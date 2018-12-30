LIU Brooklyn rallies to beat Fordham 60-57
NEW YORK (AP) Raiquan Clark scored 23 points and LIU Brooklyn used a late rally to get past Fordham for a 60-57 win in the final nonconference game for both teams on Sunday night.
The Blackbirds (6-6) took their first lead of the game since scoring the opening basket when Clark's pair of free throws made it 58-57 with 1:07 left in the second half.
Clark added a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left and the Rams' Antwon Portley missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
LIU Brooklyn trailed by as many as 12 early in the second half and were still down 53-46 with 5:18 to go. Clark scored six straight points to cut the deficit to one and Julius van Sauers' 3-pointer tied it at 55 with 2:20 left.
Tyrn Flowers added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackbirds.
Portley scored 18 and Nick Honor added 14 for the Rams (9-4).
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by LIU-Brooklyn
|0.0
|Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Raiquan Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Raiquan Clark made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Clark
|4.0
|Jesse Bunting missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Jesse Bunting missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Shooting foul on Julius van Sauers
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Julius van Sauers, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Julius van Sauers
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|57
|Field Goals
|17-38 (44.7%)
|20-61 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-12 (33.3%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|22-33 (66.7%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|27
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|36
|21
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|5
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|LIU-Brooklyn 6-6
|76.6 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Fordham 9-4
|73.1 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|R. Clark G
|19.9 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|1.9 APG
|51.9 FG%
|
13
|A. Portley G
|11.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Clark G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|A. Portley G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.7
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Clark
|30
|23
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5/9
|1/1
|12/17
|1
|6
|T. Flowers
|35
|13
|11
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5/9
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|9
|J. Agosto
|34
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|5
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|3/8
|0
|4
|J. van Sauers
|32
|5
|9
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|J. Batts
|24
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Penn
|18
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|4
|R. Frias
|22
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Cisse
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Hicks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Cotton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Owens Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ndim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|40
|9
|3
|1
|18
|19
|17/38
|4/12
|22/33
|4
|36
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Portley
|33
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/17
|4/11
|0/2
|0
|3
|N. Honor
|34
|14
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/13
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|1
|I. Raut
|35
|7
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2/6
|1/5
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Bunting
|27
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|3
|T. Perry
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Eyisi
|10
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|C. Ohams
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|D. Pekarek
|21
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Cobb
|24
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0/5
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|E. Gazi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Downing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Slanina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Burquest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Austin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Radovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Skoric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|57
|26
|11
|8
|4
|5
|22
|20/61
|7/26
|10/18
|5
|21
