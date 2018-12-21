CARK
Jones, McGriff lead Oklahoma St. over Central Arkansas 82-73

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Curtis Jones scored a career-high 23 points and Cam McGriff had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Oklahoma State to an 82-73 victory over Central Arkansas on Friday.

Jones, who also had six rebounds, was playing just his second game for the Cowboys after becoming eligible last week, following his transfer from Indiana last year. Oklahoma State (5-6) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Hayden Koval scored 21 points and added eight rebounds for Central Arkansas (4-8), a member of the Southland Conference. The Bears, who were playing their fifth straight road game, lost their third in a row.

After trailing by 10 at halftime, the Bears pulled to within 67-64 after Thatch Unruh sank two free throws with 5:56 remaining, capping off a 14-6 run, but that was as close as Central Arkansas would get. Oklahoma State scored the next eight points over a span of two 1/2 minutes to restore a double-digit lead and seal the victory.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas: After Khaleem Bennett's free throw with 4:46 left in the first half, the Bears, who had led most of the game, held a 27-23 advantage and looked poised for an upset. But after limiting Oklahoma State to 1-of-9 shooting over the previous eight minutes, Central Arkansas got outscored 20-6 for the rest of the half, and suddenly, the Bears were heading into the break trailing by 10. It would take Central Arkansas more than nine minutes of the second half before they sliced the deficit to fewer than eight points.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys, who played just their fourth home game of the season, began playing a lot of their reserve players early, and perhaps not coincidentally, trailed for most of the first half. But Oklahoma State, which has played one of the nation's most difficult nonconference schedules, used a 13-2 run late in the opening half to take control, at least until the Bears made a late charge.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas: The Bears don't play again until Dec. 30, when they return home for the first time since Nov. 28 to take on Lyon College.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are off for the next eight days, facing Texas A&M - Corpus Christi at home on Dec. 29.

Key Players
D. Jones
L. Waters III
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
11.1 Pts. Per Game 11.1
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
43.0 Field Goal % 38.6
44.2 Three Point % 35.4
86.4 Free Throw % 96.7
  Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele 2.0
  DeAndre Jones missed floating jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Michael Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Michael Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Matthew Mondesir 14.0
+ 2 Hayden Koval made dunk 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Hayden Koval 21.0
  Eddy Kayouloud missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 33.0
+ 3 Eddy Kayouloud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeAndre Jones 1:00
  Traveling violation turnover on Michael Weathers 1:11
Team Stats
Points 73 82
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 12-30 (40.0%)
Free Throws 17-26 (65.4%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 28 44
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 20 28
Team 2 2
Assists 14 15
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
15
H. Koval C
21 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
1
C. Jones G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 4-8 334073
home team logo Oklahoma St. 5-6 433982
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Cent. Arkansas 4-8 71.2 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Oklahoma St. 5-6 70.4 PPG 37.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
15
H. Koval C 11.2 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.3 APG 47.4 FG%
1
C. Jones G 2.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 20.0 FG%
Top Scorers
15
H. Koval C 21 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
1
C. Jones G 23 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
43.6 FG% 40.7
32.0 3PT FG% 40.0
65.4 FT% 81.5
Cent. Arkansas
Starters
H. Koval
T. Unruh
D. Jones
E. Kayouloud
K. Bennett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Koval 33 21 8 1 0 1 2 3 8/10 1/2 4/6 4 4
T. Unruh 34 10 5 2 0 0 1 2 3/11 2/7 2/2 0 5
D. Jones 37 9 3 4 3 0 3 4 2/10 1/3 4/5 1 2
E. Kayouloud 23 9 3 2 0 0 1 2 3/8 1/5 2/2 1 2
K. Bennett 20 5 3 2 1 0 3 3 1/1 0/0 3/6 0 3
Bench
M. Mondesir
T. Schmit
A. Weidenaar
J. Chatham
J. Grant
D. Parnell
B. Vanover
S. Shittu
J. Baker
P. Anderson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mondesir 26 10 2 2 1 0 1 5 4/6 0/1 2/5 0 2
T. Schmit 12 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 1
A. Weidenaar 10 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
J. Chatham 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Parnell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Vanover - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shittu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 73 26 14 5 1 11 22 24/55 8/25 17/26 6 20
Oklahoma St.
Starters
C. McGriff
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. McGriff 37 17 7 3 0 1 1 0 5/11 1/2 6/6 2 5
L. Waters III 33 10 11 4 1 0 1 3 2/7 1/4 5/6 4 7
T. Dziagwa 28 9 3 1 0 0 1 3 3/14 3/12 0/0 0 3
Y. Anei 23 6 7 1 2 1 1 3 3/4 0/0 0/2 4 3
I. Likekele 24 5 5 3 0 0 5 4 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 5
Bench
C. Jones
M. Weathers
M. Calloo
D. Demuth
M. Cunningham
T. Reeves
K. Jones
L. Major
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Jones 24 23 6 1 0 0 1 1 6/14 5/10 6/7 2 4
M. Weathers 16 8 1 2 0 0 3 4 2/3 1/1 3/4 0 1
M. Calloo 12 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Demuth 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 0
M. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Major - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 42 15 3 2 13 21 24/59 12/30 22/27 14 28
NCAA BB Scores