BAMA
SFA

No Text

Lewis, Hall lead Alabama over Stephen F. Austin 79-69

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 30, 2018

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) Kira Lewis Jr. had 17 points and eight assists, Donta Hall added 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Alabama beat Stephen F. Austin 79-69 on Sunday night.

Hall was 6 of 7 from the field and notched his fifth double-double of the season for the Crimson Tide (9-3), who won their fourth straight.

Stephen F. Austin rallied late in the second half, but Alabama stopped the momentum with a 9-2 run that ended with Lewis' pair of free throws to make it 77-67 with 1:52 left in the game.

Riley Norris added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Tevin Mack scored 12 for Alabama.

Hall's basket with 6:14 left in the first half tied it at 21 and sparked a 22-9 run for the Tide that made it 41-30 with 1:48 left in the half. Alabama never trailed again, though the Lumberjacks (7-5) closed the deficit to 68-65 on Kevon Harris' jumper with 5:31 left in the game.

Shannon Bogues had 21 points and Harris added 18 for the Lumberjacks. John Comeaux scored 13 and Karl Nicholas had 11.

BIG PICTURE

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks hosted an SEC opponent in William R. Johnson Coliseum for the first time in program history. Their record against SEC opponents dropped to 4-28 all-time, but they can take solace in keeping it competitive until the final two minutes.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide outrebounded the Lumberjacks 47-31, the 11th time in 12 contests this season that Alabama has outrebounded its opponent. The Lumberjacks (Southland Conference) were the Tide's fourth nonconference opponent that was projected in the preseason to win its conference. The others were Georgia State (Sun Belt), Northeastern (Colonial Athletic Association) and UCF (American Athletic Conference).

UP NEXT

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks open Southland Conference play on Wednesday, hosting SE Louisiana.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide host No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday to open its SEC schedule.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Riley Norris 30.0
  John Comeaux missed layup 32.0
+ 1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Karl Nicholas 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Donta Hall 55.0
  Shannon Bogues missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama 1:05
  Offensive rebound by Donta Hall 1:36
  Dazon Ingram missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:36
Team Stats
Points 79 69
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 11-31 (35.5%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 47 31
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 30 20
Team 3 4
Assists 15 7
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 13 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
K. Lewis Jr. G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
5
S. Bogues G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 9-3 413879
home team logo SF Austin 7-5 343569
SFA +7, O/U 142.5
William R. Johnson Coliseum Nacogdoches, TX
SFA +7, O/U 142.5
William R. Johnson Coliseum Nacogdoches, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 9-3 76.3 PPG 41.9 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo SF Austin 7-5 70.6 PPG 37 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 14.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.6 APG 49.1 FG%
5
S. Bogues G 17.1 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.8 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 17 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
5
S. Bogues G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
44.3 FG% 42.6
35.5 3PT FG% 31.6
70.0 FT% 62.5
Alabama
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
D. Hall
T. Mack
J. Petty
H. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 31 17 2 8 1 0 3 2 4/12 2/6 7/8 2 0
D. Hall 33 12 14 0 0 3 0 0 6/7 0/0 0/0 3 11
T. Mack 24 12 2 1 1 0 1 1 5/10 2/7 0/0 1 1
J. Petty 34 6 8 0 0 1 2 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 7
H. Jones 14 5 2 1 1 0 3 4 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 1
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
D. Hall
T. Mack
J. Petty
H. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 31 17 2 8 1 0 3 2 4/12 2/6 7/8 2 0
D. Hall 33 12 14 0 0 3 0 0 6/7 0/0 0/0 3 11
T. Mack 24 12 2 1 1 0 1 1 5/10 2/7 0/0 1 1
J. Petty 34 6 8 0 0 1 2 0 2/7 2/6 0/0 1 7
H. Jones 14 5 2 1 1 0 3 4 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 1
Bench
R. Norris
D. Ingram
G. Smith
A. Johnson Jr.
A. Reese
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Norris 19 14 6 0 0 0 0 1 5/10 4/7 0/0 3 3
D. Ingram 22 8 8 3 0 0 3 3 2/5 1/2 3/6 2 6
G. Smith 8 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
A. Johnson Jr. 10 2 0 2 0 0 2 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Reese 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 44 15 3 4 15 13 27/61 11/31 14/20 14 30
SF Austin
Starters
S. Bogues
K. Harris
D. Fitzgerald
N. Bain
M. Seraille
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Bogues 38 21 2 1 3 0 5 3 8/19 3/8 2/2 0 2
K. Harris 39 18 4 1 1 1 0 1 7/12 2/6 2/3 0 4
D. Fitzgerald 32 4 3 0 2 2 0 4 2/10 0/3 0/0 0 3
N. Bain 20 2 3 1 0 0 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
M. Seraille 15 0 3 0 0 1 2 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
S. Bogues
K. Harris
D. Fitzgerald
N. Bain
M. Seraille
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Bogues 38 21 2 1 3 0 5 3 8/19 3/8 2/2 0 2
K. Harris 39 18 4 1 1 1 0 1 7/12 2/6 2/3 0 4
D. Fitzgerald 32 4 3 0 2 2 0 4 2/10 0/3 0/0 0 3
N. Bain 20 2 3 1 0 0 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
M. Seraille 15 0 3 0 0 1 2 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Comeaux
K. Nicholas
J. Grujic
O. Walker
T. Holyfield
A. Augustin
S. Nieminen
R. Cole
J. Hughes
A. Walton
E. Ruiz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Comeaux 24 13 4 2 0 0 2 1 6/10 1/2 0/1 2 2
K. Nicholas 27 11 8 2 0 1 1 3 5/14 0/0 1/2 4 4
J. Grujic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
O. Walker 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Holyfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Augustin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Nieminen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ruiz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 27 7 6 5 12 18 29/68 6/19 5/8 7 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores