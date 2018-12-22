Izundu's double-double leads Miami past FAU 75-55
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Ebuka Izundu scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Miami rolled to a 75-55 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Anthony Lawrence scored 17 points, Chris Lykes had 12 points and seven assists, and Dejan Vasiljevic chipped in nine points for the Hurricanes (7-4). Miami won consecutive games for the first time since winning five straight to begin the season.
Miami shot 51 percent (29 of 57) from the floor while holding FAU to 33 percent (20 of 60).
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 19-5 lead to begin the game and led by double digits the rest of the way. Miami's lead was 46-23 at halftime.
FAU (8-4) was led by Anthony Adger's 19 points. The Owls have lost two of three.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|55.7
|Field Goal %
|47.0
|42.5
|Three Point %
|33.9
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|78.3
|+ 1
|Jaylen Sebree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Sebree made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Shooting foul on Anthony Lawrence II
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Madiaw Niang
|26.0
|Madiaw Niang missed layup
|28.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)
|38.0
|+ 2
|Madiaw Niang made layup
|1:16
|Offensive rebound by Madiaw Niang
|1:14
|Jaylen Sebree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:16
|+ 1
|Zach Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:41
|+ 1
|Zach Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|75
|Field Goals
|20-60 (33.3%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-29 (31.0%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|6-9 (66.7%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|11
|21
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|FAU 8-4
|77.0 PPG
|45.1 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 7-4
|78.3 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.8 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|31.0
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lepichev
|31
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|3
|M. Forrest
|29
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/9
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|4
|A. Zecevic
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|2
|C. Jackson
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Ellis
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|X. Stapleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ingram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Winchester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Merete
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Anglero
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|28
|11
|3
|0
|16
|16
|20/60
|9/29
|6/9
|9
|19
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mack
|21
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Johnson
|23
|6
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|W. Herenton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGusty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Proctor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|32
|21
|10
|4
|10
|13
|29/57
|9/28
|8/10
|4
|28
