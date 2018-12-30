Bess scores 20 points, Saint Louis defeats Appalachian State
ST. LOUIS (AP) Javon Bess scored 20 points, Hasahn French had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Saint Louis dominated the second half to defeat Appalachian State 83-55 on Sunday.
Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Billikens (8-5). Bess was 8 of 13 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds.
Isaac Johnson had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Mountaineers (5-8) and Ronshad Shabazz scored 13.
A 3-pointer by Isabelle gave Saint Louis a 20-point lead, 65-45, with 7:04 left in the game. The Mountaineers closed to within 65-51 with 5:31 left but the Billikens scored the next 11 points to leave no doubt. Saint Louis outscored the Mountaineers 49-27 in the second half.
Saint Louis shot 47 percent overall compared to 32 percent for Appalachian State. Neither team shot well from distance, Saint Louis making just 6 of 22 3-pointers and Appalachian State 4 for 22.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.5
|Min. Per Game
|35.5
|14.7
|Pts. Per Game
|14.7
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.4
|Reb. Per Game
|7.4
|49.5
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|12.5
|Three Point %
|34.4
|54.8
|Free Throw %
|82.1
|+ 2
|Jack Raboin made layup
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Jack Raboin
|5.0
|Brandon Courtney missed jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
|28.0
|Nick Hough missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Jake Wilson
|37.0
|Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Ingvi Gudmundsson
|50.0
|Jake Wilson missed layup, blocked by Demarius Jacobs
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Jake Wilson
|1:11
|Ingvi Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|83
|Field Goals
|19-59 (32.2%)
|32-68 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-22 (18.2%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|49
|Offensive
|9
|16
|Defensive
|22
|32
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|5
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|App. State 5-8
|85.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Saint Louis 9-4
|66.7 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|R. Shabazz G
|20.2 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.8 APG
|49.4 FG%
|
3
|J. Bess G
|15.1 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|2.3 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Shabazz G
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Bess G
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.2
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Shabazz
|35
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/11
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|3
|I. Johnson
|33
|11
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|10
|J. Forrest
|22
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|3
|T. Johnson
|21
|7
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|3
|H. Seacat
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Shabazz
|35
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5/11
|2/6
|1/1
|0
|3
|I. Johnson
|33
|11
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|3/5
|3
|10
|J. Forrest
|22
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2/10
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|3
|T. Johnson
|21
|7
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|3/4
|1
|3
|H. Seacat
|13
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Battle
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|A. Delph
|19
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|M. Bibby
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Holley
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Kerley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wilson
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Hough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Williams
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Gylfason
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|31
|8
|5
|0
|11
|19
|19/59
|4/22
|13/18
|9
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|35
|20
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8/13
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|6
|T. Isabell
|29
|13
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/14
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|4
|H. French
|31
|11
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5/14
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|8
|J. Goodwin
|31
|11
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/8
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|4
|D. Foreman
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bess
|35
|20
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8/13
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|6
|T. Isabell
|29
|13
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/14
|2/7
|1/2
|1
|4
|H. French
|31
|11
|12
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|5/14
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|8
|J. Goodwin
|31
|11
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/8
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|4
|D. Foreman
|14
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Thatch Jr.
|18
|9
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Raboin
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Gordon
|12
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|3
|K. Hankton
|19
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|D. Jacobs
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|I. Gudmundsson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Courtney
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Wiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|48
|14
|6
|5
|5
|17
|32/68
|6/22
|13/21
|16
|32
