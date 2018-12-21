Big run helps Louisville avoid scare against Robert Morris
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored seven of his 19 points during a decisive 20-2 spurt to lead Louisville to a 73-59 victory over Robert Morris on Friday night.
Nwora was 7-of-12 shooting and added 13 rebounds for his third double-double in the last four games for the Cardinals (9-3). Steven Enoch added 16 points and Dwayne Sutton had 14.
Early on, the Colonials (4-8) seemed prime to mount a big upset over their Atlantic Coast Conference hosts. At one point, they made 9 of 10 shots and used a 13-2 run to build a 28-17 lead with 6:02 left in the first half. Louisville rallied and even took a brief lead late in the half, but Robert Morris weathered the first run and took a 32-29 lead into halftime.
Charles Bain hit a 3-pointer with 17:53 left that extended the Colonials' lead to 39-31, but it was all Cardinals from there as they shot 54.2 percent in the second half. Darius Perry's 3-pointer gave the Cardinals the lead for good at 43-41 with 14:05 remaining.
The run put Louisville up 51-41 with 10:04 left. The lead would grow to as much as 17 points, and the Colonials never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.
Bain's 18 points led the Colonials, who shot just 37.7 percent.
CUNNINGHAM OUT
Louisville played without Christen Cunningham, who was a late scratch from the starting lineup. The graduate transfer hit his head in practice earlier this week and remained in the concussion protocol.
BIG PICTURE
Robert Morris: Despite entering Friday on a four-game losing streak, the Colonials led the Northeast Conference in scoring defense, allowing just 70.7 points a game. They used that defense to deny Louisville opportunities to attack the rim in the first half. While they played well for most of the contest, they simply could not last against a Power 5 team for a full 40 minutes.
Louisville: Despite having a size advantage, the Cardinals struggled to get good looks inside for the first 25 minutes of the game. Without Cunningham at the point, Louisville looked lost on both ends of the court against a significantly weaker opponent. The Cardinals' woes could worsen if the graduate transfer misses any extended period as the schedule only gets tougher from here.
UP NEXT
Robert Morris: The Colonials end the nonconference portion of their schedule on Dec. 29, when they host Hood College, an NCAA Division III school from Frederick, Maryland.
Louisville: The Cardinals are also off until Dec. 29 when they host No. 19 Kentucky. Louisville has lost five of the last six games against its archrival.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|9.3
|Pts. Per Game
|9.3
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|6.1
|Reb. Per Game
|6.1
|34.9
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|34.0
|Three Point %
|44.7
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|80.6
|Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|15.0
|Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Darius Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Josh Williams
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|34.0
|Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Malik Petteway
|51.0
|Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 2
|Ryan McMahon made layup
|1:10
|+ 3
|Jon Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|73
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|23-47 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|22-27 (81.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|41
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|16
|31
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|7
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|16
|Fouls
|23
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Robert Morris 4-8
|68.1 PPG
|34.3 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Louisville 9-3
|80.9 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|37.7
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|81.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bain
|28
|18
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/9
|3/3
|3/3
|2
|2
|Jo. Williams
|29
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|2/7
|0/1
|0
|2
|Jo. Williams
|32
|6
|4
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|3
|Y. Mendy
|17
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. McConnell
|34
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bain
|28
|18
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/9
|3/3
|3/3
|2
|2
|Jo. Williams
|29
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|2/7
|0/1
|0
|2
|Jo. Williams
|32
|6
|4
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|3
|Y. Mendy
|17
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. McConnell
|34
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Petteway
|23
|10
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|3
|5/13
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|2
|S. McEwen
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Coalmon
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Treacy
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilbon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gebrewhit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|24
|15
|8
|7
|9
|23
|23/61
|8/20
|5/9
|8
|16
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McMahon
|26
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|1
|M. Williams
|14
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|4
|V. King
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Agau
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|40
|10
|4
|6
|16
|14
|23/47
|5/15
|22/27
|9
|31
-
14BUFF
20MARQET68
82
2nd 6:23 FS1
-
DENVER
8GONZAG36
81
2nd 8:06 ROOT
-
PROV
TEXAS51
45
2nd 12:53 ESP2
-
OKLA
NWEST52
53
2nd 8:04 BTN
-
NAU
UTAH51
71
2nd 4:13 PACN
-
PSU
BAMA54
55
2nd 7:46 SECN
-
SACST
WASH35
46
2nd 8:45 PACN
-
NORFLK
UTEP38
34
2nd 14:28
-
IDAHO
SNCLRA13
28
1st 7:30
-
TXARL
CPOLY18
17
1st 11:02
-
SJST
CAL17
19
1st 7:27 PACN
-
DART
BRYANT67
68
Final
-
BING
LIU68
67
Final
-
STBON
NEAST59
64
Final
-
LIB
ALST73
55
Final
-
BRYAN
CHATT45
79
Final
-
HOOD
UMBC65
86
Final
-
CARK
OKLAST73
82
Final
-
WCAR
BGREEN52
73
Final
-
MLLGN
NCASHV76
86
Final
-
CAMP
PEAY75
88
Final
-
KENTST
OREGST66
63
Final
-
FDU
UMASS84
85
Final
-
TOWSON
TULANE73
55
Final
-
CORBN
EWASH73
92
Final
-
IUPUI
MOREHD70
74
Final
-
GASOU
RADFRD68
80
Final
-
UCIRV
BUTLER54
71
Final
-
ALCORN
SFLA44
83
Final
-
OREG
BAYLOR47
57
Final
-
DTROIT
XAVIER55
69
Final
-
ILLST
UCF56
77
Final
-
BCU
BU74
66
Final
-
ETNST
WYO76
53
Final
-
CSTCAR
CHARLS71
73
Final
-
LOYMD
MASLOW79
97
Final
-
NCWILM
MERCER73
77
Final
-
PRINCE
LAFAY81
79
Final
-
EILL
IOWAST53
101
Final
-
STETSON
LONGWD63
77
Final
-
NALAB
VMI68
89
Final
-
OAK
10MICHST69
99
Final
-
NAVY
GMASON63
84
Final
-
ROBERT
LVILLE59
73
Final
-
ALAM
LSALLE57
80
Final
-
ABIL
SEMO70
68
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
SFA47
97
Final
-
JWUNC
CHARSO61
86
Final
-
COPPST
LAMON63
80
Final
-
STFRIS
ILLCHI55
76
Final
-
24FURMAN
LSU57
75
Final
-
TROY
UAB74
73
Final
-
HOWPN
LAMAR32
121
Final
-
NCAT
MINN67
86
Final
-
MISS
MTSU74
56
Final
-
USM
SDAK66
60
Final
-
NEBOM
RICE83
66
Final
-
FAMU
PORT39
54
Final
-
UVM
LPSCMB66
91
Final
-
SUTAH
USC0
0153.5 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm PACN