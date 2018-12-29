No. 16 Kentucky tops Louisville 71-58 in Bluegrass rivalry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Tyler Herro better get used to being the center of attention after a career performance that also showed how No. 16 Kentucky has progressed since its season-opening blowout loss to Duke.
The freshman guard had a career-high 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 15 and the Wildcats beat Louisville 71-58 on Saturday in this fierce Bluegrass rivalry.
A close game for 10 minutes quickly swung toward the Wildcats (10-2) behind an 11-0 run for a 31-17 lead. The spurt typified their success on both ends. They kept the Cardinals (9-4) from passing and driving inside and grabbed offensive rebounds leading to second and third chances.
Herro thrived the most, making his first three attempts on the way to finishing 10 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers. That surpassed his previous best of 18 achieved twice, most recently on Dec. 1 against UNC Greensboro.
''I felt like I was in a rhythm since warmups,'' said Herro, who has averaged 16.7 points over his past six games. ''But I feel like my shot's going to work all the time.''
Johnson was just 5 of 13 but helped Kentucky keep a double-digit lead for much of the final 30 minutes. The Wildcats won their third in a row overall and 10th of 12 in the Bluegrass rivalry.
Kentucky's latest victory was more notable, coming a week after it controlled then-No. 9 North Carolina 80-72 in Las Vegas. Though the most challenging part of the Wildcats' season begins with next week's Southeastern Conference opener at Alabama, they appeared to have turned a corner in many phases since the Blue Devils thumped them 118-84 last month.
''At the beginning of this year we were a bad defensive team,'' Kentucky coach John Calipari said. ''Unwilling passers, `I'm only passing if I don't have a shot.' We had guys so focused on themselves they couldn't play for us.
''You know what, I missed it. I missed it as a coach. After I saw it, (I said) we are going back to these things and get better at this stuff.''
Calipari credited Herro and Johnson for starting Kentucky's offensive flow.
''We started playing and he got by a guy,'' the coach added, ''Keldon got by a guy, and then we opened up the offense a little bit and played a little different than we've been playing. But he (Herro) played well. He also rebounded the ball, ends up with five rebounds.''
Christen Cunningham had a season-high 20 points and Jordan Nwora 17 for Louisville, which shot just 36 percent in having its three-game winning streak stopped. Hoping to win its second game over a ranked school since beating then-No. 9 Michigan State last month, the Cardinals didn't get closer than 50-41 with 9:39 remaining.
''We were playing down 10 the whole game,'' first-year coach Chris Mack said. ''We could never get it down where we could put a little bit of game pressure on them. A big part of that is us; a larger part is our opponent.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Kentucky should rise after its latest impressive win.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: Playing their first true road game in perhaps the most hostile environment they've faced, the Wildcats played at their tempo and were poised throughout. Besides creating good offensive looks, they edged the Cardinals 34-33 on the boards and forced them into shots they didn't want. Ashton Hagans had 11 points for the `Cats, who shot 51 percent.
Louisville: The Cardinals showed early promise before being overwhelmed by Kentucky's size. They were also undone by several sloppy stretches in losing on their home floor for the first time in nine home games.
UP NEXT
Kentucky begins defense of its Southeastern Conference championship on Saturday at Alabama.
Louisville opens Atlantic Coast Conference play Jan. 6 against Miami to conclude its five-game home stand.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|17.8
|Pts. Per Game
|17.8
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|52.9
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|43.2
|Three Point %
|38.6
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|74.6
|Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|10.0
|+ 2
|Keldon Johnson made dunk
|17.0
|+ 3
|Christen Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 2
|Tyler Herro made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans
|42.0
|+ 2
|Christen Cunningham made jump shot
|1:14
|+ 1
|Keldon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:19
|+ 1
|Keldon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:19
|Personal foul on Darius Perry
|1:19
|Defensive rebound by Keldon Johnson
|1:20
|Jordan Nwora missed layup
|1:11
|Lost ball turnover on Keldon Johnson, stolen by Khwan Fore
|1:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|58
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|20-55 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|33
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|23
|20
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|11
|7
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|21
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Kentucky 10-2
|84.2 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Louisville 9-4
|80.3 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|T. Herro G
|12.4 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.4 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
1
|C. Cunningham G
|8.6 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|3.1 APG
|43.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Herro G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|C. Cunningham G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Herro
|36
|24
|5
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|10/13
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Johnson
|34
|15
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|6
|A. Hagans
|24
|11
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|0
|R. Travis
|30
|9
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|3
|P. Washington
|33
|5
|8
|3
|1
|4
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Herro
|36
|24
|5
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|10/13
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|4
|K. Johnson
|34
|15
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/13
|1/5
|4/4
|1
|6
|A. Hagans
|24
|11
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|0
|R. Travis
|30
|9
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|3
|P. Washington
|33
|5
|8
|3
|1
|4
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|E. Montgomery
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|2
|I. Quickley
|18
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Richards
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. David
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Calipari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|33
|11
|9
|8
|9
|21
|29/57
|6/20
|7/11
|10
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cunningham
|35
|20
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8/14
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Nwora
|39
|17
|7
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7/17
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|5
|S. Enoch
|26
|5
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|6
|D. Perry
|18
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Sutton
|27
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Cunningham
|35
|20
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|8/14
|3/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Nwora
|39
|17
|7
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7/17
|1/5
|2/3
|2
|5
|S. Enoch
|26
|5
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|6
|D. Perry
|18
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Sutton
|27
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Fore
|13
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|R. McMahon
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|V. King
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|M. Williams
|14
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|4
|A. Agau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Rainey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Battaile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|31
|7
|5
|2
|12
|12
|20/55
|5/20
|13/19
|11
|20
-
USM
LATECH38
64
2nd 7:13 ESP+
-
LALAF
SELOU52
53
2nd 12:14
-
CHATT
NCGRN53
72
2nd 7:45
-
HOWPN
TEXST25
91
2nd 5:23
-
UNF
12AUBURN35
71
2nd 9:57 SECN+
-
WEBER
EWASH66
51
2nd 6:07
-
15WISC
WKY38
43
2nd 16:45 CBSSN
-
NORL
BAYLOR13
27
1st 4:00
-
LIB
UCLA23
22
1st 5:34 PACN
-
BRSCIA
EKY27
40
1st 6:03 ESP+
-
DIXIE
WYO22
19
1st 3:32
-
RADFRD
MD22
20
1st 6:15 ESPU
-
REIN
JAXST41
48
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WOFF
WCAR74
54
Final
-
BYU
19MISSST81
103
Final
-
HIGHPT
13OHIOST64
82
Final
-
DAVID
14UNC60
82
Final
-
PVAM
WINTHR62
76
Final
-
COPPST
ND56
63
Final
-
HOW
GTOWN67
102
Final
-
ARKPB
TROY63
71
Final
-
UMBC
PSU52
74
Final
-
MGSC
GAST69
117
Final
-
LONGWD
CIT110
94
Final
-
HAMP
STPETE80
83
Final/OT
-
TNTECH
3TENN53
96
Final
-
SDAK
NDAKST65
71
Final
-
FAMU
MEMP65
96
Final
-
FDU
SFLA54
60
Final
-
IPFW
NDAK84
73
Final
-
MERCER
HARV67
71
Final
-
TNST
VANDY76
95
Final
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP92
143
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
71
Final/OT
-
6NEVADA
UTAH86
71
Final
-
SNCLRA
WASHST79
71
Final
-
CMPVLL
NICHST63
88
Final
-
MCMUR
ABIL40
88
Final
-
XAVIER
DEPAUL74
65
Final
-
ARKM
UAB67
75
Final
-
MASLOW
SACHRT100
91
Final/OT
-
FGC
MISS57
87
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU61
75
Final
-
TXAMCC
OKLAST59
69
Final
-
GWEBB
WAKE73
69
Final
-
STBON
CUSE47
81
Final
-
MARIST
HARTFD56
65
Final
-
16UK
LVILLE71
58
Final
-
NILL
8MICHST60
88
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOES57
59
Final
-
DELST
BALLST57
116
Final
-
EMICH
5KANSAS63
87
Final
-
FAY
NCASHV80
63
Final
-
PURCLMT
VALPO61
97
Final
-
SSMN
NEB38
79
Final
-
CPOLY
SIENA54
75
Final
-
PENN
TOLEDO45
77
Final
-
MCKEN
DRAKE70
98
Final
-
VMI
SAMFORD68
96
Final
-
MAINE
RUT55
70
Final
-
NTEXAS
RICE103
87
Final
-
NORFLK
NIAGARA75
83
Final
-
FAU
ILL73
71
Final/OT
-
CHMPBTST
LAMAR58
122
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM88
73
Final
-
GASOU
DAYTON90
94
Final
-
NJTECH
22HOU59
80
Final
-
HOOD
ROBERT51
108
Final
-
FURMAN
ETNST56
79
Final
-
RICH
SALAB91
82
Final
-
CAMP
MIAMI62
73
Final
-
BUTLER
FLA43
77
Final
-
PRINCE
17ARIZST67
66
Final
-
SEOKST
TXSA67
70
Final
-
COKER
USCUP69
89
Final
-
COLG
PITT54
68
Final
-
MNTNA
NAU86
73
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH92
62
Final
-
BELMONT
PURDUE62
73
Final
-
UTVALL
FRESNO0
0149.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
21BUFF
CAN0
0154.5 O/U
+14
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLS
NCWILM0
0151 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
OREG
BOISE0
0131.5 O/U
+1
7:30pm CBSSN
-
CCTST
OREGST0
0142.5 O/U
-17
8:00pm PACN
-
SEATTLE
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm PACN
-
BETHEL
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MILES
JACKST0
0
8:00pm
-
STNYBRK
NIOWA0
0134.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
MILW0
0156 O/U
+1
8:00pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
24IOWA0
0158 O/U
-29.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
BROWN
SDGST0
0143 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
GMASON
KSTATE0
0133 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SJST
MARYCA0
0144 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm
-
HARD
ARKST0
0
8:00pm
-
STJOHN
SETON0
0152.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
PORT
CSFULL0
0142.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UCSB0
0137 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
LAV
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
UOP0
0133 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
IDST
IDAHO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm
-
GC
USD0
0142.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
MORGAN
CSN0
0159 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
10:05pm
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-11
10:30pm PACN
-
ALAM
HAWAII0
0
12:00am