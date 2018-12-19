NCAT
VATECH

No Text

Alexander-Walker leads Virginia Tech over North Carolina A&T

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Nickeil Alexander-Walker and No. 13 Virginia Tech have played tough team defense so far this season.

Swimming along quite nicely.

Alexander-Walker scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, and the Hokies beat North Carolina A&T 82-60 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

The Hokies (10-1) went 15 for 17 at the free-throw line and enjoyed a 42-20 rebounding advantage over the Aggies. Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Justin Robinson finished with 14 points, seven boards and six assists.

Virginia Tech also held North Carolina A&T to 45.3 percent shooting (24 of 53) and forced 14 turnovers. Alexander-Walker had four steals.

''It's going to take more of a group. It's going to be together,'' Alexander-Walker said, describing the team's identity on defense. ''It's going to be all five. It's going to be a unit.

''It's kind of like synchronized swimming - everyone is doing the same thing at the same time, trying to move as the ball moves.''

Quavius Copeland scored 16 points for North Carolina A&T (4-7), and Milik Gantz had 14. The Aggies finished with 14 turnovers.

''To give yourself this type of chance in these games, you've got to be able to execute for 40 minutes,'' North Carolina A&T coach Jay Joyner said. ''You've got to play your `A' game. I think tonight offensively we probably played `C-' and that's not going to cut it. ... Virginia Tech's a tough team, and they played harder than us. We competed, but they played harder than us.''

Virginia Tech gradually pulled away after sputtering a bit in the first half.

The Hokies used a 12-2 run to open a 68-43 lead with 8:38 left. Alexander-Walker and Ahmed Hill capped the surge with 3s.

''I think our group has matured at a higher rate than normal,'' Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. ''I think that, through that maturity, there is distinct role definition that they understand. I think the work of our staff ... has been as good as I've ever seen. Our entire staff. It's not just the coaches. Everyone is specific to a role, similar to our players, and as time has progressed, we've improved in that regard.''

Hill made three 3s and finished with 11 points for Virginia Tech, which committed just four turnovers in the second half.

NOTHING NEW ON NOLLEY

The Hokies played their 11th straight game without freshman Landers Nolley II, who is waiting on an NCAA decision related to an initial eligibility issue. Nolley averaged 31 points and eight rebounds for Langston Hughes High in Fairburn, Georgia, as a senior last year.

''There is still an initial eligibility issue that is trying to be resolved, and I don't know when exactly it will be,'' Williams said. ''If I thought that Buzz or Landers or Landers' parents or Virginia Tech as an institution or the compliance department had not done the best we could, I would be more frustrated. The things that we can control in this situation ... 1,000 percent we have done over the top the right thing and the best thing.''

TIP-INS

North Carolina A&T: Copeland gave the Aggies some energy, rebounding from a poor start to the game. He scored just three points in the first 20 minutes, but had 13 in the second half. He could play a key role for the Aggies when they begin MEAC play next month.

Virginia Tech: Alexander-Walker is turning into one of the ACC's best players. He has scored in double figures in all 11 games for the Hokies.

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T visits Minnesota on Friday.

Virginia Tech host Maryland Eastern Shore on Dec. 28.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne 28.0
  P.J. Horne missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 P.J. Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Shooting foul on Ibrahim Sylla 28.0
  Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne 55.0
  Terry Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Quavius Copeland 1:03
  Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
+ 2 Terry Harris made layup, assist by Milik Gantz 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Milik Gantz 1:30
  Isaiah Wilkins missed layup 1:32
Team Stats
Points 60 82
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 30-61 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 20 42
Offensive 3 11
Defensive 16 26
Team 1 5
Assists 15 14
Steals 5 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
Q. Copeland G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo NC A&T 4-7 233760
home team logo 13 Virginia Tech 10-1 364682
VATECH -29.5, O/U 142.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
VATECH -29.5, O/U 142.5
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo NC A&T 4-7 73.2 PPG 33.9 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 13 Virginia Tech 10-1 81.1 PPG 37.3 RPG 17.9 APG
Key Players
3
Q. Copeland G 12.2 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.6 APG 45.4 FG%
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 18.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.9 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
Q. Copeland G 16 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 20 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 49.2
41.7 3PT FG% 35.0
50.0 FT% 88.2
NC A&T
Starters
Q. Copeland
M. Gantz
T. Harris
K. Langley
I. Sylla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Copeland 32 16 1 3 1 0 1 1 6/12 3/8 1/1 0 1
M. Gantz 37 14 4 4 0 0 2 3 6/13 2/4 0/0 0 4
T. Harris 33 11 2 1 0 0 2 2 4/9 3/7 0/0 0 2
K. Langley 28 2 4 6 2 0 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
I. Sylla 17 1 5 0 0 1 2 4 0/3 0/0 1/2 2 3
Starters
Q. Copeland
M. Gantz
T. Harris
K. Langley
I. Sylla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Copeland 32 16 1 3 1 0 1 1 6/12 3/8 1/1 0 1
M. Gantz 37 14 4 4 0 0 2 3 6/13 2/4 0/0 0 4
T. Harris 33 11 2 1 0 0 2 2 4/9 3/7 0/0 0 2
K. Langley 28 2 4 6 2 0 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4
I. Sylla 17 1 5 0 0 1 2 4 0/3 0/0 1/2 2 3
Bench
A. Hamilton
R. Jackson
A. Edmead
T. Lyons
A. Jackson
N. Nweke
D. Johnson
E. Joyner
E. Ferguson
T. Mayo
W. Filmore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hamilton 12 8 0 0 0 0 1 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 0
R. Jackson 23 8 3 1 1 1 0 2 4/7 0/1 0/1 1 2
A. Edmead 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Lyons 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Jackson 5 0 0 0 1 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
N. Nweke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Joyner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mayo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Filmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 19 15 5 2 14 13 24/53 10/24 2/4 3 16
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 32 20 3 3 4 1 3 2 8/14 2/4 2/3 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 28 17 9 3 0 1 2 3 7/11 0/2 3/3 3 6
J. Robinson 30 14 7 6 0 0 3 2 4/7 1/3 5/5 2 5
A. Hill 34 11 7 1 0 0 2 0 4/12 3/8 0/0 1 6
T. Outlaw 21 3 5 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 3
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Robinson
A. Hill
T. Outlaw
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 32 20 3 3 4 1 3 2 8/14 2/4 2/3 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 28 17 9 3 0 1 2 3 7/11 0/2 3/3 3 6
J. Robinson 30 14 7 6 0 0 3 2 4/7 1/3 5/5 2 5
A. Hill 34 11 7 1 0 0 2 0 4/12 3/8 0/0 1 6
T. Outlaw 21 3 5 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 3
Bench
P. Horne
W. Bede
I. Wilkins
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Horne 22 13 6 1 0 1 0 0 5/6 0/0 3/4 3 3
W. Bede 15 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Wilkins 18 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 0
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 37 14 4 3 12 9 30/61 7/20 15/17 11 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores