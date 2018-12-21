OAK
Cassius Winston-led No. 10 Michigan St. beats Oakland 99-69

  • Dec 21, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State to a 99-69 win over Oakland on Friday night.

The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight.

The Golden Grizzlies (4-9) dropped their fourth game in a row.

Michigan State's Nick Ward had 14 points in 20 minutes, limited by foul trouble. Joshua Langford started slow offensively and finished with 12 points for the Spartans.

Oakland's Xavier Hill-Mais fouled out midway through the second half with 17 points on 8-of-20 shooting. Braden Norris had 18 points, Jaevin Cumberland scored 13 and Karmari Newman added 11 points for the Grizzlies.

The Spartans took control of the game early with a balanced offensive attack, making extra passes to open teammates. They led 45-32 at halftime.

Michigan State pulled away midway through the second half, ultimately leading by 30-plus points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans' unselfish offense is tough to stop. They had 15 assists on 17 made baskets in the first half and finished with 27 assists on 38-of-65 shooting.

Oakland: The Grizzlies are slumping, losing six of seven, but playing teams such as Michigan State, Georgia and Xavier should prepare them well for the Horizon League.

UP NEXT

Oakland: Plays at Cleveland State on Friday night in the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Michigan State: Hosts Northern Illinois, coached by former Michigan State point guard Mark Montgomery, on Dec. 29.

Team Stats
Points 69 99
Field Goals 26-65 (40.0%) 38-65 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 13-23 (56.5%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 19 30
Team 4 0
Assists 11 27
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
B. Norris G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
C. Winston G
26 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
Starters
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Langford
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Winston 26 26 1 3 0 0 1 1 10/13 4/7 2/2 0 1
N. Ward 20 14 7 1 1 1 0 4 6/7 0/0 2/2 2 5
J. Langford 27 12 4 4 3 0 1 1 4/9 2/6 2/2 0 4
M. McQuaid 21 9 0 3 0 0 1 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 0
K. Goins 24 7 7 0 0 2 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 6
Starters
C. Winston
N. Ward
J. Langford
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Winston 26 26 1 3 0 0 1 1 10/13 4/7 2/2 0 1
N. Ward 20 14 7 1 1 1 0 4 6/7 0/0 2/2 2 5
J. Langford 27 12 4 4 3 0 1 1 4/9 2/6 2/2 0 4
M. McQuaid 21 9 0 3 0 0 1 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 0
K. Goins 24 7 7 0 0 2 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 1 6
Bench
K. Ahrens
X. Tillman
G. Brown
M. Bingham Jr.
C. George
B. Burke
F. Loyer
A. Henry
T. Kithier
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 12 8 2 1 1 0 0 1 3/6 1/4 1/1 0 2
X. Tillman 16 8 7 5 1 1 0 2 3/5 0/0 2/3 2 5
G. Brown 5 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Bingham Jr. 9 3 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 3
C. George 4 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Burke 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
F. Loyer 8 2 0 4 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Henry 14 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Kithier 6 1 3 3 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3
J. Hoiberg 4 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
B. Washington 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 200 99 37 27 7 6 7 14 38/65 13/30 10/12 7 30
