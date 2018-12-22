CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Ebuka Izundu scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Miami rolled to a 75-55 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Anthony Lawrence scored 17 points, Chris Lykes had 12 points and seven assists, and Dejan Vasiljevic chipped in nine points for the Hurricanes (7-4). Miami won consecutive games for the first time since winning five straight to begin the season.

Miami shot 51 percent (29 of 57) from the floor while holding FAU to 33 percent (20 of 60).

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 19-5 lead to begin the game and led by double digits the rest of the way. Miami's lead was 46-23 at halftime.

FAU (8-4) was led by Anthony Adger's 19 points. The Owls have lost two of three.

