Wisconsin tops Grambling 84-53 as Happ gets 1,000th rebound
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Often, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard says, Wisconsin's defense feeds off its offense. And once the Badgers started capitalizing on opportunities Saturday, the other end took care of itself.
Playing for the first time in nine days, the Badgers shook off an early challenge from Grambling State to beat the Tigers 84-53. Along the way, Ethan Happ led the Badgers (10-2) with 19 points and grabbed his 1,000th career rebound.
Gard said part of the Badgers' defensive troubles were tied to a rut on offense.
''The ability to put the ball in the basket also fuels your defense and energizes that,'' Gard said.
The Badgers entered the game giving up just 62.4 points a game, allowing only two opponents to crack 70 points.
But a little more than 12 minutes into the game, Lasani Johnson hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 22, and Grambling State (6-7) provided the Badgers more of a challenge than they may have expected.
From there, though, the Badgers became more physical on defense and the offense picked up. The Badgers finished the half on a 17-5 run, opened the second half with an 8-0 spurt and weren't challenged the rest of the way.
The Tigers scored just seven points over a nearly 15-minute stretch that spanned both halves, and the Badgers pushed their lead to more than 30 for the first time at 62-31.
Grambling State coach Donte' Jackson said the Tigers tried to pack the post when Happ got the ball and had some early success. But eventually, their turnovers (17) created too many chances for the Badgers. Once others joined Happ in picking up the scoring load, he said, it was too much.
D'Mitrik Trice scored 14 points for the Badgers. Dallas Polk-Hilliard had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Grambling State.
''The bottom line is the size, the skill level just kind of wore us down as the game went on,'' Jackson said.
HAPP ON THE REBOUND
Happ, who became the leading rebounder in school history earlier this season, finished with eight boards, and is now the 15th player in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 rebounds. He's also now No. 5 in Wisconsin history for scoring at 1,771, No. 7 in assists with 330, No. 3 with blocks at 126 and No. 2 in steals at 190.
REBUILDING THE KNEE
Wisconsin sophomore Kobe King, who had knee surgery almost a year ago, scored 10 points, his second straight game in double figures. King said he was initially hesitant about putting weight on it and cutting. ''Maybe it's still a little bit in my head. But as the year goes on, I'm getting more comfortable,'' he said.
BIG PICTURE
Grambling State: The Tigers, picked in the preseason to repeat as Southwestern Athletic Conference champs, were simply outmatched after making some early noise.
Wisconsin: Beating Grambling State isn't going to burnish Wisconsin's resume come the NCAA Tournament. But the Badgers shook off any rust after a nine-day layoff for finals.
UP NEXT
Grambling State: The Tigers travel to Alabama State Jan. 5 to begin conference play.
Wisconsin: The Badgers head to Western Kentucky Dec. 29 to wrap up nonconference play.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|11.2
|Reb. Per Game
|11.2
|48.8
|Field Goal %
|59.3
|35.1
|Three Point %
|0.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|53.2
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|1.0
|Shaq Athie missed layup
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Dallas Polk-Hilliard
|9.0
|Tai Strickland missed jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Charles Thomas IV
|36.0
|Lasani Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Lasani Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Walt McGrory
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Lasani Johnson
|36.0
|Lasani Johnson missed jump shot
|38.0
|+ 2
|Tai Strickland made jump shot
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|84
|Field Goals
|19-50 (38.0%)
|28-57 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|7-15 (46.7%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|41
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|10
|17
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|10
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|D. Polk-Hilliard F
|13.2 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
22
|E. Happ F
|19.2 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|5.0 APG
|60.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Polk-Hilliard F
|17 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|E. Happ F
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|38.0
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|46.7
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|34
|17
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/13
|3/6
|2/4
|1
|9
|Z. Peart
|18
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Jackson
|23
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|I. Smith Jr.
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Moss
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Polk-Hilliard
|34
|17
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6/13
|3/6
|2/4
|1
|9
|Z. Peart
|18
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Jackson
|23
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|I. Smith Jr.
|21
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Moss
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Johnson
|27
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|1/2
|1
|1
|S. Athie
|11
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/5
|1
|2
|N. Ribeiro
|16
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Mpoyo
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Bunch
|18
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|A. Gaston
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Wilks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Head
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Loville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|25
|10
|4
|2
|16
|21
|19/50
|8/17
|7/15
|5
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|25
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/12
|0/1
|7/10
|0
|8
|D. Trice
|27
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/10
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Reuvers
|16
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|3
|B. Davison
|22
|7
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Iverson
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|25
|19
|8
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6/12
|0/1
|7/10
|0
|8
|D. Trice
|27
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6/10
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|N. Reuvers
|16
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|3
|B. Davison
|22
|7
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. Iverson
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. King
|28
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|4/6
|2
|2
|A. Ford
|23
|9
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|B. Pritzl
|23
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Strickland
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|C. Thomas IV
|14
|2
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|M. Ballard
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|W. McGrory
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Currie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|84
|35
|17
|8
|4
|10
|16
|28/57
|8/21
|20/26
|8
|27
-
BC
DEPAUL61
60
2nd 9.0 FS1
-
WICHST
VCU34
51
2nd 15:20 ESP2
-
DELST
WEBER38
60
2nd 10:51
-
PENN
NMEX52
46
2nd 13:23
-
SAMHOU
UTVALL47
49
2nd 13:57
-
STMYMD
MOUNT33
64
2nd 9:21
-
WINTHR
SILL60
45
2nd 11:51 ESP+
-
AF
4MICH38
52
2nd 9:11 BTN
-
STNFRD
SANFRAN11
15
1st 7:59 PACN
-
WISGB
EVAN13
15
1st 11:17 ESP+
-
LOYCHI
STJOES8
11
1st 8:09 CBSSN
-
TXAMCC
LATECH17
17
1st 8:52
-
FGC
FLA8
20
1st 9:39 FS2
-
COLOST
LNGBCH12
16
1st 10:10
-
IDST
UCSB13
17
1st 10:14
-
LOYMRY
UCRIV8
17
1st 11:17
-
HOW
HAMP9
12
1st 11:57
-
UNLV
HAWAII0
0
1st 19:36 ESPU
-
MURYST
7AUBURN35
38
1st 0.0 SECN
-
NCOLO
RIDER29
39
1st 0.0
-
UGA
GATECH70
59
Final
-
USCUP
NCST71
98
Final
-
CPENN
DAVID54
88
Final
-
TULANE
ALAM59
67
Final
-
ALST
CAMP69
70
Final
-
ARKLR
GTOWN94
102
Final/OT
-
WAKE
3TENN64
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
LEHIGH76
88
Final
-
UMES
AMER58
82
Final
-
JAXST
WVU72
74
Final
-
GRAM
16WISC53
84
Final
-
SIENA
HOLY57
60
Final
-
NOVA
UCONN81
58
Final
-
SAV
23IOWA64
110
Final
-
BROWN
MARIST78
53
Final
-
CCTST
MAINE93
90
Final/2OT
-
JACKST
CMICH72
81
Final
-
FAIR
NH63
57
Final
-
NIAGARA
ARMY78
66
Final
-
CLMB
RUT65
68
Final/OT
-
TEMPLE
DREXEL82
64
Final
-
ROSEMNT
HOFSTRA54
107
Final
-
MRSHL
TEXAM68
92
Final
-
TEXST
ARK70
73
Final
-
WMMARY
5UVA40
72
Final
-
HARTFD
WAGNER68
77
Final
-
IONA
YALE84
99
Final
-
CHIST
NILL59
100
Final
-
ARKST
CUSE52
82
Final
-
CLEM
SC78
68
Final
-
PRESBY
DAYTON69
81
Final
-
EKY
DUQ84
85
Final/OT
-
FAU
MIAMI55
75
Final
-
MORGAN
ODU53
76
Final
-
SELOU
BRAD60
63
Final
-
SIENAH
EMICH72
90
Final
-
NDAK
NIOWA62
64
Final
-
SCST
CINCY56
77
Final
-
ARKPB
MOST72
93
Final
-
STNYBRK
QUINN76
73
Final
-
SIUE
CSN79
85
Final
-
GWASH
HARV61
75
Final
-
CSFULL
25NEB62
86
Final
-
STLOU
11FSU59
81
Final
-
HIGHPT
RICH59
74
Final
-
TOWSON
LSALLE51
57
Final
-
LIB
PEAY66
75
Final
-
NCGRN
SAMFORD83
75
Final
-
UOP
BOISE71
83
Final
-
15OHIOST
UCLA80
66
Final
-
TNST
MEMP41
99
Final
-
INDST
COLO72
67
Final
-
MARYCA
WKY68
71
Final
-
MOBILE
NICHST67
84
Final
-
MILW
WMICH67
66
Final
-
ELON
UMKC59
95
Final
-
19UK
9UNC0
0168.5 O/U
-2.5
5:15pm CBS
-
SETON
MD0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
5:30pm FS1
-
JVILLE
22IND0
0148 O/U
-24.5
6:00pm BTN
-
TNMART
FRESNO0
0157 O/U
-17.5
7:00pm
-
WRIGHT
17MISSST0
0140.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm SECN
-
WYO
UTEP0
0144.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
AKRON
6NEVADA0
0140 O/U
-16
7:00pm ESP3
-
BYU
SDGST0
0154 O/U
-2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UCDAV
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm PACN
-
VANDY
KSTATE0
0134 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP2
-
NMEXST
DRAKE0
0142.5 O/U
+7.5
7:30pm FS2
-
SACHRT
STJOHN0
0162.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm FS1
-
MNTNA
SDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MCNSE
TEXPA0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
TULSA
ORAL0
0142 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
MIZZOU
ILL0
0140.5 O/U
+1.0
8:00pm BTN
-
CORN
SMU0
0140.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
1KANSAS
18ARIZST0
0152.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MVSU
GC0
0145.5 O/U
-24
9:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
NORFLK0
0133 O/U
+10.5
9:00pm
-
RI
BUCK0
0142.5 O/U
+5
10:00pm ESP3
-
USD
WASHST0
0152.5 O/U
+6
10:00pm FS1
-
CHARLO
TCU0
0134 O/U
-20.5
12:30am