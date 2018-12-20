BUCK
Ford, Hunter lead St. Mary's past Bucknell 85-56

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 20, 2018

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 28 points, St. Mary's shot 55 percent and the Gaels smashed Bucknell 85-56 on Wednesday night.

Ford scored 12 of the Gaels' first 20 points - Jordan Hunter scored four in that stretch - and St. Mary's led 20-8 in a game they never trailed. Hunter scored 15 points and he and Jordan combined to shoot 18 of 29. Ford was 4 of 6 from the 3-point line.

Bucknell went on a 15-8 run to close to 28-23 on Jimmy Sotos' 3-point play with 3:21 left in the first half. The Gaels countered with a 14-5 run and led by 14 at halftime. St. Mary's led by double digits the rest of the way. Tanner Krebs contributed 12 points.

Bruce Moore scored 18 for Bucknell (4-5) and Kimbal MacKenzie added 14. The Bison entered the game averaging 74.3 points per game on 45 percent shooting. They finished 22 of 63 (35 percent) and 5 of 25 from distance.

Key Players
J. Sotos
3 G
J. Ford
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
46.2 Field Goal % 51.7
48.0 Three Point % 43.5
77.8 Free Throw % 82.7
  Offensive rebound by Matt O'Reilly 4.0
  Matt O'Reilly missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Matthias Tass 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis 27.0
  Alex Mudronja missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Matthias Tass 55.0
  Matt O'Reilly missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 2 Jock Perry made layup, assist by Quinn Clinton 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Alex Mudronja 1:18
  Matt O'Reilly missed jump shot 1:20
+ 3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinn Clinton 1:47
  Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs 2:07
Team Stats
Points 56 85
Field Goals 22-63 (34.9%) 35-64 (54.7%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 7-7 (100.0%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 44
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 18 32
Team 2 4
Assists 14 18
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 11 14
Technicals 0 0
13
B. Moore F
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
3
J. Ford G
28 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bucknell 4-5 282856
home team logo Saint Mary's 8-5 424385
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
away team logo Bucknell 4-5 74.3 PPG 33 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 8-5 77.7 PPG 35.7 RPG 12.2 APG
13
B. Moore F 8.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 0.9 APG 50.0 FG%
3
J. Ford G 22.4 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.9 APG 51.1 FG%
13
B. Moore F 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
J. Ford G 28 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
34.9 FG% 54.7
20.0 3PT FG% 47.6
100.0 FT% 100.0
Bucknell
Starters
B. Moore
K. Mackenzie
N. Sestina
A. Toomer
M. O'Reilly
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Moore 26 18 4 1 1 0 0 1 5/9 2/2 6/6 2 2
K. Mackenzie 30 14 1 5 1 0 0 1 6/11 2/5 0/0 1 0
N. Sestina 27 6 5 0 0 1 3 1 3/12 0/5 0/0 0 5
A. Toomer 21 2 2 1 1 0 2 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 1
M. O'Reilly 11 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/6 0/5 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Meeks
J. Sotos
B. Robertson
P. Newman
A. Funk
W. Ellis
N. Jones
J. Sechan
K. Spear
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Meeks 10 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Sotos 31 7 5 4 0 0 0 0 3/9 0/1 1/1 0 5
B. Robertson 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
P. Newman 13 0 2 0 0 1 1 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Funk 12 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
W. Ellis 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
N. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Spear - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 24 14 3 2 7 11 22/63 5/25 7/7 6 18
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
J. Hunter
M. Fitts
T. Kuhse
D. Fotu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 32 28 3 2 0 0 3 1 11/19 4/6 2/2 1 2
J. Hunter 29 15 7 2 0 0 1 2 7/10 0/0 1/1 2 5
M. Fitts 25 6 7 1 2 0 1 1 2/9 0/3 2/2 2 5
T. Kuhse 25 6 1 4 0 0 2 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Fotu 24 3 8 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 8
Bench
T. Krebs
E. Thomas
J. Perry
Q. Clinton
M. Tass
D. Sheets
A. Mudronja
A. Menzies
K. Clark
K. Zoriks
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Krebs 24 12 5 3 1 0 1 2 5/10 2/5 0/0 0 5
E. Thomas 18 6 3 1 2 0 0 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 2
J. Perry 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
Q. Clinton 5 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Tass 8 2 4 2 1 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2
D. Sheets 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Mudronja 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 40 18 6 1 10 14 35/64 10/21 5/5 8 32
