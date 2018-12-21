Diallo leads Providence to big road win at Texas 71-65
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Alpha Diallo scored 20 points and Providence got a big out-of-conference win with a tough 71-65 victory over Texas on Friday night.
Isaiah Jackson added 12 points for the Friars (10-3), who shot 50 percent in the first half and used a solid defensive effort in holding Texas to just 38 percent for the game.
Providence never trailed in their final game before the start of Big East play. Texas cut the Friars' lead to 64-62 on a tough layup from Elijah Mitrou-Long that just beat the shot clock with 2 minutes left. But Texas' next two possessions saw the Longhorns miss open 3-pointers.
The Longhorns (7-4) made a final bid when Matt Coleman III made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and nearly forced a Friars turnover. Diallo made four consecutive free throws to put the game away.
Jaxson Hayes and Coleman each scored 13 points for the Longhorns, who were just 13 of 23 shooting free throws.
BIG PICTURE
Providence: The Friars had to slug out a win in a game they were controlling throughout the first half when they led by as much as 13. Second-half fouls and struggles handling Texas' full-court pressure defense kept the Longhorns in the game.
Texas: The Longhorns had snapped a three-game losing skid when they found their shooting touch from long range. It disappeared again against the Friars. After shooting 49 percent on 3-pointers the previous two games, the Longhorns were just 6 of 24 in the loss, with a 3-of-14 effort in the second half. It didn't help that Texas was without leading scorer Kerwin Roach II, who missed the game with a stomach illness.
UP NEXT
Providence: The Friars host Creighton in their Big East opener on Jan. 31.
Texas: The Longhorns host UT-Arlington on Dec. 28 in their final game before the Big 12 schedule starts.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|39.3
|42.0
|Three Point %
|33.9
|70.8
|Free Throw %
|75.9
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson
|7.0
|Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr.
|13.0
|+ 3
|Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes
|22.0
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Isaiah Jackson
|28.0
|+ 2
|Nate Watson made layup
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|65
|Field Goals
|26-57 (45.6%)
|23-61 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|32
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|32
|22
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|15
|8
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Providence 10-3
|75.6 PPG
|41 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Texas 7-4
|74.8 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|14.9 APG
|
|45.6
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|56.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|38
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|1/2
|9/14
|1
|5
|M. White
|27
|9
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Nichols Jr.
|25
|6
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|K. Young
|22
|4
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|D. Duke
|18
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|38
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|1/2
|9/14
|1
|5
|M. White
|27
|9
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Nichols Jr.
|25
|6
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|K. Young
|22
|4
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|D. Duke
|18
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Jackson
|29
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Watson
|16
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|M. Ashton-Langford
|19
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|4
|D. Edwards
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|0
|1
|E. Holt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|37
|15
|6
|2
|11
|23
|26/57
|5/13
|14/22
|5
|32
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|34
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/16
|2/7
|1/3
|0
|4
|D. Osetkowski
|31
|12
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/3
|5/7
|2
|8
|E. Mitrou-Long
|30
|9
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|2/5
|0
|1
|J. Febres
|34
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/11
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Sims
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|34
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/16
|2/7
|1/3
|0
|4
|D. Osetkowski
|31
|12
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|1/3
|5/7
|2
|8
|E. Mitrou-Long
|30
|9
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|2/5
|0
|1
|J. Febres
|34
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/11
|0/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Sims
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hayes
|21
|13
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|6/6
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|2
|C. Ramey
|22
|10
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3/9
|2/5
|2/3
|1
|2
|R. Hamm Jr.
|14
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|K. Hepa
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Roach II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|29
|8
|7
|3
|9
|20
|23/61
|6/24
|13/23
|7
|22
-
TXARL
CPOLY69
65
OT 2:08
-
SUTAH
USC25
42
2nd 19:32 PACN
-
DART
BRYANT67
68
Final
-
BRYAN
CHATT45
79
Final
-
STBON
NEAST59
64
Final
-
LIB
ALST73
55
Final
-
BING
LIU68
67
Final
-
CARK
OKLAST73
82
Final
-
WCAR
BGREEN52
73
Final
-
HOOD
UMBC65
86
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV76
86
Final
-
CAMP
PEAY75
88
Final
-
KENTST
OREGST66
63
Final
-
FDU
UMASS84
85
Final
-
TOWSON
TULANE73
55
Final
-
CORBN
EWASH73
92
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD70
74
Final
-
GASOU
RADFRD68
80
Final
-
UCIRV
BUTLER54
71
Final
-
NALAB
VMI68
89
Final
-
OAK
10MICHST69
99
Final
-
NCWILM
MERCER73
77
Final
-
OREG
BAYLOR47
57
Final
-
ALCORN
SFLA44
83
Final
-
LOYMD
MASLOW79
97
Final
-
DTROIT
XAVIER55
69
Final
-
STETSON
LONGWD63
77
Final
-
PRINCE
LAFAY81
79
Final
-
ROBERT
LVILLE59
73
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON63
84
Final
-
EILL
IOWAST53
101
Final
-
ETNST
WYO76
53
Final
-
CSTCAR
CHARLS71
73
Final
-
ILLST
UCF56
77
Final
-
BCU
BU74
66
Final
-
ABIL
SEMO70
68
Final
-
JWUNC
CHARSO61
86
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA47
97
Final
-
ALAM
LSALLE57
80
Final
-
USM
SDAK66
60
Final
-
MISS
MTSU74
56
Final
-
NEBOM
RICE83
66
Final
-
COPPST
LAMON63
80
Final
-
FAMU
PORT39
54
Final
-
TROY
UAB74
73
Final
-
NCAT
MINN67
86
Final
-
STFRIS
ILLCHI55
76
Final
-
HOWPN
LAMAR32
121
Final
-
24FURMAN
LSU57
75
Final
-
UVM
LPSCMB66
91
Final
-
14BUFF
20MARQET85
103
Final
-
SACST
WASH41
57
Final
-
NAU
UTAH62
76
Final
-
OKLA
NWEST76
69
Final/OT
-
PSU
BAMA64
73
Final
-
NORFLK
UTEP75
62
Final
-
DENVER
8GONZAG40
101
Final
-
PROV
TEXAS71
65
Final
-
SJST
CAL80
88
Final
-
IDAHO
SNCLRA56
77
Final