Izundu's double-double leads Miami past FAU 75-55

  • Dec 22, 2018

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Ebuka Izundu scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Miami rolled to a 75-55 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Anthony Lawrence scored 17 points, Chris Lykes had 12 points and seven assists, and Dejan Vasiljevic chipped in nine points for the Hurricanes (7-4). Miami won consecutive games for the first time since winning five straight to begin the season.

Miami shot 51 percent (29 of 57) from the floor while holding FAU to 33 percent (20 of 60).

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 19-5 lead to begin the game and led by double digits the rest of the way. Miami's lead was 46-23 at halftime.

FAU (8-4) was led by Anthony Adger's 19 points. The Owls have lost two of three.

Team Stats
Points 55 75
Field Goals 20-60 (33.3%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 9-29 (31.0%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 19 28
Team 7 3
Assists 11 21
Steals 3 10
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
A. Adger G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
15
E. Izundu C
19 PTS, 13 REB
12T
away team logo FAU 8-4 233255
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 7-4 462975
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
FAU
Bench
S. Lepichev
M. Forrest
A. Zecevic
C. Jackson
K. Ellis
X. Stapleton
J. Ingram
E. Winchester
G. Merete
E. Anglero
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Lepichev 31 5 7 1 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/1 1/2 4 3
M. Forrest 29 5 4 5 0 0 4 3 2/9 0/4 1/2 0 4
A. Zecevic 14 4 5 1 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 3 2
C. Jackson 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0
K. Ellis 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
X. Stapleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ingram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Winchester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Merete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Anglero - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 28 11 3 0 16 16 20/60 9/29 6/9 9 19
Miami (Fla.)
Bench
A. Mack
Z. Johnson
W. Herenton
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
D. Proctor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mack 21 8 0 2 1 0 0 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 0
Z. Johnson 23 6 3 0 2 1 1 3 2/6 0/2 2/2 0 3
W. Herenton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 32 21 10 4 10 13 29/57 9/28 8/10 4 28
