Cassius Winston-led No. 10 Michigan St. beats Oakland 99-69
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston scored a season-high 26 points, leading No. 10 Michigan State to a 99-69 win over Oakland on Friday night.
The Spartans (10-2) have won five straight.
The Golden Grizzlies (4-9) dropped their fourth game in a row.
Michigan State's Nick Ward had 14 points in 20 minutes, limited by foul trouble. Joshua Langford started slow offensively and finished with 12 points for the Spartans.
Oakland's Xavier Hill-Mais fouled out midway through the second half with 17 points on 8-of-20 shooting. Braden Norris had 18 points, Jaevin Cumberland scored 13 and Karmari Newman added 11 points for the Grizzlies.
The Spartans took control of the game early with a balanced offensive attack, making extra passes to open teammates. They led 45-32 at halftime.
Michigan State pulled away midway through the second half, ultimately leading by 30-plus points.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: The Spartans' unselfish offense is tough to stop. They had 15 assists on 17 made baskets in the first half and finished with 27 assists on 38-of-65 shooting.
Oakland: The Grizzlies are slumping, losing six of seven, but playing teams such as Michigan State, Georgia and Xavier should prepare them well for the Horizon League.
UP NEXT
Oakland: Plays at Cleveland State on Friday night in the Horizon League opener for both teams.
Michigan State: Hosts Northern Illinois, coached by former Michigan State point guard Mark Montgomery, on Dec. 29.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|15.5
|Pts. Per Game
|15.5
|8.1
|Ast. Per Game
|8.1
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|45.3
|Three Point %
|40.6
|84.1
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|Defensive rebound by Braden Norris
|1.0
|Marcus Bingham Jr. missed layup
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Braden Burke
|7.0
|Tray Maddox Jr. missed jump shot
|9.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jack Hoiberg, stolen by Braden Norris
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.
|44.0
|Kenny Pittman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|+ 2
|Braden Burke made turnaround jump shot
|1:01
|+ 2
|Tray Maddox Jr. made jump shot
|1:17
|+ 3
|Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack Hoiberg
|1:25
|Lost ball turnover on Stan Scott, stolen by Conner George
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|99
|Field Goals
|26-65 (40.0%)
|38-65 (58.5%)
|3-Pointers
|13-23 (56.5%)
|13-30 (43.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-8 (50.0%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|37
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|19
|30
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|11
|27
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|7
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oakland 4-9
|77.9 PPG
|31.2 RPG
|18.8 APG
|10 Michigan State 10-2
|86.5 PPG
|48 RPG
|20.5 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|B. Norris G
|9.3 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|5.2 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
5
|C. Winston G
|16.1 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|7.9 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Norris G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|C. Winston G
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|58.5
|
|
|56.5
|3PT FG%
|43.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Newman
|16
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4/11
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|0
|K. Pittman Jr.
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Beck
|20
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Scott
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Sowunmi
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Nobles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Neely
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|28
|11
|4
|1
|12
|18
|26/65
|13/23
|4/8
|9
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|26
|26
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10/13
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|1
|N. Ward
|20
|14
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|5
|J. Langford
|27
|12
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/9
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. McQuaid
|21
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3/5
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Goins
|24
|7
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ahrens
|12
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|2
|X. Tillman
|16
|8
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|5
|G. Brown
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Bingham Jr.
|9
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. George
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Burke
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|F. Loyer
|8
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Henry
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Kithier
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Hoiberg
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|B. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|200
|99
|37
|27
|7
|6
|7
|14
|38/65
|13/30
|10/12
|7
|30
