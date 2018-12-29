K-State blows big lead, hangs on to beat George Mason 59-58
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas State might have headed into Big 12 play saddled with an embarrassing home collapse against George Mason had Kamau Stokes not buried a series of 3-pointers down the stretch.
The senior guard didn't care about those shots, though.
He was still ruing a pair of turnovers that put the Wildcats in such a predicament.
''We made it real tough on ourselves,'' said Stokes, who finished with 20 points in the 59-58 win over the Patriots on Saturday night. ''Especially me, the two careless turnovers at the end of the game - I have to take care of the ball. It doesn't matter how many points I score.''
Even on a night Stokes joined the 1,000-point club for his career.
Xavier Sneed added 13 points and Barry Brown had 12 for Kansas State (10-2), which finished the first half on a 20-2 run and still led the Patriots by 20 with 12 1/2 minutes to go.
George Mason unleashed a 17-5 run of its own to get within 49-41, only to watch Stokes hit a pair of 3s in response. But the plucky underdogs kept coming and got within 59-58 when Javon Greene converted a second-chance opportunity with 45 seconds left in the game.
''We put ourselves in a bind,'' Brown said. ''It became a nail-biter.''
Cartier Diarra's 3-pointer was halfway down before coming out at the other end, giving George Mason a chance to spring the upset. Justin Kier's wild runner with 4 seconds left was no good and Kansas State pulled down the rebound, only for Brown to be called for a double-dribble.
The Patriots got the ball back with 1.2 seconds left, but their inbound pass was intercepted and Kansas State managed to survive for its fourth consecutive win.
''We had a chance to win the game. They're all disappointed,'' George Mason coach Dave Paulsen said, ''but I'm really proud of this group of guys. We were down 20, really struggled in the first half and our guys really showed a collective will.''
The Wildcats' defense-fueled winning streak coincides with their loss of star forward Dean Wade. The preseason Big 12 player of the year, and arguably their top scorer, remained in a walking boot on Saturday after hurting his right foot in the Wildcats' win over Georgia State.
Kier led the Patriots with 15 points. Greene finished with 12.
The game was nip-and-tuck through the first few minutes, and Kansas State led just 16-14 with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. But when Sneed curled in the first of his 3-pointers, it began what would eventually become a game-turning 20-2 charge into the locker rooms.
Stokes knocked down a 3, then Sneed hit another, before George Mason scored its only basket down the stretch. Levi Stockard III got into the act, providing some solid minutes off the bench, and Sneed and Stokes added a couple more field goals in building a 36-16 lead by halftime.
George Mason mounted its comeback after Greene's three-point play, turning to the same kind of pressure, man-to-man defense that has become Kansas State's hallmark under Bruce Weber.
Stokes hit back-to-back 3s with about six minutes left to provide some relief, and he buried one more with 1:17 left to make it 59-53. But the Patriots kept answering down the stretch, and it wasn't until a turnover on the final inbound play that Kansas State escaped.
''You have to give them credit,'' Weber said. ''The crazy thing, we still had a 10-point lead at that last TV timeout. Make a couple plays, get a couple stops. But they didn't let down.''
BIG PICTURE
George Mason beat the Wildcats in their only previous meeting, when Kansas State's Michael Beasley led a bunch of freshmen against the Patriots during an in-season tournament. The Wildcats boast a lineup of veterans these days, just as George Mason does, and they weren't rattled when Paulsen's group made it a game in the second half.
Kansas State has struggled to put away games, a fact that Weber lamented as his team heads into conference play this week. ''Turnovers, you don't execute, all those little things, and boom,'' he said. ''You think you're going to break their spirit and we did it. But we gave them a chance.''
UP NEXT
George Mason opens A-10 play at Saint Joseph's on Thursday night.
Kansas State faces Texas in its Big 12 opener Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|52.2
|29.4
|Three Point %
|40.0
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Bad pass turnover on Justin Kier
|1.0
|Double dribble turnover on Barry Brown Jr.
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Barry Brown Jr.
|1.0
|Justin Kier missed jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter
|14.0
|Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 2
|Javon Greene made dunk
|31.0
|Offensive rebound by Javon Greene
|36.0
|Justin Kier missed layup
|38.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kamau Stokes, stolen by Justin Kier
|50.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Reuter made free throw
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|59
|Field Goals
|23-56 (41.1%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|26
|30
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|10
|Fouls
|14
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 6-7
|73.7 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Kansas State 10-2
|68.2 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|41.1
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|46.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|32
|15
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|2
|J. Greene
|25
|12
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Reuter
|26
|11
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|O. Livingston II
|32
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Mar
|21
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kier
|32
|15
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|2
|J. Greene
|25
|12
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/9
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|6
|J. Reuter
|26
|11
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|O. Livingston II
|32
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Mar
|21
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Boyd
|24
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Hartwell II
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Wilson
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|3
|G. Calixte
|12
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|31
|9
|6
|3
|5
|14
|23/56
|6/19
|6/11
|5
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Stokes
|35
|20
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7/13
|5/7
|1/2
|0
|4
|X. Sneed
|34
|13
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5/12
|3/6
|0/4
|2
|7
|B. Brown Jr.
|37
|12
|6
|7
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/13
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|M. Mawien
|24
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. Diarra
|25
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Stokes
|35
|20
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7/13
|5/7
|1/2
|0
|4
|X. Sneed
|34
|13
|9
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5/12
|3/6
|0/4
|2
|7
|B. Brown Jr.
|37
|12
|6
|7
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5/13
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|5
|M. Mawien
|24
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. Diarra
|25
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stockard III
|13
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|2
|M. McGuirl
|18
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Trice
|8
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|S. Neal-Williams
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|P. McAtee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Muldoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|37
|15
|3
|2
|10
|11
|22/52
|9/22
|6/13
|7
|30
-
UCIRV
UOP69
77
OT 1:07
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD66
72
2nd 5:58 PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII8
8
1st 14:32
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
FAU
ILL73
71
Final/OT
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM88
73
Final
-
GASOU
DAYTON90
94
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST56
79
Final
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST67
66
Final
-
BUTLER
FLA43
77
Final
-
CAMP
MIAMI62
73
Final
-
COKER
USCUP69
89
Final
-
COLG
PITT54
68
Final
-
SEOKST
TXSA67
70
Final
-
RICH
SALAB91
82
Final
-
HOOD
ROBERT51
108
Final
-
MNTNA
NAU86
73
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH92
62
Final
-
NJTECH
22HOU59
80
Final
-
BELMONT
PURDUE62
73
Final
-
LALAF
SELOU73
72
Final
-
USM
LATECH56
71
Final
-
CHATT
NCGRN72
85
Final
-
HOWPN
TEXST29
105
Final
-
UNF
12AUBURN49
95
Final
-
WEBER
EWASH84
72
Final
-
15WISC
WKY76
83
Final
-
REIN
JAXST77
109
Final
-
LIB
UCLA73
58
Final
-
RADFRD
MD64
78
Final
-
NORL
BAYLOR44
84
Final
-
BRSCIA
EKY72
145
Final
-
DIXIE
WYO63
65
Final
-
21BUFF
CAN87
72
Final
-
CHARLS
NCWILM73
66
Final
-
OREG
BOISE62
50
Final
-
UTVALL
FRESNO64
60
Final
-
CCTST
OREGST59
80
Final
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA73
63
Final
-
GMASON
KSTATE58
59
Final
-
SEATTLE
CAL82
73
Final
-
MILES
JACKST57
61
Final
-
SJST
MARYCA45
75
Final
-
WISGB
MILW92
82
Final
-
BROWN
SDGST82
61
Final
-
HARD
ARKST62
87
Final
-
BRYANT
24IOWA67
72
Final
-
BETHEL
MURYST82
110
Final
-
STJOHN
SETON74
76
Final
-
PORT
CSFULL64
79
Final
-
LAV
CALBPTST46
97
Final
-
GC
USD58
61
Final
-
MORGAN
CSN86
94
Final
-
SANFRAN
UCSB71
73
Final
-
IDST
IDAHO72
55
Final
-
NCOLO
SACST70
65
Final