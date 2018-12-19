CARK
IND

No Text

No. 22 Hoosiers rely on defense to get past Central Arkansas

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Indiana guard Devonte Green spent November trying to get healthy. With Rob Phinisee about to miss time with injury, Green might get a chance to ramp up his minutes.

Green had six 3-pointers and 19 points in his most extensive action this season, freshman Romeo Langford recorded his second double-double, and No. 22 Indiana pulled away from Central Arkansas 86-53 on Wednesday.

''Devonte's a huge piece to what we're doing and he hasn't had a great shot here,'' coach Archie Miller said. ''In November, he was hurt. So I was glad for him to be able to come out and bust some shots.''

They may need Green to take even more if Phinisee is out for a while.

Phinisee, who made the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Butler on Saturday, left the game after getting hit in the head during the first half. He did not return and wound up with three points. Miller said his freshman point guard entered concussion protocol and could be out ''for a while.''

That opens the door for Green, whose brother Danny won an NBA title in San Antonio. It may require Langford to do even more than he already has.

Langford had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on a night the Hoosiers (10-2) won their fifth straight - their first in the streak by more than three points. Green also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Overall, Miller wasn't that impressed with his team.

''Our guys got the win. I didn't think we started the game very well. We weren't ready to start the game and sometimes that happens after a big win,'' he said. ''I'm very concerned about our 3-point field goal defense and how many they (opponents) have made in the last few games.''

It was hard to quibble with Indiana's defense over the final 34 minutes.

After trailing 14-7, Green's 3-pointer with 13:19 left in the first half tied the score.

The basket sent Indiana on a 17-0 run, a stretch during which the Bears (4-7) missed 11 consecutive shots and had eight turnovers. They never recovered, and Indiana sealed it with a 22-0 second-half spurt.

Hayden Koval had 16 points and was the only player to reach double figures as Central Arkansas shot 31.3 percent from the field. Scottie Pippen's alma mater lost for the fourth time this season to a power-conference team and is 0-7 against Big Ten foes since moving to Division I in 2006-07.

''When we spot teams of this caliber those points then we get a little desperate, and I thought we played desperate,'' coach Russ Pennell said. ''I didn't think we shared the ball as well as we do and that led to kind of an avalanche.''

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: It looked briefly like the Bears might give the Hoosiers trouble. But their errant shooting and Indiana's two big runs were too much.

Indiana: The Hoosiers finally got the breather they needed after winning their previous four games by a total of eight points. Now Indiana must show it can continue to deliver knockout blows.

STAT PACK

Central Arkansas: The Bears were outscored 48-16 in the paint and 25-9 off turnovers. ... After making 7 of their first 11 shots, the Bears finished the half by going 3 of 19 from the field and were 10 of 33 in the second half.

Indiana: Pulled off its most lopsided win since a 55-point rout of Montana State on Nov. 9. ... Juwan Morgan scored 10 points after being honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point last weekend. ... Justin Smith also scored 10 points. ... Before the tip, the Hoosiers paid tribute to former star Eric Anderson, who played on the Hoosiers 1992 Final Four team and longtime local sports writer Terry Hutchens. Anderson died last week at age 48. Hutchens was seriously injured in a traffic accident Monday.

HE SAID IT

''I thought they established everything at the rim, made us overhelp which opened up a lot of good 3-point opportunities for them,'' Pennell said.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas: Closes out a five-game road trip at Oklahoma State on Friday

Indiana: Will chase a ninth straight home win against Jacksonville on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Eddy Kayouloud missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Jake Forrester 9.0
  SK Shittu missed jump shot, blocked by Jake Forrester 11.0
  Bad pass turnover on Clifton Moore 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Clifton Moore 30.0
  SK Shittu missed jump shot 32.0
+ 2 Jake Forrester made layup, assist by Vijay Blackmon 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Clifton Moore 51.0
  Jordan Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Central Arkansas 1:00
  Damezi Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
Team Stats
Points 53 86
Field Goals 20-64 (31.3%) 36-64 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 43
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 20 36
Team 5 1
Assists 15 25
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 14 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
H. Koval C
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
D. Green G
19 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 4-7 272653
home team logo 22 Indiana 10-2 434386
IND -23.5, O/U 149.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
IND -23.5, O/U 149.5
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 4-7 73.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 22 Indiana 10-2 76.9 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
15
H. Koval C 11.2 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.3 APG 47.4 FG%
11
D. Green G 7.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.5 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
H. Koval C 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
11
D. Green G 19 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
31.3 FG% 56.3
39.1 3PT FG% 37.5
66.7 FT% 50.0
Cent. Arkansas
Starters
H. Koval
T. Unruh
K. Bennett
T. Schmit
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Koval 30 16 3 1 1 0 1 4 6/12 4/6 0/0 2 1
T. Unruh 27 8 4 1 0 0 3 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 4
K. Bennett 22 7 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/7 0/0 3/4 1 1
T. Schmit 19 5 1 1 1 0 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
D. Jones 30 5 4 5 4 0 4 0 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 4
Starters
H. Koval
T. Unruh
K. Bennett
T. Schmit
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Koval 30 16 3 1 1 0 1 4 6/12 4/6 0/0 2 1
T. Unruh 27 8 4 1 0 0 3 1 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 4
K. Bennett 22 7 2 2 0 0 1 2 2/7 0/0 3/4 1 1
T. Schmit 19 5 1 1 1 0 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
D. Jones 30 5 4 5 4 0 4 0 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 4
Bench
E. Kayouloud
B. Vanover
M. Mondesir
J. Chatham
J. Grant
S. Shittu
D. Parnell
A. Weidenaar
J. Baker
P. Anderson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Kayouloud 24 8 8 4 0 0 3 1 3/10 1/3 1/2 3 5
B. Vanover 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Mondesir 17 2 4 0 0 0 0 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 3
J. Chatham 15 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0/5 0/1 0/0 1 0
J. Grant 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Shittu 11 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Parnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Weidenaar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 29 15 6 2 16 14 20/64 9/23 4/6 9 20
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
J. Smith
A. Durham
R. Phinisee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 32 18 11 5 0 2 1 0 7/14 0/3 4/4 2 9
J. Morgan 22 10 5 4 1 1 2 3 5/6 0/1 0/1 1 4
J. Smith 21 10 2 1 0 1 2 1 5/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Durham 26 9 1 1 0 0 3 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 0 1
R. Phinisee 7 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
J. Smith
A. Durham
R. Phinisee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 32 18 11 5 0 2 1 0 7/14 0/3 4/4 2 9
J. Morgan 22 10 5 4 1 1 2 3 5/6 0/1 0/1 1 4
J. Smith 21 10 2 1 0 1 2 1 5/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Durham 26 9 1 1 0 0 3 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 0 1
R. Phinisee 7 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Green
J. Forrester
E. Fitzner
D. Davis
C. Moore
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
D. Anderson
R. Thompson
J. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Green 28 19 9 6 4 1 2 0 6/11 6/10 1/3 0 9
J. Forrester 7 8 2 0 0 1 1 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 1
E. Fitzner 12 5 4 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 4
D. Davis 9 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Moore 8 2 5 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 4
Z. McRoberts 12 0 2 3 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
Q. Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Jager 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Blackmon 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Anderson 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/1 0 0
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 42 25 7 6 12 9 36/64 9/24 5/10 6 36
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores