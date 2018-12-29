HOW
GTOWN

No Text

Govan, LeBlanc lead Georgetown past Howard 102-67

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Jessie Govan and Josh LeBlanc picked up double-doubles and Georgetown tuned up for conference play by rolling over city rival Howard 102-67 on Saturday.

Govan had 23 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and LeBlanc had 22 and 11 for the third of his career. Jahvon Blair added 15 points and five assists for the Hoyas (10-3), who open Big East play at Butler on Wednesday.

Five different players scored in a 15-0 run that put the Hoyas on top for good midway through the first half. LeBlanc closed the first half with four-straight free throws to make it 40-26 and the lead was in double figures for good.

Govan scored six points, four on dunks and Jamorko Pickett and Blair nailed 3-pointers as the Hoyas finished it off early in the second half with a 14-0 run.

Georgetown shot 52 percent, had an 11-point advantage at the foul line and was plus-17 rebounding to improve to 10-0 against Howard.

The Bison (6-8), who have lost four straight, got 28 points from R.J. Cole and 24 from Charles Williams. Cole and Williams were a combined 19 of 48 as Howard shot 33 percent.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Cole
J. Akinjo
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
40.6 Field Goal % 41.5
32.9 Three Point % 35.8
85.2 Free Throw % 80.3
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Johnson 27.0
  Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 George Muresan made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
  George Muresan missed 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Langston Gaither 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Georgetown 49.0
  Jaden Robinson missed layup 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Grayson Carter 56.0
  Langston Gaither missed jump shot 58.0
+ 1 Jahvon Blair made 3rd of 3 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Jahvon Blair made 2nd of 3 free throws 1:13
Team Stats
Points 67 102
Field Goals 25-75 (33.3%) 36-69 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 54
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 23 40
Team 4 3
Assists 10 21
Steals 5 11
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
R. Cole G
28 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
15
J. Govan C
23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Howard 6-8 264167
home team logo Georgetown 10-3 4062102
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Howard 6-8 82.8 PPG 42.4 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Georgetown 10-3 80.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
2
R. Cole G 20.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.8 APG 39.1 FG%
15
J. Govan C 17.9 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.4 APG 55.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
R. Cole G 28 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
15
J. Govan C 23 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 52.2
21.7 3PT FG% 26.9
75.0 FT% 71.9
Howard
Starters
R. Cole
C. Williams
Z. Cousins
J. Jones
P. Anosike
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cole 36 28 2 6 2 0 6 1 9/21 2/5 8/8 1 1
C. Williams 34 24 3 0 0 0 0 1 10/27 2/9 2/3 0 3
Z. Cousins 32 8 8 1 0 1 1 3 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 5
J. Jones 26 0 3 0 1 0 1 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 1
P. Anosike 12 0 6 1 1 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4
Starters
R. Cole
C. Williams
Z. Cousins
J. Jones
P. Anosike
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cole 36 28 2 6 2 0 6 1 9/21 2/5 8/8 1 1
C. Williams 34 24 3 0 0 0 0 1 10/27 2/9 2/3 0 3
Z. Cousins 32 8 8 1 0 1 1 3 4/8 0/0 0/0 3 5
J. Jones 26 0 3 0 1 0 1 4 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 1
P. Anosike 12 0 6 1 1 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
R. Bethea Jr.
N. Garvey
C. Lewis
P. Jones
L. Gaither
A. Ogheneyole
C. Lott
K. Foster
M. Hall
J. Cotten
M. Barber
A. Toure
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bethea Jr. 22 4 5 1 1 0 3 2 1/9 0/4 2/4 1 4
N. Garvey 9 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 0
C. Lewis 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
P. Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Gaither 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Ogheneyole 18 0 5 1 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/0 0/1 1 4
C. Lott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cotten - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Barber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toure - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 33 10 5 1 15 20 25/75 5/23 12/16 10 23
Georgetown
Starters
J. Govan
J. LeBlanc
G. Malinowski
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 26 23 10 2 2 0 1 3 10/16 1/4 2/2 1 9
J. LeBlanc 26 22 11 3 1 1 1 1 7/7 0/0 8/12 3 8
G. Malinowski 31 9 8 5 3 0 3 3 3/9 2/8 1/2 2 6
J. Akinjo 15 9 0 2 0 0 4 5 4/6 1/2 0/1 0 0
J. Pickett 35 6 8 0 2 3 1 4 1/7 1/6 3/4 1 7
Starters
J. Govan
J. LeBlanc
G. Malinowski
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Govan 26 23 10 2 2 0 1 3 10/16 1/4 2/2 1 9
J. LeBlanc 26 22 11 3 1 1 1 1 7/7 0/0 8/12 3 8
G. Malinowski 31 9 8 5 3 0 3 3 3/9 2/8 1/2 2 6
J. Akinjo 15 9 0 2 0 0 4 5 4/6 1/2 0/1 0 0
J. Pickett 35 6 8 0 2 3 1 4 1/7 1/6 3/4 1 7
Bench
J. Blair
K. Johnson
J. Mosely
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
G. Carter
T. Mourning
O. Yurtseven
M. McClung
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Blair 22 15 4 5 0 0 2 0 4/8 2/5 5/5 2 2
K. Johnson 19 11 6 2 2 0 2 3 4/7 0/0 3/4 1 5
J. Mosely 15 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
G. Muresan 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Robinson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Carter 7 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Mourning - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Yurtseven - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McClung - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 102 51 21 11 4 15 21 36/69 7/26 23/32 11 40
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores