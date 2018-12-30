LNGBCH
Sharma's double-double helps Stanford beat Long Beach St.

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Josh Sharma, Stanford's only senior, recorded his first double-double with career highs of 23 points and 18 rebounds and the Cardinal beat Long Beach State 93-86 on Saturday night.

Sharma, whose previous career bests were 15 points and nine rebounds, was 10-of-15 shooting.

Daejon Davis had 17 points, on 8-of-9 shooting, and five assists for Stanford (7-5), which has won five of seven. Davis left the game with an apparent left leg injury with 6:40 remaining.

Bryan Alberts scored 22 points to lead the 49ers (5-10). Deishuan Booker added 20 and Temidayo Yussef 13.

KZ Okpala had 20 points for the Cardinal and Jaiden Delaire scored 10.

Jordan Griffin hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to bring the 49ers within two points but the Okpala had six points in the final 34 seconds as Stanford closed on a 7-2 run.

Alberts hit a 3-pointer and Yussef made a jumper Long Beach State a 45-43 edge but Stanford responded with a 13-1 run to make it 56-46 with just less than 14 minutes remaining and the Cardinal led the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Long Beach State, which beat Stanford for the first time last season, is 0-8 on the road. ... The 49ers, who have defeated a Pac-12 team in each of the past two seasons, went 0-5 against the conference this season. ... Oakland-native Temidayo Yussef reached double figures for the 10th time in 11 games.

Stanford sophomore Oscar da Silva averaged 6.3 points over his first six games. Since then he's averaged over 13 points a game. ... Freshman Cormac Ryan missed his third game with an injury. ... Davis has reached double figures in scoring in his past five games since a six-game stretch of nine points or fewer.

UP NEXT

Long Beach State hosts Bethesda in a nonconference game next Saturday.

Stanford travels to UCLA to open Pac-12 Conference play on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
K. Okpala
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
33.3 Field Goal % 47.4
38.5 Three Point % 46.9
85.7 Free Throw % 76.7
+ 1 KZ Okpala made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 KZ Okpala made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Long Beach State 1.0
+ 2 KZ Okpala made dunk 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaac White 9.0
  Jordan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Roberts 19.0
  Isaac White missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Isaac White made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Deishuan Booker 19.0
+ 2 Temidayo Yussuf made layup, assist by Jordan Roberts 20.0
Team Stats
Points 86 93
Field Goals 30-64 (46.9%) 39-74 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 45
Offensive 9 19
Defensive 21 22
Team 3 4
Assists 17 15
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
10
B. Alberts G
22 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
20
J. Sharma C
23 PTS, 18 REB
12T
away team logo LBSU 5-10 365086
home team logo Stanford 7-5 375693
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo LBSU 5-10 70.3 PPG 42.9 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Stanford 7-5 71.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
10
B. Alberts G 8.7 PPG 1.9 RPG 0.7 APG 36.1 FG%
20
J. Sharma C 6.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.4 APG 58.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
B. Alberts G 22 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
20
J. Sharma C 23 PTS 18 REB 0 AST
46.9 FG% 52.7
40.9 3PT FG% 36.4
77.3 FT% 33.3
LBSU
Starters
B. Alberts
D. Booker
T. Yussuf
J. Roberts
M. Riggins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Alberts 34 22 6 0 0 0 2 4 7/18 6/13 2/2 0 6
D. Booker 34 20 2 8 0 0 2 3 7/13 1/1 5/8 0 2
T. Yussuf 20 13 8 1 1 0 4 4 5/7 0/0 3/4 4 4
J. Roberts 28 7 6 5 0 0 3 3 3/3 0/0 1/2 3 3
M. Riggins 28 6 2 1 1 2 0 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
K. Byers
J. Griffin
E. Maxhuni
B. Richard
M. Apic
D. Mims
D. Cobb
R. Freeman
C. Slater
B. Jackson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Byers 21 8 4 1 0 0 2 1 2/8 0/2 4/4 2 2
J. Griffin 14 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 0
E. Maxhuni 10 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
B. Richard 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Apic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Mims 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cobb 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 86 30 17 3 2 13 22 30/64 9/22 17/22 9 21
Stanford
Starters
K. Okpala
D. Davis
J. Delaire
O. Da Silva
B. Wills
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Okpala 24 20 4 1 0 0 3 4 8/15 2/3 2/2 2 2
D. Davis 31 17 1 5 2 0 3 2 8/9 1/2 0/3 0 1
J. Delaire 27 10 4 1 1 1 0 4 5/11 0/2 0/1 2 2
O. Da Silva 27 8 4 3 1 0 0 3 3/9 2/7 0/2 1 3
B. Wills 22 1 2 4 0 1 2 1 0/3 0/0 1/4 0 2
Bench
J. Sharma
I. White
K. Pugh
M. Sheffield
L. Kisunas
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
C. Ryan
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Sharma 28 23 18 0 1 1 1 4 10/15 0/0 3/4 12 6
I. White 27 9 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/9 2/7 1/4 1 3
K. Pugh 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/1 0 0
M. Sheffield 2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
L. Kisunas 7 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 93 41 15 6 3 11 22 39/74 8/22 7/21 19 22
