Cunningham, Toppin hot hands lead Dayton past WMU 85-72
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Josh Cunningham scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting plus going 8 of 8 from the foul line and Dayton beat Western Michigan 85-72 on Wednesday night.
Obi Toppin added 22 points on 11-of-11 shooting for the Flyers (6-5) and Jalen Crutcher had 14 points and 10 assists. Toppin tied the Dayton record for most field goals in a game without a miss.
Michael Flowers led the Broncos (5-6) with 20 points and Josh Davis had 17.
Western Michigan shot 52 percent in the first half but couldn't keep pace as Dayton shot 69 percent and had three players in double figures in taking a 45-33 lead. A 13-2 run in the middle of the half, when Toppin scored six, pushed a four-point lead to 34-19.
Western Michigan sliced the deficit eight, but Cunningham had a pair of 3-point plays in 18 seconds to open an 8-0 run. The Broncos hit three-straight 3s, the last two by Davis, to get it back to seven, but Toppin had consecutive dunks and Dayton held off WMU.
The Flyers shot 52 percent in the second half, despite going 0 for 7 from distance, and were 12 of 13 from the foul line.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Michael Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|36.0
|Josh Davis missed jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Michael Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Michael Flowers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Obi Toppin
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Western Michigan
|38.0
|Josh Davis missed dunk, blocked by Obi Toppin
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Printy
|45.0
|Trey Landers missed dunk
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|85
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|32-53 (60.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|17-19 (89.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|32
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|15
|25
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|23
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|W. Michigan 5-6
|75.1 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Dayton 6-5
|72.2 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|M. Flowers G
|15.3 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|3.6 APG
|49.0 FG%
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|14.8 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|1.6 APG
|61.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Flowers G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|J. Cunningham F
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|48.2
|FG%
|60.4
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|89.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|28
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7/12
|3/4
|3/5
|0
|6
|J. Davis
|30
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/13
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Wilkins
|20
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|0
|S. Dugan
|25
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Printy
|25
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flowers
|28
|20
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7/12
|3/4
|3/5
|0
|6
|J. Davis
|30
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/13
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Wilkins
|20
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|0
|S. Dugan
|25
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Printy
|25
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Emilien
|18
|10
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|2
|L. Toliver
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|W. Boyer-Richard
|15
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ikongshul
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Houston
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Clifford
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|A. Martin
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Whitens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|19
|12
|4
|0
|12
|18
|27/56
|9/26
|9/13
|4
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|32
|28
|8
|4
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10/13
|0/0
|8/8
|2
|6
|J. Crutcher
|36
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Landers
|33
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|5
|J. Davis
|28
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|3
|R. Mikesell
|28
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|32
|28
|8
|4
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10/13
|0/0
|8/8
|2
|6
|J. Crutcher
|36
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Landers
|33
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|5
|J. Davis
|28
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|3
|R. Mikesell
|28
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|24
|22
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11/11
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|D. Cohill
|16
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|F. Policelli
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|30
|23
|5
|4
|12
|16
|32/53
|4/15
|17/19
|5
|25
-
TMC
USCUP54
85
Final
-
MARIST
NH58
49
Final
-
CALBPTST
STHRN79
76
Final
-
BRE
GWEBB29
106
Final
-
FLACOL
FAU64
76
Final
-
STFRAN
STJOHN52
86
Final
-
SACHRT
SETON76
90
Final
-
CARK
22IND53
86
Final
-
UNF
11FSU81
95
Final
-
ROSEMNT
LAFAY54
95
Final
-
STPETE
FDU74
83
Final
-
DELST
DEL73
71
Final
-
UCIRV
EMICH52
48
Final
-
SELOU
GRAM68
69
Final
-
NCAT
13VATECH60
82
Final
-
CORN
TOLEDO70
86
Final
-
5UVA
SC69
52
Final
-
HOUBP
MIAMI73
80
Final
-
NCWILM
GAST71
86
Final
-
WMICH
DAYTON72
85
Final
-
UMKC
CMICH72
81
Final
-
7AUBURN
NCST71
78
Final
-
ODU
RICH63
54
Final
-
HOFSTRA
STNYBRK71
64
Final
-
PSU
DUQ73
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
3TENN70
83
Final
-
KU
FGC85
87
Final
-
WKY
BELMONT74
80
Final
-
NIAGARA
CLEVST60
82
Final
-
ORAL
WICHST63
84
Final
-
BCU
QUINN63
87
Final
-
NLAND
NDAKST43
90
Final
-
ARKLR
MEMP89
99
Final
-
UCSB
NEBOM74
85
Final
-
TEXSO
LAMAR72
80
Final
-
RIDER
DRAKE58
76
Final
-
USM
KSTATE51
55
Final
-
WOFF
17MISSST87
98
Final
-
NCCU
STLOU65
74
Final
-
ALAM
SALAB67
79
Final
-
VALPO
TEXAM49
71
Final
-
GC
NIOWA73
62
Final
-
MNTNA
ARIZ42
61
Final
-
UIW
DEPAUL71
81
Final
-
IDST
UTVALL77
88
Final
-
UCLA
CINCY64
93
Final
-
GATECH
ARK69
65
Final
-
CSN
NMEXST57
92
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCRIV50
87
Final
-
NAU
SANFRAN60
76
Final
-
CAL
FRESNO73
95
Final
-
BOISE
LOYMRY69
70
Final
-
BUCK
MARYCA56
85
Final
-
SIUE
WASHST73
89
Final