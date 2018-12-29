Yetna helps South Flordia hold off Fairleigh Dickinson
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Alexis Yetna finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and South Florida held off Fairleigh Dickinson 60-54 on Saturday.
Yetna hit 6 of 9 shots, snagged seven of his boards off the offensive glass, and added two blocked shots and two assists for the Bulls (10-2). Justin Brown hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 with six rebounds as USF won the battle of the boards 47-24. David Collins pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Knights (5-7) trailed 33-23 at halftime after sinking just 9 of 33 shots (27 percent). But FDU shot 54 percent after intermission, while holding the Bulls to 26 percent shooting, and used Kaleb Bishop's 3-pointer and two free throws and a basket by Darnell Edge to take a 46-43 lead with 8:40 left to play. Yetna's layup put the Bulls up 50-48 with 6:57 remaining and USF scored its final 10 points at the free-throw line to preserve the victory.
Edge and Bishop topped Fairleigh Dickinson with 13 points apiece. Bishop added eight rebounds.
USF sank 17 of 30 free throws, while the Knights hit 4 of 5.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|38.3
|Field Goal %
|44.7
|28.8
|Three Point %
|29.7
|88.6
|Free Throw %
|54.5
|Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|0.0
|Darnell Edge missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Elyjah Williams
|3.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Jahlil Jenkins
|5.0
|+ 1
|Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Xzavier Malone-Key
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by South Florida
|8.0
|Darnell Edge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|60
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|19-50 (38.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|5-17 (29.4%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|17-30 (56.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|47
|Offensive
|5
|16
|Defensive
|15
|27
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|8
|9
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|4
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|21
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|F. Dickinson 5-7
|75.3 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|13.4 APG
|South Florida 10-2
|76.3 PPG
|44.2 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|38.6
|FG%
|38.0
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|29.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|56.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edge
|37
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/14
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Bishop
|36
|13
|8
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5/12
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|5
|M. Holloway Jr.
|21
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|X. Malone-Key
|37
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Jenkins
|39
|8
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edge
|37
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/14
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Bishop
|36
|13
|8
|0
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5/12
|3/4
|0/0
|3
|5
|M. Holloway Jr.
|21
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5/12
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|X. Malone-Key
|37
|10
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Jenkins
|39
|8
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Williams
|20
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|B. Powell
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Okeke
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. McNamara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Beciri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Saliba Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|20
|8
|8
|4
|11
|21
|22/57
|6/20
|4/5
|5
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yetna
|33
|16
|16
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|6/9
|1/1
|3/4
|7
|9
|J. Brown
|33
|12
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|3
|D. Collins
|35
|10
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2/15
|0/5
|6/8
|1
|7
|M. Durr
|17
|7
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|1
|X. Castaneda
|27
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Yetna
|33
|16
|16
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|6/9
|1/1
|3/4
|7
|9
|J. Brown
|33
|12
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|3
|D. Collins
|35
|10
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2/15
|0/5
|6/8
|1
|7
|M. Durr
|17
|7
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|1
|X. Castaneda
|27
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Rideau
|20
|8
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|3/6
|0
|2
|A. Maricevic
|21
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|2
|M. Kiir
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|R. Williams
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|43
|9
|6
|7
|15
|12
|19/50
|5/17
|17/30
|16
|27
-
FAU
ILL61
58
2nd 50.30 BTN+
-
GASOU
DAYTON63
74
2nd 7:29 NBCS
-
TEXSO
TEXAM75
60
2nd 4:16 SECN
-
NJTECH
22HOU24
32
2nd 16:42 ESP3
-
HOOD
ROBERT26
50
2nd 19:41
-
CAMP
MIAMI28
40
2nd 17:56
-
RICH
SALAB47
41
2nd 17:44 ESP+
-
SEOKST
TXSA44
41
2nd 16:21
-
COKER
USCUP35
49
2nd 20:00 ESP+
-
MONST
SUTAH46
30
2nd 20:00
-
MNTNA
NAU41
45
2nd 18:55
-
BUTLER
FLA22
46
2nd 17:25 ESPU
-
FURMAN
ETNST31
43
2nd 17:08 ESP+
-
BELMONT
PURDUE24
33
1st 2:47 FS1
-
CHATT
NCGRN5
4
1st 18:02
-
UNF
12AUBURN3
5
1st 18:00 SECN+
-
USM
LATECH2
0
1st 18:32 ESP+
-
COLG
PITT23
42
1st 0.0
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST37
30
1st 0.0 PACN
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
LALAF
SELOU0
0139 O/U
+7.5
5:00pm
-
HOWPN
TEXST0
0
5:00pm
-
REIN
JAXST0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
WEBER
EWASH0
0146.5 O/U
+2
5:05pm
-
15WISC
WKY0
0135 O/U
+6.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
LIB
UCLA0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm PACN
-
DIXIE
WYO0
0
6:00pm
-
BRSCIA
EKY0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
RADFRD
MD0
0138 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
NORL
BAYLOR0
0128.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm
-
UTVALL
FRESNO0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
21BUFF
CAN0
0154.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLS
NCWILM0
0151 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
OREG
BOISE0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm PACN
-
BETHEL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
MILES
JACKST0
0
8:00pm
-
CCTST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm PACN
-
HARD
ARKST0
0
8:00pm
-
BRYANT
24IOWA0
0158 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
WISGB
MILW0
0156 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
BROWN
SDGST0
0143 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SJST
MARYCA0
0144 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
SETON0
0152.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
PORT
CSFULL0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UCSB0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
LAV
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
UOP0
0133 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
IDAHO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
GC
USD0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MORGAN
CSN0
0159 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
10:05pm
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-11
10:30pm PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII0
0
12:00am