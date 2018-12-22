JAXST
Harris' leads WVU past Jacksonville St. in 74-72 win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 22, 2018

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) Wesley Harris scored a career-high 20 points and had eight rebounds to lead West Virginia over Jacksonville State 74-72 on Saturday.

Despite a sloppy shooting performance in the first half (13 of 34), the Mountaineers (7-4) got out to as much as a nine-point lead over the Gamecocks. However, Jacksonville State (7-5) reduced its deficit and even took the lead with under five minutes to go.

With the Mountaineers holding the game's final margin, JSU's Jason Burnell missed a 3-point attempt with eight seconds left, and WVU's Chase Harler grabbed the rebound. After getting fouled, Harler missed his first free throw, Burnell grabbed the rebound but overthrew a pass to a teammate as time expired.

''This sends us home on a good note,'' Harris said. ''It sends us home on Christmas break with something good to think about and come back to get better and get ready for conference.''

Despite the win, WVU head coach Bob Huggins was not happy with his team's performance.

''I'm just tired of it. I'm just tired of having to fight with guys to play the game that they say they love,'' Huggins said. ''It's a great game because you can't cheat it. If you don't practice the ball doesn't go in. If you don't get in shape you can't run up and down the floor. If you don't slide your feet you can't play defense. You can't cheat it. Guys who try to cheat it the results aren't very good.''

Lamont West scored 18 points for the Mountaineers. Brandon Knapper added 12 points.

WVU defensive star Sagaba Konate missed the game due to a knee injury. Mountaineer leading scorer Esa Ahmad only saw four minutes and did not play in the second half.

''I think it's the cumulative effect,'' Huggins said of Ahmad. ''It wasn't so much just tonight, it's the cumulative effect. It's a culmination of a lot of things. You can't turn it over five times a game. You can't shoot 19 percent from 3 and keep shooting 3s. You should be the first one in the gym not the last.''

Marlon Hunter led the Gamecocks with a career-high 26 points and had seven rebounds. Christian Cunningham added 13 points.

''That's who he (Hunter) is,'' Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper said. ''He's one of those guys. He's the Energizer bunny. He plays hard, he's a competitor. I thought Christian Cunningham was terrific. I thought he did everything. I thought he was out best player on the floor today.''

Jacksonville State outrebounded West Virginia 36-34.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville State: Despite the loss to the WVU, the Gamecocks have still won seven of their last nine games and have plenty of momentum heading into Ohio Valley Conference play starting on Jan. 3 against Belmont in Nashville.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have shot an average of 37 percent from the field over their last four games. That must improve as they get set to take on NCAA regular Lehigh and Texas Tech during New Years' week.

FIRST TIME OUT

Freshman Derek Culver made his West Virginia debut on Saturday against Jacksonville State. He scored four points and had one rebound in ten minutes on the floor.

Culver missed the Mountaineers' first ten games after being suspended in November due to violation of team rules.

KEY INJURY

During the WVU IMG pregame show, Bob Huggins announced that Mountaineer forward Sagaba Konate will miss two to four weeks due to a knee injury.

Konate missed West Virginia's 83-70 loss to Rhode Island on Dec. 16. He is one of the main defensive players for WVU, having 22 blocks on the season including seven against Pitt on Dec. 8.

TIGHT COMPETITION

With the two-point loss to West Virginia, Jacksonville State continued their recent streak of playing Power 5 teams close on the road.

Under Harper, the Gamecocks nearly upset Mississippi State (a 59-56 loss) and Oregon State (a 70-69 loss) last season.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State will have a week off before hosting Reinhardt in their final non-conference game Saturday.

West Virginia will have an eight-day layoff before hosting Lehigh on Dec. 30.

Key Players
J. Burnell
E. Ahmad
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
49.0 Field Goal % 48.1
42.9 Three Point % 19.2
85.4 Free Throw % 68.3
  Defensive rebound by Jason Burnell 3.0
  Chase Harler missed free throw 3.0
  Personal foul on Jason Burnell 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Chase Harler 4.0
  Jason Burnell missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Jason Burnell 22.0
  Jermaine Haley missed free throw 22.0
  Personal foul on Christian Cunningham 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley 25.0
  Ty Hudson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Ty Hudson made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
away team logo
23
M. Hunter G
26 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
21
W. Harris F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Jax. State 7-5 333972
home team logo West Virginia 7-4 363874
WVU -11.5, O/U 145.5
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU -11.5, O/U 145.5
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Jax. State
Starters
M. Hunter
C. Cunningham
J. Burnell
T. Hudson
J. Gregory
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Hunter 35 26 7 0 3 0 1 3 12/22 0/1 2/4 4 3
C. Cunningham 34 13 5 2 1 3 1 2 6/8 0/0 1/2 2 3
J. Burnell 30 9 9 3 1 1 1 3 2/7 1/4 4/4 3 6
T. Hudson 33 6 1 4 0 0 4 1 1/5 1/2 3/4 1 0
J. Gregory 19 2 2 3 3 1 3 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Cross
M. Dunlap
M. Zeliznak
D. Ware
D. St. Hilaire
D. Mostella
C. Jones
J. Hyde
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cross 11 6 1 0 1 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 1
M. Dunlap 25 5 3 5 0 0 1 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 3
M. Zeliznak 7 5 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 3/4 1 2
D. Ware 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. St. Hilaire 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Mostella - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 31 17 9 5 14 17 27/57 3/11 15/20 11 20
West Virginia
Starters
W. Harris
J. Bolden
L. Routt
C. Harler
E. Ahmad
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
W. Harris 33 20 8 1 1 0 2 1 8/11 4/4 0/0 3 5
J. Bolden 13 5 1 5 1 0 2 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
L. Routt 18 5 3 0 0 2 1 4 2/5 0/0 1/2 2 1
C. Harler 26 4 2 4 1 1 0 2 1/4 1/2 1/3 0 2
E. Ahmad 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
L. West
B. Knapper
D. Culver
J. Haley
E. Matthews Jr.
J. McCabe
A. Gordon
S. Konate
T. Horton
T. Doomes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. West 31 18 5 0 1 0 1 2 7/12 4/6 0/0 0 5
B. Knapper 22 12 2 3 0 0 3 1 3/7 2/5 4/5 1 1
D. Culver 10 4 1 0 0 1 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Haley 17 2 4 2 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 2
E. Matthews Jr. 18 2 4 0 2 0 1 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 2
J. McCabe 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Gordon 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Doomes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 31 16 7 4 13 19 28/62 12/24 6/11 12 19
NCAA BB Scores