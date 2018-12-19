WMICH
DAYTON

No Text

Cunningham, Toppin hot hands lead Dayton past WMU 85-72

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting plus going 8 of 8 from the foul line and Dayton beat Western Michigan 85-72 on Wednesday night.

Obi Toppin added 22 points on 11-of-11 shooting for the Flyers (6-5) and Jalen Crutcher had 14 points and 10 assists. Toppin tied the Dayton record for most field goals in a game without a miss.

Michael Flowers led the Broncos (5-6) with 20 points and Josh Davis had 17.

Western Michigan shot 52 percent in the first half but couldn't keep pace as Dayton shot 69 percent and had three players in double figures in taking a 45-33 lead. A 13-2 run in the middle of the half, when Toppin scored six, pushed a four-point lead to 34-19.

Western Michigan sliced the deficit eight, but Cunningham had a pair of 3-point plays in 18 seconds to open an 8-0 run. The Broncos hit three-straight 3s, the last two by Davis, to get it back to seven, but Toppin had consecutive dunks and Dayton held off WMU.

The Flyers shot 52 percent in the second half, despite going 0 for 7 from distance, and were 12 of 13 from the foul line.

Team Stats
Points 72 85
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 32-53 (60.4%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 21 32
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 15 25
Team 2 2
Assists 12 23
Steals 4 5
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 1
W. Michigan
Starters
M. Flowers
J. Davis
K. Wilkins
S. Dugan
J. Printy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Flowers 28 20 6 3 0 0 3 1 7/12 3/4 3/5 0 6
J. Davis 30 17 2 2 0 0 2 3 7/13 3/6 0/0 0 2
K. Wilkins 20 5 1 2 0 0 0 4 2/3 0/1 1/1 1 0
S. Dugan 25 4 1 0 1 0 2 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Printy 25 3 1 3 1 0 2 2 1/7 1/7 0/0 0 1
Bench
P. Emilien
L. Toliver
W. Boyer-Richard
A. Ikongshul
D. Houston
T. Clifford
A. Martin
B. Moore
J. Whitens
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Emilien 18 10 5 0 1 0 0 1 4/6 0/2 2/3 3 2
L. Toliver 7 5 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 2
W. Boyer-Richard 15 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0
A. Ikongshul 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Houston 7 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Clifford 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
A. Martin 8 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whitens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 19 12 4 0 12 18 27/56 9/26 9/13 4 15
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
J. Davis
R. Mikesell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 32 28 8 4 0 1 5 2 10/13 0/0 8/8 2 6
J. Crutcher 36 14 4 10 0 0 1 2 5/10 4/6 0/0 1 3
T. Landers 33 11 6 3 1 1 2 1 4/7 0/2 3/3 1 5
J. Davis 28 3 3 1 1 0 2 1 0/4 0/1 3/4 0 3
R. Mikesell 28 2 3 3 2 1 0 0 0/4 0/4 2/2 0 3
Bench
O. Toppin
D. Cohill
F. Policelli
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Greer
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 24 22 6 1 1 1 0 4 11/11 0/0 0/0 1 5
D. Cohill 16 5 0 1 0 0 2 5 2/3 0/1 1/2 0 0
F. Policelli 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 30 23 5 4 12 16 32/53 4/15 17/19 5 25
