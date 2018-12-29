FDU
Yetna helps South Flordia hold off Fairleigh Dickinson

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Alexis Yetna finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and South Florida held off Fairleigh Dickinson 60-54 on Saturday.

Yetna hit 6 of 9 shots, snagged seven of his boards off the offensive glass, and added two blocked shots and two assists for the Bulls (10-2). Justin Brown hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 with six rebounds as USF won the battle of the boards 47-24. David Collins pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Knights (5-7) trailed 33-23 at halftime after sinking just 9 of 33 shots (27 percent). But FDU shot 54 percent after intermission, while holding the Bulls to 26 percent shooting, and used Kaleb Bishop's 3-pointer and two free throws and a basket by Darnell Edge to take a 46-43 lead with 8:40 left to play. Yetna's layup put the Bulls up 50-48 with 6:57 remaining and USF scored its final 10 points at the free-throw line to preserve the victory.

Edge and Bishop topped Fairleigh Dickinson with 13 points apiece. Bishop added eight rebounds.

USF sank 17 of 30 free throws, while the Knights hit 4 of 5.

Key Players
J. Jenkins
L. Rideau
3 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
38.3 Field Goal % 44.7
28.8 Three Point % 29.7
88.6 Free Throw % 54.5
  Defensive rebound by Justin Brown 0.0
  Darnell Edge missed jump shot 1.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Elyjah Williams 3.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Jahlil Jenkins 5.0
+ 1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Xzavier Malone-Key 8.0
  Defensive rebound by South Florida 8.0
  Darnell Edge missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
Team Stats
Points 54 60
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 19-50 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 17-30 (56.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 47
Offensive 5 16
Defensive 15 27
Team 4 4
Assists 8 9
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Edge G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
A. Yetna F
16 PTS, 16 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo F. Dickinson 5-7 233154
home team logo South Florida 10-2 332760
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo F. Dickinson 5-7 75.3 PPG 37.4 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo South Florida 10-2 76.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
12
K. Bishop F 7.8 PPG 7.2 RPG 0.8 APG 44.1 FG%
10
A. Yetna F 11.4 PPG 10.5 RPG 0.9 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
K. Bishop F 13 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
10
A. Yetna F 16 PTS 16 REB 2 AST
38.6 FG% 38.0
30.0 3PT FG% 29.4
80.0 FT% 56.7
F. Dickinson
South Florida
Starters
A. Yetna
J. Brown
D. Collins
M. Durr
X. Castaneda
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Yetna 33 16 16 2 0 2 3 0 6/9 1/1 3/4 7 9
J. Brown 33 12 6 0 1 0 0 2 4/9 3/5 1/2 3 3
D. Collins 35 10 8 2 2 1 5 1 2/15 0/5 6/8 1 7
M. Durr 17 7 3 0 1 2 1 4 3/4 0/0 1/4 2 1
X. Castaneda 27 1 3 2 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 2
Starters
A. Yetna
J. Brown
D. Collins
M. Durr
X. Castaneda
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Yetna 33 16 16 2 0 2 3 0 6/9 1/1 3/4 7 9
J. Brown 33 12 6 0 1 0 0 2 4/9 3/5 1/2 3 3
D. Collins 35 10 8 2 2 1 5 1 2/15 0/5 6/8 1 7
M. Durr 17 7 3 0 1 2 1 4 3/4 0/0 1/4 2 1
X. Castaneda 27 1 3 2 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 2
Bench
L. Rideau
A. Maricevic
M. Kiir
R. Williams
T. Lang
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
M. Akec
M. Calleja
E. Dawson III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Rideau 20 8 2 2 1 0 3 3 2/5 1/3 3/6 0 2
A. Maricevic 21 6 4 1 1 2 1 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 2
M. Kiir 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 1
R. Williams 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 43 9 6 7 15 12 19/50 5/17 17/30 16 27
