Santa Clara wins 4th straight, 77-56 over Idaho
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Josh Martin and Josip Vrankic scored 13 points each, Trey Wertz added 10 points and 10 assists, and Santa Clara won its fourth in a row with a 77-56 victory over Idaho on Friday night.
Tahj Eaddy had 12 points and Keshawn Justice added 10 for the Broncos (7-6), who have won six of their last seven.
Santa Clara led 37-23 at halftime and led by no less than 14 in the second half, building to its largest lead at 77-47 before the Vandals (3-8) closed the game on a 9-0 run.
The Broncos took control with an 18-2 run for a 28-13 lead on Justice's 3-pointer in the middle of the first half.
Idaho outrebounded Santa Clara 21-6 on the offensive glass and had a 23-8 edge in second-chance points, but the Broncos held the Vandals to 29 percent shooting and 21 percent from 3-point range.
Jared Rodriguez had 17 points, Cameron Tyson scored 12 and Marquell Fraser added 11 for Idaho.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|45.4
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|25.6
|Three Point %
|40.2
|68.0
|Free Throw %
|76.6
|Defensive rebound by
|1.0
|Cassius Smits-Francisco missed layup
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by RayQuawndis Mitchell
|8.0
|Max Dorward missed jump shot
|10.0
|Personal foul on RayQuawndis Mitchell
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|38.0
|RayQuawndis Mitchell missed jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by RayQuawndis Mitchell
|49.0
|Max Dorward missed floating jump shot
|51.0
|+ 1
|Losini Kamara made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:19
|Losini Kamara missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|77
|Field Goals
|17-58 (29.3%)
|31-61 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|18-28 (64.3%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|31
|Offensive
|19
|6
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|7
|24
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|13
|6
|Fouls
|13
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Idaho 3-8
|74.5 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Santa Clara 7-6
|73.2 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|J. Rodriguez F
|8.8 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
13
|J. Vrankic F
|13.7 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|50.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Rodriguez F
|17 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|J. Vrankic F
|13 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|29.3
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rodriguez
|28
|17
|11
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|7/11
|1/2
|2/4
|8
|3
|C. Tyson
|26
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/10
|2/8
|6/6
|1
|2
|M. Fraser
|25
|11
|11
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3/15
|1/2
|4/6
|4
|7
|T. Allen
|24
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|G. West
|25
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Smith
|15
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|1
|R. Mitchell
|22
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|3
|C. Smits-Francisco
|17
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/3
|4
|1
|L. Kamara
|9
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|3
|C. Garvin
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Sherwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Blakney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Samb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Domingos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|56
|42
|7
|3
|2
|13
|13
|17/58
|4/19
|18/28
|19
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|33
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/8
|2/4
|1/2
|2
|6
|J. Vrankic
|29
|13
|4
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5/9
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|T. Eaddy
|31
|12
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5/13
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|T. Wertz
|28
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|G. Caruso
|23
|9
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Justice
|26
|10
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Richards
|18
|8
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|H. Jadersten
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Sawyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Dorward
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Ndoye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feagin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|197
|77
|31
|24
|6
|7
|6
|20
|31/61
|10/24
|5/7
|6
|25
