Govan, LeBlanc lead Georgetown past Howard 102-67
WASHINGTON (AP) Jessie Govan and Josh LeBlanc picked up double-doubles and Georgetown tuned up for conference play by rolling over city rival Howard 102-67 on Saturday.
Govan had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and LeBlanc had 22 and 11 for the third of his career. Jahvon Blair added 15 points and five assists for the Hoyas (10-3), who open Big East play at Butler on Wednesday.
Five different players scored in a 15-0 run that put the Hoyas on top for good midway through the first half. LeBlanc closed the first half with four-straight free throws to make it 40-26 and the lead was in double figures for good.
Govan scored six points, four on dunks and Jamorko Pickett and Blair nailed 3-pointers as the Hoyas finished it off early in the second half with a 14-0 run.
Georgetown shot 52 percent, had an 11-point advantage at the foul line and was plus-17 rebounding to improve to 10-0 against Howard.
The Bison (6-8), who have lost four straight, got 28 points from R.J. Cole and 24 from Charles Williams. Cole and Williams were a combined 19 of 48 as Howard shot 33 percent.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|40.6
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|32.9
|Three Point %
|35.8
|85.2
|Free Throw %
|80.3
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Johnson
|27.0
|Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|George Muresan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|George Muresan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Langston Gaither
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|49.0
|Jaden Robinson missed layup
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Grayson Carter
|56.0
|Langston Gaither missed jump shot
|58.0
|+ 1
|Jahvon Blair made 3rd of 3 free throws
|1:13
|+ 1
|Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 3 free throws
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|102
|Field Goals
|25-75 (33.3%)
|36-69 (52.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-23 (21.7%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|23-32 (71.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|54
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|23
|40
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|10
|21
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Howard 6-8
|82.8 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Georgetown 10-3
|80.8 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|16.8 APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|52.2
|
|
|21.7
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|71.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Govan
|26
|23
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10/16
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|9
|J. LeBlanc
|26
|22
|11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|8/12
|3
|8
|G. Malinowski
|31
|9
|8
|5
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3/9
|2/8
|1/2
|2
|6
|J. Akinjo
|15
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|4/6
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|0
|J. Pickett
|35
|6
|8
|0
|2
|3
|1
|4
|1/7
|1/6
|3/4
|1
|7
-
FAU
ILL63
60
2nd 14.90 BTN+
-
GASOU
DAYTON66
76
2nd 6:28 NBCS
-
TEXSO
TEXAM77
63
2nd 3:46 SECN
-
RICH
SALAB47
41
2nd 17:44 ESP+
-
NJTECH
22HOU24
37
2nd 15:36 ESP3
-
HOOD
ROBERT26
53
2nd 17:59
-
CAMP
MIAMI28
40
2nd 16:39
-
SEOKST
TXSA45
43
2nd 15:57
-
MNTNA
NAU49
48
2nd 16:12
-
COKER
USCUP39
51
2nd 17:58 ESP+
-
COLG
PITT23
42
2nd 19:14
-
MONST
SUTAH46
30
2nd 19:51
-
BUTLER
FLA23
51
2nd 16:24 ESPU
-
FURMAN
ETNST36
50
2nd 14:33 ESP+
-
BELMONT
PURDUE24
36
1st 1:48 FS1
-
UNF
12AUBURN5
7
1st 16:27 SECN+
-
CHATT
NCGRN5
4
1st 18:02
-
USM
LATECH5
8
1st 15:24 ESP+
-
HOWPN
TEXST2
3
1st 17:15
-
LALAF
SELOU3
6
1st 18:49
-
WEBER
EWASH2
3
1st 19:23
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST37
30
1st 0.0 PACN
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
REIN
JAXST0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
15WISC
WKY0
0135 O/U
+6.5
5:30pm CBSSN
-
LIB
UCLA0
0144.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm PACN
-
DIXIE
WYO0
0
6:00pm
-
NORL
BAYLOR0
0128.5 O/U
-19.5
6:00pm
-
RADFRD
MD0
0138 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
BRSCIA
EKY0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
FRESNO0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
CHARLS
NCWILM0
0151 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
21BUFF
CAN0
0154.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm ESP+
-
OREG
BOISE0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm CBSSN
-
BETHEL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm PACN
-
BRYANT
24IOWA0
0158 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MILES
JACKST0
0
8:00pm
-
CCTST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm PACN
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
HARD
ARKST0
0
8:00pm
-
WISGB
MILW0
0156 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
GMASON
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
BROWN
SDGST0
0143 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SJST
MARYCA0
0144 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
SETON0
0152.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
PORT
CSFULL0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UCSB0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
LAV
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
UOP0
0133 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
IDAHO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
GC
USD0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MORGAN
CSN0
0159 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
10:05pm
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-11
10:30pm PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII0
0
12:00am