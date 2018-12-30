APPST
Bess scores 20 points, Saint Louis defeats Appalachian State

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Bess scored 20 points, Hasahn French had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Saint Louis dominated the second half to defeat Appalachian State 83-55 on Sunday.

Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Billikens (8-5). Bess was 8 of 13 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds.

Isaac Johnson had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-8) and Ronshad Shabazz scored 13.

A 3-pointer by Isabelle gave Saint Louis a 20-point lead, 65-45, with 7:04 left in the game. The Mountaineers closed to within 65-51 with 5:31 left but the Billikens scored the next 11 points to leave no doubt. Saint Louis outscored the Mountaineers 49-27 in the second half.

Saint Louis shot 47 percent overall compared to 32 percent for Appalachian State. Neither team shot well from distance, Saint Louis making just 6 of 22 3-pointers and Appalachian State 4 for 22.

Key Players
I. Johnson
J. Bess
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
14.7 Pts. Per Game 14.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
49.5 Field Goal % 41.9
12.5 Three Point % 34.4
54.8 Free Throw % 82.1
+ 2 Jack Raboin made layup 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Jack Raboin 5.0
  Brandon Courtney missed jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs 28.0
  Nick Hough missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Jake Wilson 37.0
  Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Ingvi Gudmundsson 50.0
  Jake Wilson missed layup, blocked by Demarius Jacobs 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Jake Wilson 1:11
  Ingvi Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
Team Stats
Points 55 83
Field Goals 19-59 (32.2%) 32-68 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 36 49
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 22 32
Team 5 1
Assists 8 14
Steals 5 6
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
App. State
Starters
R. Shabazz
I. Johnson
J. Forrest
T. Johnson
H. Seacat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Shabazz 35 13 3 1 0 0 1 1 5/11 2/6 1/1 0 3
I. Johnson 33 11 13 2 0 0 0 2 4/10 0/3 3/5 3 10
J. Forrest 22 9 5 2 1 0 3 1 2/10 1/2 4/4 2 3
T. Johnson 21 7 4 0 1 0 0 0 2/9 0/2 3/4 1 3
H. Seacat 13 3 0 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 0
Bench
J. Battle
A. Delph
M. Bibby
T. Ford
B. Holley
K. Kerley
J. Wilson
N. Hough
O. Williams
B. Gylfason
J. Lewis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Battle 9 5 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 1
A. Delph 19 5 1 0 2 0 4 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 0
M. Bibby 14 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
T. Ford 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Holley 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
K. Kerley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Wilson 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
N. Hough 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
O. Williams 14 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
B. Gylfason 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 55 31 8 5 0 11 19 19/59 4/22 13/18 9 22
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
T. Isabell
H. French
J. Goodwin
D. Foreman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bess 35 20 9 0 0 1 0 2 8/13 1/3 3/3 3 6
T. Isabell 29 13 5 6 0 0 2 1 5/14 2/7 1/2 1 4
H. French 31 11 12 1 2 1 0 4 5/14 0/0 1/3 4 8
J. Goodwin 31 11 6 3 1 0 0 0 5/8 0/3 1/2 2 4
D. Foreman 14 2 4 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 3 1
Bench
F. Thatch Jr.
J. Raboin
C. Gordon
K. Hankton
D. Jacobs
I. Gudmundsson
B. Courtney
D. Wiley
E. Welmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Thatch Jr. 18 9 4 0 2 0 2 1 3/6 1/3 2/2 1 3
J. Raboin 2 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 0
C. Gordon 12 5 3 2 1 1 0 5 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 3
K. Hankton 19 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 1
D. Jacobs 4 2 1 2 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/2 0 1
I. Gudmundsson 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
B. Courtney 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Wiley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 48 14 6 5 5 17 32/68 6/22 13/21 16 32
