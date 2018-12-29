Loyola Marymount returns to form, tops UC Davis 77-59
LOS ANGELES (AP) Mattias Markusson scored 22 points to spark Loyola Marymount to a bounce-back, 77-59 win over UC Davis in its final non-conference game on Friday night.
The Lions took just their second loss of the season Saturday, falling 60-53 at UC Riverside. Their 12 nonconference win tops the 11-0 start in 1961-62.
LMU's total against UC Riverside is a season low for a team that averages better than 71 points per game.
Markusson, a 7-foot 3 center from Stockholm, hit 8 of 10 from the field and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. James Batemon added 14 points and dished seven assists for LMU (12-2). The Lions collectively were 28 of 48 from the field (58.3 percent), including 5 of 14 from beyond the arc.
Siler Schneider scored 19 points for UC Davis (3-9), which shot 20 of 49 from the field, including 6 of 23 from distance.
The Lions open West Coast Conference play Thursday at Pepperdine. The Aggies face USC Sunday.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|20.4
|Pts. Per Game
|20.4
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|11.1
|Three Point %
|30.2
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|86.9
|+ 3
|Stefan Gonzalez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Squire
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Gio Nelson
|19.0
|Joe Quintana missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 3
|Joe Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Squire
|39.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ivan Alipiev
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|1:09
|Damion Squire missed layup
|1:11
|+ 2
|Eli Scott made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev
|1:30
|+ 3
|Gio Nelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stefan Gonzalez
|1:56
|Defensive rebound by Stefan Gonzalez
|2:01
|Petr Herman missed jump shot
|2:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|77
|Field Goals
|20-49 (40.8%)
|28-48 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|29
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|16
|24
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
5
|S. Schneider G
|9.4 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
14
|M. Markusson C
|10.4 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|58.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Schneider G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|M. Markusson C
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.8
|FG%
|58.3
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Schneider
|30
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/5
|7/8
|0
|2
|M. Neufeld
|21
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|3
|T. Shorts II
|33
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|2
|G. Goode
|21
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|D. Squire
|26
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Gonzalez
|15
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|G. Nelson
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Underwood
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Printup
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Fuller
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. John
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|21
|11
|5
|1
|13
|19
|20/49
|6/23
|13/16
|5
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Markusson
|26
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8/10
|0/0
|6/6
|1
|1
|J. Batemon
|37
|14
|6
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|4/5
|0
|6
|J. Quintana
|28
|11
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|5
|E. Johansson
|27
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Douglas
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bell
|10
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|J. McClendon
|15
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|Z. Williams
|11
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|2
|E. Scott
|26
|2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|P. Herman
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Gipson
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Alipiev
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|29
|18
|9
|2
|10
|19
|28/48
|5/14
|16/19
|5
|24
