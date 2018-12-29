TNST
VANDY

No Text

Lee leads Vanderbilt to win over Tennessee State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 29, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Saben Lee scored a season-high 23 points, Joe Toye added a career-high 18 points and Vanderbilt beat Tennessee State 95-76 on Saturday.

Lee - a sophomore - hit 8 of 9 shots from the floor and 7 of 9 from the foul line. Lee has taken over point guard for freshman Darius Garland, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game against Kent State. Garland is projected as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

Toye, Vanderbilt's only senior, hit four 3-pointers for the Commodores (8-3).

Vanderbilt's Simi Shittu, also projected as a first-round pick in June's NBA Draft, added 10 points and eight rebounds. Matthew Moyer, a 6-foot-8 Syracuse transfer, had 10 points for Vanderbilt as five Commodores scored in double figures, including Maxwell Evans with 10. In rebounding from last week's loss to Kansas State in Kansas City, Vanderbilt shot 50 percent from the floor, a vast improvement from the 32-percent mark against Kansas State.

TSU (3-9) suffered its fourth straight loss, including three consecutive double-digit defeats under first-year coach Brian ''Penny'' Collins. The Tigers shot just 38 percent from the field. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey and Armani Chaney led TSU with 16 points each. Chaney had four 3-pointers. Kamar McKnight added 10.

The Tigers made 5 of its first 7 shots from 3-point range to take a 17-7 lead early in the first half. Vanderbilt answered with a 16-1 run to take a 38-26 lead late in the half. Lee - the son of former NFL running back Amp Lee - threw down a one-handed dunk over a TSU defender in the middle of the lane energized the Commodores midway through the run. Vanderbilt used a 14-2 run to extend its lead to 66-47 midway through the second half.

Vanderbilt made 6 of 8 field goals during the run while TSU struggled through a 1-for-12 drought.

The Commodores outscored the Tigers 17-10 in points off turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee State: The Tigers fell to 1-7 on the road after fading in the second half.

Vanderbilt: Lee sparked the Commodores, who improved to 10-0 against the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Tennessee State: Hosts Tennessee Tech on Thursday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Vanderbilt: Hosts North Carolina-Asheville on Monday in the final tune-up before Southeastern Conference play.

Key Players
K. McKnight
S. Shittu
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
36.2 Field Goal % 46.7
28.3 Three Point % 0.0
64.4 Free Throw % 78.8
  Defensive rebound by Clevon Brown 16.0
  Kamar McKnight missed jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Tennessee State 34.0
  Aaron Nesmith missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
+ 3 Armani Chaney made 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 1 Maxwell Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Maxwell Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Personal foul on Michael Littlejohn 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Nesmith 1:08
  Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 2 Aaron Nesmith made layup, assist by Clevon Brown 1:17
Team Stats
Points 76 95
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 29-58 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 28-36 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 35 40
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 24 28
Team 2 5
Assists 10 11
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
S. Lee G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Tennessee State 3-9 354176
home team logo Vanderbilt 8-3 405595
VANDY -21, O/U 144
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
VANDY -21, O/U 144
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Tennessee State 3-9 73.2 PPG 37.6 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 8-3 81.0 PPG 44.1 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
0
A. Chaney G 6.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.8 APG 33.8 FG%
0
S. Lee G 11.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.8 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Chaney G 16 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
S. Lee G 23 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
38.1 FG% 50.0
43.5 3PT FG% 33.3
69.2 FT% 77.8
Tennessee State
Starters
A. Chaney
K. McKnight
S. Chaffee Jr.
E. Egbuta
T. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Chaney 26 16 3 3 2 0 0 2 6/8 4/4 0/0 0 3
K. McKnight 31 10 5 2 0 0 3 2 3/16 2/6 2/2 1 4
S. Chaffee Jr. 27 9 8 1 1 1 1 3 2/5 0/0 5/6 2 6
E. Egbuta 12 6 5 0 0 0 1 5 2/4 0/0 2/6 4 1
T. Davis 19 5 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey
D. Henderson
M. Littlejohn
D. Moore
D. Cummings
J. Washington
J. Duke
D. Morris
D. Mitchell
M. Johal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Fitzpatrick-Dorsey 27 16 4 1 0 0 3 2 4/8 1/2 7/8 0 4
D. Henderson 16 6 4 0 0 0 2 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
M. Littlejohn 19 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/9 2/6 0/0 0 0
D. Moore 18 2 3 2 1 2 1 2 0/1 0/0 2/4 0 3
D. Cummings 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Duke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 33 10 4 3 11 23 24/63 10/23 18/26 9 24
Vanderbilt
Starters
S. Lee
J. Toye
S. Shittu
M. Ryan
Y. Wetzell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Lee 27 23 4 3 1 0 2 0 8/9 0/1 7/9 1 3
J. Toye 23 18 3 0 0 1 1 0 6/11 4/8 2/4 1 2
S. Shittu 27 10 8 1 0 0 3 2 2/9 0/1 6/7 1 7
M. Ryan 22 8 3 0 0 0 0 2 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 2
Y. Wetzell 25 4 0 0 3 1 1 3 1/4 0/2 2/2 0 0
Bench
M. Moyer
M. Evans
A. Nesmith
C. Brown
E. Obinna
I. Rice
D. Garland
M. Hunt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Moyer 23 10 4 0 0 0 1 3 3/4 1/2 3/4 2 2
M. Evans 19 10 2 4 1 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 5/6 0 2
A. Nesmith 21 9 5 2 0 1 0 4 3/7 1/4 2/2 0 5
C. Brown 13 3 6 1 0 2 0 3 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 5
E. Obinna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 95 35 11 5 5 8 18 29/58 9/27 28/36 7 28
NCAA BB Scores