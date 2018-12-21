PROV
Providence
Friars
10-3
71
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Fri Dec. 21
9:00pm
BONUS
65
TF 9
TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
7-4
ML: +338
TEXAS -8.5, O/U 136.5
ML: -424
PROV
TEXAS

Diallo leads Providence to big road win at Texas 71-65

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Alpha Diallo scored 20 points and Providence got a big out-of-conference win with a tough 71-65 victory over Texas on Friday night.

Isaiah Jackson added 12 points for the Friars (10-3), who shot 50 percent in the first half and used a solid defensive effort in holding Texas to just 38 percent for the game.

Providence never trailed in their final game before the start of Big East play. Texas cut the Friars' lead to 64-62 on a tough layup from Elijah Mitrou-Long that just beat the shot clock with 2 minutes left. But Texas' next two possessions saw the Longhorns miss open 3-pointers.

The Longhorns (7-4) made a final bid when Matt Coleman III made a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and nearly forced a Friars turnover. Diallo made four consecutive free throws to put the game away.

Jaxson Hayes and Coleman each scored 13 points for the Longhorns, who were just 13 of 23 shooting free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: The Friars had to slug out a win in a game they were controlling throughout the first half when they led by as much as 13. Second-half fouls and struggles handling Texas' full-court pressure defense kept the Longhorns in the game.

Texas: The Longhorns had snapped a three-game losing skid when they found their shooting touch from long range. It disappeared again against the Friars. After shooting 49 percent on 3-pointers the previous two games, the Longhorns were just 6 of 24 in the loss, with a 3-of-14 effort in the second half. It didn't help that Texas was without leading scorer Kerwin Roach II, who missed the game with a stomach illness.

UP NEXT

Providence: The Friars host Creighton in their Big East opener on Jan. 31.

Texas: The Longhorns host UT-Arlington on Dec. 28 in their final game before the Big 12 schedule starts.

Key Players
A. Diallo
K. Roach II
12 G
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
44.4 Field Goal % 39.3
42.0 Three Point % 33.9
70.8 Free Throw % 75.9
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Jackson 7.0
  Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Royce Hamm Jr. 13.0
+ 3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes 22.0
  Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Isaiah Jackson 28.0
+ 2 Nate Watson made layup 30.0
Team Stats
Points 71 65
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 32
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 32 22
Team 1 3
Assists 15 8
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 1
11
A. Diallo G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
2
M. Coleman III G
13 PTS, 4 REB
12T
Key Players
11
A. Diallo G 17.2 PPG 8.7 RPG 3.5 APG 44.0 FG%
10
J. Hayes F 10.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.3 APG 71.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Diallo G 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
10
J. Hayes F 13 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
45.6 FG% 37.7
38.5 3PT FG% 25.0
63.6 FT% 56.5
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
M. White
J. Nichols Jr.
K. Young
D. Duke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Diallo 38 20 6 2 0 0 2 1 5/10 1/2 9/14 1 5
M. White 27 9 3 5 2 0 1 3 4/11 1/2 0/0 0 3
J. Nichols Jr. 25 6 6 1 0 2 1 4 3/7 0/2 0/0 1 5
K. Young 22 4 8 2 3 0 0 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 7
D. Duke 18 4 2 3 0 0 2 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
Texas
Starters
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
E. Mitrou-Long
J. Febres
J. Sims
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 34 13 4 0 0 0 4 3 5/16 2/7 1/3 0 4
D. Osetkowski 31 12 10 1 1 0 0 3 3/9 1/3 5/7 2 8
E. Mitrou-Long 30 9 1 4 4 0 3 3 3/7 1/2 2/5 0 1
J. Febres 34 4 3 0 1 0 0 2 2/11 0/6 0/0 1 2
J. Sims 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
