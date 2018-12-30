LIU
LIU Brooklyn rallies to beat Fordham 60-57

  • Dec 30, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Raiquan Clark scored 23 points and LIU Brooklyn used a late rally to get past Fordham for a 60-57 win in the final nonconference game for both teams on Sunday night.

The Blackbirds (6-6) took their first lead of the game since scoring the opening basket when Clark's pair of free throws made it 58-57 with 1:07 left in the second half.

Clark added a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left and the Rams' Antwon Portley missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

LIU Brooklyn trailed by as many as 12 early in the second half and were still down 53-46 with 5:18 to go. Clark scored six straight points to cut the deficit to one and Julius van Sauers' 3-pointer tied it at 55 with 2:20 left.

Tyrn Flowers added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackbirds.

Portley scored 18 and Nick Honor added 14 for the Rams (9-4).

Team Stats
Points 60 57
Field Goals 17-38 (44.7%) 20-61 (32.8%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 22-33 (66.7%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 27
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 36 21
Team 5 1
Assists 9 11
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 18 5
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 1 0
23
R. Clark G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
13
A. Portley G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
away team logo LIU-Brooklyn 6-6 76.6 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Fordham 9-4 73.1 PPG 38.8 RPG 12.4 APG
23
R. Clark G 19.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.9 APG 51.9 FG%
13
A. Portley G 11.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.7 APG 42.5 FG%
23
R. Clark G 23 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
13
A. Portley G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
44.7 FG% 32.8
33.3 3PT FG% 26.9
66.7 FT% 55.6
LIU-Brooklyn
Starters
R. Clark
T. Flowers
J. Agosto
J. van Sauers
J. Batts
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Clark 30 23 7 1 0 0 2 4 5/9 1/1 12/17 1 6
T. Flowers 35 13 11 2 2 0 2 2 5/9 1/4 2/2 2 9
J. Agosto 34 7 4 3 0 0 5 4 2/6 0/1 3/8 0 4
J. van Sauers 32 5 9 0 1 0 4 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 9
J. Batts 24 2 3 2 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 3
Bench
E. Penn
R. Frias
G. Cisse
S. Hicks
A. Bradley
V. Cotton
C. Owens Jr.
O. Ndim
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Penn 18 7 5 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 4
R. Frias 22 3 1 1 0 1 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
G. Cisse 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Hicks 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cotton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Owens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ndim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 40 9 3 1 18 19 17/38 4/12 22/33 4 36
Fordham
Bench
O. Eyisi
C. Ohams
D. Pekarek
J. Cobb
E. Gazi
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Eyisi 10 6 2 0 0 1 0 3 3/3 0/0 0/2 1 1
C. Ohams 6 4 0 0 0 1 1 4 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 0
D. Pekarek 21 3 4 1 0 1 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 4
J. Cobb 24 1 3 2 2 0 0 5 0/5 0/2 1/2 0 3
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 57 26 11 8 4 5 22 20/61 7/26 10/18 5 21
