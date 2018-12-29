UCDAV
Loyola Marymount returns to form, tops UC Davis 77-59

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Mattias Markusson scored 22 points to spark Loyola Marymount to a bounce-back, 77-59 win over UC Davis in its final non-conference game on Friday night.

The Lions took just their second loss of the season Saturday, falling 60-53 at UC Riverside. Their 12 nonconference win tops the 11-0 start in 1961-62.

LMU's total against UC Riverside is a season low for a team that averages better than 71 points per game.

Markusson, a 7-foot 3 center from Stockholm, hit 8 of 10 from the field and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. James Batemon added 14 points and dished seven assists for LMU (12-2). The Lions collectively were 28 of 48 from the field (58.3 percent), including 5 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Siler Schneider scored 19 points for UC Davis (3-9), which shot 20 of 49 from the field, including 6 of 23 from distance.

The Lions open West Coast Conference play Thursday at Pepperdine. The Aggies face USC Sunday.

Key Players
T. Shorts II
J. Batemon
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
45.6 Field Goal % 45.6
11.1 Three Point % 30.2
76.9 Free Throw % 86.9
+ 3 Stefan Gonzalez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Squire 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Gio Nelson 19.0
  Joe Quintana missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 3 Joe Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Squire 39.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ivan Alipiev 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Eli Scott 1:09
  Damion Squire missed layup 1:11
+ 2 Eli Scott made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev 1:30
+ 3 Gio Nelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stefan Gonzalez 1:56
  Defensive rebound by Stefan Gonzalez 2:01
  Petr Herman missed jump shot 2:03
Team Stats
Points 59 77
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 28-48 (58.3%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 24 29
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 16 24
Team 3 0
Assists 11 18
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
S. Schneider G
19 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
14
M. Markusson C
22 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UC Davis 3-9 233659
home team logo LMU 12-2 413677
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UC Davis 3-9 61.5 PPG 33.9 RPG 11.4 APG
home team logo LMU 12-2 71.0 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
5
S. Schneider G 9.4 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.5 APG 37.5 FG%
14
M. Markusson C 10.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 0.8 APG 58.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
S. Schneider G 19 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
14
M. Markusson C 22 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
40.8 FG% 58.3
26.1 3PT FG% 35.7
81.3 FT% 84.2
UC Davis
Starters
S. Schneider
M. Neufeld
T. Shorts II
G. Goode
D. Squire
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Schneider 30 19 2 0 2 0 2 1 5/11 2/5 7/8 0 2
M. Neufeld 21 10 5 0 0 1 0 5 4/6 0/0 2/2 2 3
T. Shorts II 33 9 4 2 0 0 4 3 3/9 0/1 3/4 2 2
G. Goode 21 4 1 1 0 0 0 5 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
D. Squire 26 3 1 6 0 0 1 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Mooney
S. Gonzalez
G. Nelson
J. Underwood
R. Printup
C. Fuller
A. John
C. Russell
B. Shaw
C. Ba
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Mooney 12 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
S. Gonzalez 15 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/5 1/2 0 2
G. Nelson 6 3 1 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1
J. Underwood 13 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
R. Printup 12 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 2
C. Fuller 11 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. John - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 21 11 5 1 13 19 20/49 6/23 13/16 5 16
LMU
Starters
M. Markusson
J. Batemon
J. Quintana
E. Johansson
D. Douglas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Markusson 26 22 2 1 0 1 0 2 8/10 0/0 6/6 1 1
J. Batemon 37 14 6 7 4 0 1 2 5/9 0/1 4/5 0 6
J. Quintana 28 11 6 0 1 1 1 3 4/7 3/6 0/0 1 5
E. Johansson 27 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/3 2/2 0 0
D. Douglas 7 5 1 0 0 0 1 3 2/2 1/1 0/1 0 1
Bench
J. Bell
J. McClendon
Z. Williams
E. Scott
P. Herman
D. Gipson
I. Alipiev
C. Allen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bell 10 8 4 1 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/0 2/2 2 2
J. McClendon 15 3 1 1 3 0 5 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 1
Z. Williams 11 3 3 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 2
E. Scott 26 2 4 6 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 4
P. Herman 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Gipson 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
I. Alipiev 5 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 29 18 9 2 10 19 28/48 5/14 16/19 5 24
NCAA BB Scores