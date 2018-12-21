SACST
Dickerson, Thybulle lead Washington over Sacramento State

  • Dec 21, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle each scored 12 points, and Nahziah Carter added 11 off the bench as Washington overcame a sluggish first half to defeat Sacramento State 57-41 Friday night.

The Huskies (8-4) shot just 33 percent in the first half, including 0 of 11 from the 3-point line, but held Sacramento State (6-3) to 19 points after the halftime break as they improved to 6-0 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Washington turned the tide from the start of the second half, scoring the first 11 points of the period to quickly erase its 22-19 halftime deficit. The Huskies turned to their defense to create easy offense, forcing the Hornets into 21 turnovers, which they turned into 24 points. Matisse Thybulle led the Huskies with seven steals, and has now recorded at least one steal in 58 straight games.

The Hornets led by as many as nine in the first half, taking a 20-11 lead on a layup by Marcus Graves with 6:16 remaining, as the Huskies went nearly eight minutes without a bucket. Dickerson flushed home a dunk to cut the UW deficit to 14-11 with 11:50 to play and the Huskies didn't score another bucket until a David Crisp layup at the 4:09 mark.

Joshua Patton and Graves led the Hornets with 12 points each. Sacramento State shot just 13.6 percent in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Sacramento State: The Hornets entered the game tied for their best start in the program's Division I era (1991-present). Even with the loss, they have their best nonconference winning percentage since joining the Big Sky Conference in 1996.

Washington: Following a loss to No. 13 Virginia Tech, the Huskies were sluggish against a lesser opponent Friday but will have plenty of the time to correct their mistakes over the holiday break, as they won't return to the court until Jan. 1.

NEW ADDITION

Washington got a boost for the future with the reported addition of former Kentucky guard Quade Green, who could be eligible as early as January 2020. Green tweeted ''UDUB'' after visiting the school earlier this week, and told ESPN he was going to join the Huskies. The school cannot announce Green's addition until all his transfer becomes finalized.

UP NEXT

The Hornets start their conference schedule hosting Northern Colorado on Dec. 29.

The Huskies will enjoy their holiday break before beginning the new year against Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 1 in their final nonconference game of the season. Washington will begin Pac-12 play against in-state rival Washington State on Jan. 5.

Key Players
J. Patton
J. Nowell
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
59.1 Field Goal % 53.1
Three Point % 40.5
44.4 Free Throw % 71.7
  Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright 31.0
  Grant Greabell missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Chibueze Jacobs 47.0
  Hameir Wright missed 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Hameir Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Shooting foul on Osi Nwachukwu 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Nahziah Carter 1:15
  Bryce Fowler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  Bryce Fowler missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  Bryce Fowler missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
  Shooting foul on Hameir Wright 1:15
Team Stats
Points 41 57
Field Goals 12-46 (26.1%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 3-14 (21.4%) 3-19 (15.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 32
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 21 22
Team 3 3
Assists 8 8
Steals 5 11
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 20 15
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 1
0
M. Graves G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
15
N. Dickerson F
12 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Sacramento St. 6-3 221941
home team logo Washington 8-4 193857
WASH -16, O/U 140.5
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Sacramento St. 6-3 75.5 PPG 41.4 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo Washington 8-4 71.3 PPG 39.5 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
30
J. Patton F 14.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 0.1 APG 65.7 FG%
4
M. Thybulle G 8.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.0 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
30
J. Patton F 12 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
4
M. Thybulle G 12 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
26.1 FG% 43.8
21.4 3PT FG% 15.8
73.7 FT% 70.6
Washington
Starters
N. Dickerson
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
H. Wright
J. Nowell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Dickerson 15 12 1 0 0 1 2 4 4/5 0/0 4/4 1 0
M. Thybulle 36 12 4 1 7 2 0 2 4/10 2/5 2/2 1 3
D. Crisp 32 8 2 3 0 1 4 2 3/6 1/3 1/2 0 2
H. Wright 21 6 7 1 0 5 1 3 2/8 0/2 2/3 2 5
J. Nowell 31 4 5 1 1 0 3 3 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 5
Starters
N. Dickerson
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
H. Wright
J. Nowell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Dickerson 15 12 1 0 0 1 2 4 4/5 0/0 4/4 1 0
M. Thybulle 36 12 4 1 7 2 0 2 4/10 2/5 2/2 1 3
D. Crisp 32 8 2 3 0 1 4 2 3/6 1/3 1/2 0 2
H. Wright 21 6 7 1 0 5 1 3 2/8 0/2 2/3 2 5
J. Nowell 31 4 5 1 1 0 3 3 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 5
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
S. Timmins
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
J. Bey
R. Lundeen
R. Sorn
E. Hardy
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carter 26 11 6 1 1 0 2 3 4/5 0/1 3/5 1 5
D. Green 21 2 2 1 1 0 3 2 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 1
S. Timmins 10 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
T. Rice 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Q. Barnard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Crandall 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Bey 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
R. Lundeen 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 29 8 11 10 15 22 21/48 3/19 12/17 7 22
