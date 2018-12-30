UCDAV
USC

Boatwright scores 19 as USC beats UC Davis 73-55

  STATS AP
  Dec 30, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Bennie Boatwright scored 19 points, Derryck Thornton added 16, and Southern California pulled away late to defeat a pesky UC Davis squad 73-55 Sunday night.

Elijah Weaver chipped in 14 points as USC (7-6) shot 64 percent in the second half to finish its nonconference schedule with its second straight victory after losing four in a row.

TJ Shorts II scored 14 points and Silas Schneider added 13 to lead UC Davis (3-10), which fell to 0-7 on the road this season. The Aggies were held to 40 percent shooting, managing to make just 4 of 17 3-pointers.

Leading 51-49 with 8:50 to play, USC reeled off four consecutive baskets, taking a 60-49 lead on Elijah Weaver's 3-pointer. After the Aggies answered with consecutive baskets by Shorts, Thornton hit a 3-pointer and Boatwright added a fadeaway jumper for a 65-53 lead with 5:20 to play.

USC outscored UC Davis 22-6 over the final nine minutes of the game.

The Trojans erased a 28-21 deficit with an 11-2 run, capped by Boatwright's 3-pointer with 36 seconds left in the first half for a 32-30 lead.

This was the first meeting between these two schools.

BIG PICTURE

UC Davis: The Trojans were the second Pac-12 opponent on the Aggies schedule. The defending Big West Conference champions, who went 22-10 a year ago, nearly upset Arizona before falling 80-78 in Tempe, Arizona, on Dec. 22. Last year, the Aggies also beat Washington State 81-67.

USC: The Trojans' six nonconference losses so far have come against teams with a combined 59-12 record. USC won its 36th straight game when it held an opponent to 70 points or less.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: The Aggies finish up their nonconference schedule against Holy Names at home on Saturday. They open their Big West schedule at UC Irvine on Jan. 10.

USC: The Trojans open the Pac-12 Conference schedule at home against California on Thursday night, followed by a home game against Stanford on Sunday night.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Lost ball turnover on Matt Neufeld, stolen by Nick Rakocevic 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Neufeld 35.0
  Derryck Thornton missed jump shot 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Bennie Boatwright 37.0
  TJ Shorts II missed free throw 37.0
  Personal foul on Jonah Mathews 37.0
+ 3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews 58.0
  TJ Shorts II missed layup 1:00
  Offensive rebound by Matt Neufeld 1:08
  Siler Schneider missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
Team Stats
Points 55 73
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 29
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 19 20
Team 5 4
Assists 11 19
Steals 6 9
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
0
T. Shorts II G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
25
B. Boatwright F
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
12T
UC Davis 3-10
USC 7-6
USC -13.5, O/U 143.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
USC -13.5, O/U 143.5
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
UC Davis 3-10 61.3 PPG 33.3 RPG 11.3 APG
USC 7-6 79.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
0
T. Shorts II G 14.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.8 APG 47.4 FG%
25
B. Boatwright F 14.6 PPG 6.2 RPG 2.3 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Shorts II G 14 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
25
B. Boatwright F 19 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 52.7
23.5 3PT FG% 43.5
63.6 FT% 50.0
USC
Starters
B. Boatwright
D. Thornton
J. Mathews
S. Aaron
N. Rakocevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 39 19 8 4 0 1 2 2 8/16 3/8 0/0 0 8
D. Thornton 35 16 1 6 1 1 2 2 7/12 2/4 0/0 0 1
J. Mathews 37 11 2 7 2 0 1 1 4/10 3/6 0/0 0 2
S. Aaron 23 5 1 0 1 1 1 4 2/4 0/2 1/1 1 0
N. Rakocevic 28 5 6 0 3 0 2 4 2/6 0/0 1/2 0 6
Starters
B. Boatwright
D. Thornton
J. Mathews
S. Aaron
N. Rakocevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 39 19 8 4 0 1 2 2 8/16 3/8 0/0 0 8
D. Thornton 35 16 1 6 1 1 2 2 7/12 2/4 0/0 0 1
J. Mathews 37 11 2 7 2 0 1 1 4/10 3/6 0/0 0 2
S. Aaron 23 5 1 0 1 1 1 4 2/4 0/2 1/1 1 0
N. Rakocevic 28 5 6 0 3 0 2 4 2/6 0/0 1/2 0 6
Bench
E. Weaver
V. Uyaelunmo
J. Brooks
M. Anderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
J. Usher
K. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Weaver 29 13 3 2 1 0 2 2 5/6 2/3 1/1 2 1
V. Uyaelunmo 6 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/4 1 0
J. Brooks 3 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 2
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Usher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 25 19 9 3 10 15 29/55 10/23 5/10 5 20
