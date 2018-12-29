NILL
Winston scores 24, No. 8 Michigan St beats N. Illinois 88-60

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston made two 3-pointers in the opening minutes, and it proved to be a preview of what was to come from Michigan State's point guard.

Winston matched a career high with six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, leading the eighth-ranked Spartans to 88-60 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

''I just kind of pick my spots,'' he said. ''I take my shots when I've got good ones.''

Winston shot 8 of 10 overall, missing only one 3-pointer. He had seven assists without a turnover - the statistic that meant the most to him.

''That means I'm doing my job,'' he said.

Michigan State (11-2) has won six straight heading into the Big Ten season .

''We got a long way to go to compete in this league,'' coach Tom Izzo said. ''I think there are going be a lot of tight games.''

The Huskies (7-6) have alternated between winning and losing for much of the season.

Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery returned to the school where he played point guard from 1988-92 and was one of Izzo's assistants from 2001-11.

The crowd cheered when he was introduced before the game.

''It felt great,'' Montgomery said. ''I love the love.''

Montgomery was all smiles before tip-off seeing familiar faces at the Breslin Center. He didn't appear to be in a great mood once the game started.

Winston made two 3-pointers in the first 1:34 to help the Spartans take a 9-2 lead, and they kept control enough to lead 43-19 at halftime. Michigan State led by at least 20 during the entire second half.

Michigan State's Kenny Goins had 12 points, Nick Ward scored 11 points and reserve Xavier Tillman added eight points and matched a career high with 13 rebounds.

Eugene German scored 20 points and Levi Bradley had 13 points for the Huskies.

''I don't think we embarrassed ourselves,'' Montgomery said.

INJURY REPORT

Joshua Langford didn't play in the second half for the Spartans, sitting out as a precaution because of ankle soreness. Langford missed his first six shots and finished with three points on 1-of-8 shooting.

''There's no worry about him from what I've been told,'' Izzo said. ''We decided not to push him.''

BIG PICTURE

Northern Illinois: The Huskies have had success this season by taking a lot of 3-pointers and making many of them, including equaling a school-record 14 in the previous game against Chicago State. They entered the game making 52.3 percent of their shots beyond the arc, trailing just Indiana and Gonzaga in 3-point shooting percentage. Northern Illinois made 6 of 23 of its 3-pointers, connecting on just 26 percent. ''Credit Michigan State's defense,'' Montgomery said. ''I don't think we were nervous.''

Michigan State: The tuneup season is over. The Spartans will get back to Big Ten play in their next game, hosting Northwestern. They won their first two conference games against No. 24 Iowa and at Rutgers. Michigan State is the defending regular-season champion and likely will have to outlast No. 2 Michigan in the 20-game conference season to defend the title.

UP NEXT

Northern Illinois: Opens the Mid-American Conference season Saturday at Ohio.

Michigan State: Resumes Big Ten play Wednesday at home against Northwestern.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

Key Players
E. German
10 G
C. Winston
5 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
52.7 Field Goal % 46.7
46.0 Three Point % 44.7
68.6 Free Throw % 83.8
  Offensive rebound by Noah McCarty 0.0
  Lacey James missed layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Northern Illinois 4.0
  Zaire Mateen missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 3 Jack Hoiberg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Conner George 16.0
+ 2 Noah McCarty made jump shot, assist by Zaire Mateen 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Lacey James 50.0
  Conner George missed jump shot 52.0
  Turnover on Zaire Mateen 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Zaire Mateen 1:18
  Gabe Brown missed jump shot 1:20
Team Stats
Points 60 88
Field Goals 25-75 (33.3%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 46
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 22 35
Team 3 3
Assists 8 25
Steals 3 2
Blocks 0 7
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
E. German G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo N. Illinois 7-6 194160
home team logo 8 Michigan St. 11-2 434588
away team logo N. Illinois 7-6 81.6 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 8 Michigan St. 11-2 87.6 PPG 47.1 RPG 21.0 APG
N. Illinois
Starters
E. German
L. Bradley
L. James
D. Thorpe
R. Henry-Hayes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. German 29 20 7 2 1 0 3 1 7/17 3/8 3/4 1 6
L. Bradley 26 13 3 0 0 0 0 2 6/18 1/5 0/0 1 2
L. James 29 9 10 0 0 0 1 4 4/11 1/1 0/2 6 4
D. Thorpe 29 6 2 2 1 0 1 4 3/8 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Henry-Hayes 25 2 3 3 1 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Key
Z. Mateen
N. McCarty
G. Daow
C. Oehlberg
A. Richie
B. Danowski
A. Demogerontas
J. Lee
A. Travis
T. Hankerson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Key 15 3 6 0 0 0 0 2 1/7 0/0 1/2 3 3
Z. Mateen 11 3 2 1 0 0 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
N. McCarty 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 0
G. Daow 15 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Oehlberg 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Richie 11 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Danowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Demogerontas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Travis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hankerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 35 8 3 0 9 20 25/75 6/23 4/8 13 22
Michigan St.
Starters
C. Winston
K. Goins
N. Ward
M. McQuaid
J. Langford
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Winston 29 24 2 7 0 0 0 0 8/10 6/7 2/2 0 2
K. Goins 26 12 3 3 0 4 1 1 5/7 2/4 0/0 0 3
N. Ward 24 11 7 2 1 0 5 4 2/6 0/0 7/10 0 7
M. McQuaid 23 8 6 2 0 0 0 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 2 4
J. Langford 12 3 0 2 1 0 1 0 1/8 1/6 0/0 0 0
Bench
X. Tillman
A. Henry
J. Hoiberg
G. Brown
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
T. Kithier
M. Bingham Jr.
C. George
B. Burke
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Tillman 22 8 13 4 0 3 4 4 3/4 0/0 2/2 4 9
A. Henry 15 8 3 1 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/2 4/6 1 2
J. Hoiberg 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
G. Brown 9 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
F. Loyer 10 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
K. Ahrens 18 2 3 1 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
T. Kithier 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Bingham Jr. 4 1 4 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 4
C. George 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Burke 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Washington 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 200 88 43 25 2 7 14 13 29/57 14/29 16/23 8 35
