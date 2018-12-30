Lewis, Hall lead Alabama over Stephen F. Austin 79-69
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) Kira Lewis Jr. had 17 points and eight assists, Donta Hall added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Alabama beat Stephen F. Austin 79-69 on Sunday night.
Hall was 6 of 7 from the field and notched his fifth double-double of the season for the Crimson Tide (9-3), who won their fourth straight.
Stephen F. Austin rallied late in the second half, but Alabama stopped the momentum with a 9-2 run that ended with Lewis' pair of free throws to make it 77-67 with 1:52 left in the game.
Riley Norris added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tevin Mack scored 12 for Alabama.
Hall's basket with 6:14 left in the first half tied it at 21 and sparked a 22-9 run for the Tide that made it 41-30 with 1:48 left in the half. Alabama never trailed again, though the Lumberjacks (7-5) closed the deficit to 68-65 on Kevon Harris' jumper with 5:31 left in the game.
Shannon Bogues had 21 points and Harris added 18 for the Lumberjacks. John Comeaux scored 13 and Karl Nicholas had 11.
BIG PICTURE
Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks hosted an SEC opponent in William R. Johnson Coliseum for the first time in program history. Their record against SEC opponents dropped to 4-28 all-time, but they can take solace in keeping it competitive until the final two minutes.
Alabama: The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Lumberjacks 47-31, the 11th time in 12 contests this season that Alabama has outrebounded its opponent. The Lumberjacks (Southland Conference) were the Tide's fourth nonconference opponent that was projected in the preseason to win its conference. The others were Georgia State (Sun Belt), Northeastern (Colonial Athletic Association) and UCF (American Athletic Conference).
UP NEXT
Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks open Southland Conference play on Wednesday, hosting SE Louisiana.
Alabama: The Crimson Tide host No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday to open its SEC schedule.
----
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Riley Norris
|30.0
|John Comeaux missed layup
|32.0
|+ 1
|Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Karl Nicholas
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Donta Hall
|55.0
|Shannon Bogues missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Donta Hall
|1:36
|Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|69
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|29-68 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-31 (35.5%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|31
|Offensive
|14
|7
|Defensive
|30
|20
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|15
|7
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|13
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|14.8 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.6 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
5
|S. Bogues G
|17.1 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|4.8 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|8 AST
|S. Bogues G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|35.5
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|31
|17
|2
|8
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|7/8
|2
|0
|D. Hall
|33
|12
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|T. Mack
|24
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Petty
|34
|6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|H. Jones
|14
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|31
|17
|2
|8
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|7/8
|2
|0
|D. Hall
|33
|12
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|T. Mack
|24
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Petty
|34
|6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|7
|H. Jones
|14
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Norris
|19
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|3
|3
|D. Ingram
|22
|8
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|3/6
|2
|6
|G. Smith
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|A. Johnson Jr.
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Reese
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Giddens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis-Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|44
|15
|3
|4
|15
|13
|27/61
|11/31
|14/20
|14
|30
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bogues
|38
|21
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|3
|8/19
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Harris
|39
|18
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7/12
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|D. Fitzgerald
|32
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Bain
|20
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Seraille
|15
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Bogues
|38
|21
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|3
|8/19
|3/8
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Harris
|39
|18
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7/12
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|D. Fitzgerald
|32
|4
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2/10
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Bain
|20
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|M. Seraille
|15
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Comeaux
|24
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6/10
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|2
|K. Nicholas
|27
|11
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5/14
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|4
|J. Grujic
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|O. Walker
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Holyfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Augustin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Nieminen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ruiz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|27
|7
|6
|5
|12
|18
|29/68
|6/19
|5/8
|7
|20
-
UCDAV
USC30
32
1st 25.0 PACN
-
BING
2MICH52
74
Final
-
NH
DART68
76
Final
-
EVAN
MIAOH67
70
Final
-
HOLY
IONA78
71
Final
-
INDSB
CMICH76
123
Final
-
NAVY
CORN50
61
Final
-
CARN
AKRON55
82
Final
-
WILBER
NCCU44
91
Final
-
OAK
YOUNG76
74
Final
-
RIDER
VCU79
90
Final
-
FIU
OHIO66
68
Final
-
LEHIGH
WVU68
78
Final
-
PRESBY
JVILLE72
67
Final
-
TNMART
BGREEN80
94
Final
-
LPSCMB
CLEM67
84
Final
-
APPST
STLOU55
83
Final
-
NALAB
EILL70
81
Final
-
IUPUI
WRIGHT64
72
Final
-
TOWSON
WMMARY61
71
Final
-
NMEX
USW103
47
Final
-
UCRIV
WMICH64
73
Final
-
MOUNT
MINN53
71
Final
-
NMEXST
COLOST88
68
Final
-
DREXEL
HOFSTRA75
89
Final
-
JMAD
ELON65
68
Final
-
CHMPBTST
NWST65
86
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE73
91
Final
-
IPFW
NDAKST90
87
Final/OT
-
LYON
CARK47
62
Final
-
MTSU
RI60
72
Final
-
DEL
NEAST82
80
Final/2OT
-
CLMB
NWEST54
75
Final
-
PIU
CHARSO65
111
Final
-
ORAL
NEBOM87
84
Final
-
DENVER
WILL60
78
Final
-
PEID
CHARSO65
111
Final
-
BAMA
SFA79
69
Final
-
WLMSWDS
MOST56
110
Final
-
MISST
SIUE66
79
Final
-
ILLCHI
NKY58
73
Final
-
UMASS
UGA72
91
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEVST73
61
Final
-
LIU
FORD60
57
Final