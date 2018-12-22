IDAHO
Santa Clara wins 4th straight, 77-56 over Idaho

  • Dec 22, 2018

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Josh Martin and Josip Vrankic scored 13 points each, Trey Wertz added 10 points and 10 assists, and Santa Clara won its fourth in a row with a 77-56 victory over Idaho on Friday night.

Tahj Eaddy had 12 points and Keshawn Justice added 10 for the Broncos (7-6), who have won six of their last seven.

Santa Clara led 37-23 at halftime and led by no less than 14 in the second half, building to its largest lead at 77-47 before the Vandals (3-8) closed the game on a 9-0 run.

The Broncos took control with an 18-2 run for a 28-13 lead on Justice's 3-pointer in the middle of the first half.

Idaho outrebounded Santa Clara 21-6 on the offensive glass and had a 23-8 edge in second-chance points, but the Broncos held the Vandals to 29 percent shooting and 21 percent from 3-point range.

Jared Rodriguez had 17 points, Cameron Tyson scored 12 and Marquell Fraser added 11 for Idaho.

Key Players
T. Allen
T. Eaddy
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
45.4 Field Goal % 41.1
25.6 Three Point % 40.2
68.0 Free Throw % 76.6
  Defensive rebound by 1.0
  Cassius Smits-Francisco missed layup 1.0
  Defensive rebound by RayQuawndis Mitchell 8.0
  Max Dorward missed jump shot 10.0
  Personal foul on RayQuawndis Mitchell 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic 38.0
  RayQuawndis Mitchell missed jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by RayQuawndis Mitchell 49.0
  Max Dorward missed floating jump shot 51.0
+ 1 Losini Kamara made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
  Losini Kamara missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:19
Team Stats
Points 56 77
Field Goals 17-58 (29.3%) 31-61 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 18-28 (64.3%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 45 31
Offensive 19 6
Defensive 23 25
Team 3 0
Assists 7 24
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 13 6
Fouls 13 20
Technicals 0 0
20
J. Rodriguez F
17 PTS, 11 REB
22
J. Martin F
13 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Idaho 3-8 233356
home team logo Santa Clara 7-6 374077
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Idaho 3-8 74.5 PPG 39.7 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 7-6 73.2 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
20
J. Rodriguez F 8.8 PPG 5.6 RPG 0.9 APG 50.0 FG%
13
J. Vrankic F 13.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.8 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
20
J. Rodriguez F 17 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
13
J. Vrankic F 13 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
29.3 FG% 50.8
21.1 3PT FG% 41.7
64.3 FT% 71.4
Idaho
Starters
J. Rodriguez
C. Tyson
M. Fraser
T. Allen
G. West
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Rodriguez 28 17 11 0 2 1 3 4 7/11 1/2 2/4 8 3
C. Tyson 26 12 3 0 0 0 2 0 2/10 2/8 6/6 1 2
M. Fraser 25 11 11 4 0 1 3 0 3/15 1/2 4/6 4 7
T. Allen 24 4 1 2 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 1
G. West 25 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
X. Smith
R. Mitchell
C. Smits-Francisco
L. Kamara
C. Garvin
N. Sherwood
S. Blakney
K. Samb
T. Domingos
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Smith 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/4 1 1
R. Mitchell 22 3 3 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/1 1/1 0 3
C. Smits-Francisco 17 2 5 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/3 4 1
L. Kamara 9 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 3
C. Garvin 9 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
N. Sherwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Blakney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Samb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Domingos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 42 7 3 2 13 13 17/58 4/19 18/28 19 23
Santa Clara
Starters
J. Martin
J. Vrankic
T. Eaddy
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Martin 33 13 8 3 0 0 0 1 5/8 2/4 1/2 2 6
J. Vrankic 29 13 4 4 1 3 0 3 5/9 3/3 0/0 0 4
T. Eaddy 31 12 2 2 2 0 0 1 5/13 1/4 1/1 0 2
T. Wertz 28 10 2 10 0 0 2 4 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 2
G. Caruso 23 9 5 2 0 2 1 5 4/5 0/0 1/2 2 3
Bench
K. Justice
E. Richards
H. Jadersten
J. Sawyer
M. Dorward
F. Ndoye
K. Feagin
D. Mitchell
J. Ducasse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Justice 26 10 2 2 2 1 2 0 4/10 2/7 0/0 0 2
E. Richards 18 8 5 0 1 1 1 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 4
H. Jadersten 6 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. Sawyer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Dorward 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
F. Ndoye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Feagin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 197 77 31 24 6 7 6 20 31/61 10/24 5/7 6 25
NCAA BB Scores