Boatwright scores 19 as USC beats UC Davis 73-55
LOS ANGELES (AP) Bennie Boatwright scored 19 points, Derryck Thornton added 16, and Southern California pulled away late to defeat a pesky UC Davis squad 73-55 Sunday night.
Elijah Weaver chipped in 14 points as USC (7-6) shot 64 percent in the second half to finish its nonconference schedule with its second straight victory after losing four in a row.
TJ Shorts II scored 14 points and Silas Schneider added 13 to lead UC Davis (3-10), which fell to 0-7 on the road this season. The Aggies were held to 40 percent shooting, managing to make just 4 of 17 3-pointers.
Leading 51-49 with 8:50 to play, USC reeled off four consecutive baskets, taking a 60-49 lead on Elijah Weaver's 3-pointer. After the Aggies answered with consecutive baskets by Shorts, Thornton hit a 3-pointer and Boatwright added a fadeaway jumper for a 65-53 lead with 5:20 to play.
USC outscored UC Davis 22-6 over the final nine minutes of the game.
The Trojans erased a 28-21 deficit with an 11-2 run, capped by Boatwright's 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the first half for a 32-30 lead.
This was the first meeting between these two schools.
BIG PICTURE
UC Davis: The Trojans were the second Pac-12 opponent on the Aggies schedule. The defending Big West Conference champions, who went 22-10 a year ago, nearly upset Arizona before falling 80-78 in Tempe, Arizona, on Dec. 22. Last year, the Aggies also beat Washington State 81-67.
USC: The Trojans' six nonconference losses so far have come against teams with a combined 59-12 record. USC won its 36th straight game when it held an opponent to 70 points or less.
UP NEXT
UC Davis: The Aggies finish up their nonconference schedule against Holy Names at home on Saturday. They open their Big West schedule at UC Irvine on Jan. 10.
USC: The Trojans open the Pac-12 Conference schedule at home against California on Thursday night, followed by a home game against Stanford on Sunday night.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Neufeld, stolen by Nick Rakocevic
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Neufeld
|35.0
|Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Bennie Boatwright
|37.0
|TJ Shorts II missed free throw
|37.0
|Personal foul on Jonah Mathews
|37.0
|+ 3
|Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews
|58.0
|TJ Shorts II missed layup
|1:00
|Offensive rebound by Matt Neufeld
|1:08
|Siler Schneider missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|73
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|29
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|19
|20
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Shorts II G
|14.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.8 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
25
|B. Boatwright F
|14.6 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|2.3 APG
|44.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Shorts II G
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|B. Boatwright F
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shorts II
|36
|14
|4
|4
|3
|0
|4
|1
|5/12
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|2
|S. Schneider
|33
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|6/11
|1/5
|0/2
|1
|1
|M. Neufeld
|25
|9
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|5
|G. Goode
|38
|8
|6
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|2
|D. Squire
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gonzalez
|29
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|5
|C. Fuller
|15
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|2
|J. Mooney
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. John
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Russell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Printup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|198
|55
|28
|11
|6
|0
|14
|13
|22/55
|4/17
|7/11
|9
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boatwright
|39
|19
|8
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/16
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|8
|D. Thornton
|35
|16
|1
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7/12
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Mathews
|37
|11
|2
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Aaron
|23
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|0
|N. Rakocevic
|28
|5
|6
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Weaver
|29
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/6
|2/3
|1/1
|2
|1
|V. Uyaelunmo
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|0
|J. Brooks
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Usher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|25
|19
|9
|3
|10
|15
|29/55
|10/23
|5/10
|5
|20
