell (4-5) and Kimbal MacKenzie added 14. The Bison entered the game averaging 74.3 points per game on 45 percent shooting. They finished 22 of 63 (35 percent) and 5 of 25 from distance.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|85
|Field Goals
|22-63 (34.9%)
|35-64 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-7 (100.0%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|44
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|18
|32
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|14
|18
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|7
|10
|Fouls
|11
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bucknell 4-5
|74.3 PPG
|33 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Saint Mary's 8-5
|77.7 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|12.2 APG
|
|34.9
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Moore
|26
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/9
|2/2
|6/6
|2
|2
|K. Mackenzie
|30
|14
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|N. Sestina
|27
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3/12
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Toomer
|21
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. O'Reilly
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/6
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Meeks
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sotos
|31
|7
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|5
|B. Robertson
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Newman
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Funk
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Ellis
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sechan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Spear
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|24
|14
|3
|2
|7
|11
|22/63
|5/25
|7/7
|6
|18
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Krebs
|24
|12
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|5
|E. Thomas
|18
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Perry
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Q. Clinton
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Tass
|8
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|D. Sheets
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Mudronja
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|40
|18
|6
|1
|10
|14
|35/64
|10/21
|5/5
|8
|32
