Big run helps Louisville avoid scare against Robert Morris

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored seven of his 19 points during a decisive 20-2 spurt to lead Louisville to a 73-59 victory over Robert Morris on Friday night.

Nwora was 7-of-12 shooting and added 13 rebounds for his third double-double in the last four games for the Cardinals (9-3). Steven Enoch added 16 points and Dwayne Sutton had 14.

Early on, the Colonials (4-8) seemed prime to mount a big upset over their Atlantic Coast Conference hosts. At one point, they made 9 of 10 shots and used a 13-2 run to build a 28-17 lead with 6:02 left in the first half. Louisville rallied and even took a brief lead late in the half, but Robert Morris weathered the first run and took a 32-29 lead into halftime.

Charles Bain hit a 3-pointer with 17:53 left that extended the Colonials' lead to 39-31, but it was all Cardinals from there as they shot 54.2 percent in the second half. Darius Perry's 3-pointer gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 43-41 with 14:05 remaining.

The run put Louisville up 51-41 with 10:04 left. The lead would grow to as much as 17 points, and the Colonials never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Bain's 18 points led the Colonials, who shot just 37.7 percent.

CUNNINGHAM OUT

Louisville played without Christen Cunningham, who was a late scratch from the starting lineup. The graduate transfer hit his head in practice earlier this week and remained in the concussion protocol.

BIG PICTURE

Robert Morris: Despite entering Friday on a four-game losing streak, the Colonials led the Northeast Conference in scoring defense, allowing just 70.7 points a game. They used that defense to deny Louisville opportunities to attack the rim in the first half. While they played well for most of the contest, they simply could not last against a Power 5 team for a full 40 minutes.

Louisville: Despite having a size advantage, the Cardinals struggled to get good looks inside for the first 25 minutes of the game. Without Cunningham at the point, Louisville looked lost on both ends of the court against a significantly weaker opponent. The Cardinals' woes could worsen if the graduate transfer misses any extended period as the schedule only gets tougher from here.

UP NEXT

Robert Morris: The Colonials end the nonconference portion of their schedule on Dec. 29, when they host Hood College, an NCAA Division III school from Frederick, Maryland.

Louisville: The Cardinals are also off until Dec. 29 when they host No. 19 Kentucky. Louisville has lost five of the last six games against its archrival.

Key Players
M. McConnell
D. Sutton
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
34.9 Field Goal % 44.3
34.0 Three Point % 44.7
72.7 Free Throw % 80.6
  Defensive rebound by Malik Williams 15.0
  Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Darius Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Josh Williams 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora 34.0
  Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Malik Petteway 51.0
  Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Ryan McMahon made layup 1:10
+ 3 Jon Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
Team Stats
Points 59 73
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 26 41
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 16 31
Team 2 1
Assists 15 10
Steals 8 4
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 23 14
Technicals 0 0
20
C. Bain F
18 PTS, 4 REB
33
J. Nwora F
19 PTS, 13 REB
12T
Robert Morris 4-8
Louisville 9-3
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
away team logo Robert Morris 4-8 68.1 PPG 34.3 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo Louisville 9-3 80.9 PPG 40.4 RPG 13.4 APG
20
C. Bain F 8.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.5 APG 39.0 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 17.7 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.4 APG 49.6 FG%
20
C. Bain F 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
33
J. Nwora F 19 PTS 13 REB 0 AST
37.7 FG% 48.9
40.0 3PT FG% 33.3
55.6 FT% 81.5
Starters
C. Bain
Jo. Williams
Jo. Williams
Y. Mendy
M. McConnell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bain 28 18 4 0 0 0 2 4 6/9 3/3 3/3 2 2
Jo. Williams 29 8 2 4 0 0 2 3 3/9 2/7 0/1 0 2
Jo. Williams 32 6 4 6 2 1 3 2 2/9 1/5 1/2 1 3
Y. Mendy 17 5 2 0 0 0 0 4 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 2
M. McConnell 34 3 4 3 3 0 0 1 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 3
Bench
M. Petteway
S. McEwen
C. Coalmon
D. Treacy
D. Cole
K. Thomas
C. Wilbon
P. Gebrewhit
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Petteway 23 10 6 2 3 5 0 3 5/13 0/0 0/1 4 2
S. McEwen 13 5 0 0 0 0 0 3 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 0
C. Coalmon 12 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Treacy 12 2 0 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilbon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gebrewhit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 24 15 8 7 9 23 23/61 8/20 5/9 8 16
Starters
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
D. Sutton
D. Perry
K. Fore
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Nwora 35 19 13 0 1 1 4 3 7/12 2/4 3/5 3 10
S. Enoch 22 16 5 0 1 3 1 3 5/9 0/0 6/7 1 4
D. Sutton 31 14 7 1 1 0 1 2 5/7 2/2 2/2 2 5
D. Perry 28 9 2 3 0 0 3 3 2/7 1/4 4/4 0 2
K. Fore 26 0 2 2 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
R. McMahon
M. Williams
V. King
A. Agau
C. Cunningham
J. Griffin
J. Redding
W. Rainey
W. Battaile
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. McMahon 26 6 1 4 1 0 3 1 2/5 0/3 2/3 0 1
M. Williams 14 5 6 0 0 2 0 1 0/3 0/1 5/6 2 4
V. King 15 4 3 0 0 0 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
A. Agau 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Battaile - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 40 10 4 6 16 14 23/47 5/15 22/27 9 31
