MRSHL
UVA

No Text

Guy's 30 points lead No. 4 Virginia past Marshall, 100-64

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 31, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy said there's no ''feeling'' he gets when he's shooting the ball well.

It's more like a responsibility to reward distributors Ty Jerome and Kihei Clark when they make it a point to find him.

''When they go out of their way to find me is when I really feel like I'm (at) my best shooting the ball,'' Guy said Monday.

He was plenty good in the No. 4 Cavaliers' 100-64 victory over Marshall, scoring a career-best 30 points and making 10 of 14 shots overall and seven of nine from 3-point range. He also set a career high with eight rebounds, all in just 26 minutes of work.

Coming up short of a double-double irked him.

''I saw that I had eight rebounds. I tried so hard when I went back in to get two more, but they weren't bouncing my way,'' he said.

Jerome and Jay Huff added 14 points each for the Cavaliers (12-0), who led 50-25 at halftime, then scored the first 10 points after the break, with Guy scoring eight of them, to remove any possible suspense. The victory was Tony Bennett's 300th as a coach and kept alive Virginia's best start to a season since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.

Marshall (7-6) shot 35.1 percent (20 of 57) overall but became just the second team to score as many as 60 points against Virginia, which leads the nation by allowing just 50.3 points per game. Maryland was the other in a 76-71 loss on Nov. 28.

Coach Dan D'Antoni said Guy's performance highlighted how far his team has to go.

''As good as he is, that makes me mad,'' he said. ''I'm going to get on him. He ain't playing against me like that and we haven't gotten there. We're soft. He's a really good player and I'm not taking anything away from him, but I'm telling you, I'm going to compete.

''Last year, we competed. This year, we're not there,'' he said.

Jon Elmore scored 14 points but missed 14 of 17 shots for Marshall.

MILESTONE

Bennett's 300th victory came in his 419th game, but he said he forgot about it until the subject came up in pregame radio.

''It just means you've had really good players. As I said, it means I've been coaching for a while. I've had great staff and my whole hope is that in my 300 wins that I've honored and respected the game, the people who have poured into my life and what I value as important, and that in the many games that I've lost, I've done the same. That's all that I can ask for,'' Bennett said. ''I'm very grateful.''

BIG PICTURE

Marshall: The Herd came in averaging 82 points and with its top two scorers (Elmore, 19.6 ppg) and C.J. Burks (18 ppg) accounting for almost half of them. But Elmore was 0 for 6 with two free throws and four turnovers in the first half, and Burks was 2 for 5 with four points and a technical foul. Burks finished 4 for 11 with 11 points.

Virginia: Bennett has been going to his bench earlier than usual in recent games, possibly trying to incorporate more than seven players in the normal rotation with ACC play looming. Huff, a fan favorite, got nearly seven minutes of playing time in the opening half and had four points, two rebounds and an assist. He is gifted offensively but lacking on the defensive end despite being a very agile 7-footer with an enormous wingspan.

SEND HIM TO ME

D'Antoni joked that Huff probably doesn't play regularly for Bennett because of defensive weaknesses.

''He's skilled,'' D'Antoni said, noting that one of his assistants tried to recruit Huff. ''He would fit us really well. In fact, tell Tony he'll fit us better than he does him. He's a skilled big man. ... He's got a big future.''

UP NEXT

Marshall: The Thundering Herd stay in Virginia for a game at Old Dominion on Thursday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers remain at home for their ACC opener on Saturday against No. 9. Florida State.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Grant Kersey made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Grant Kersey 0.0
  Austin Katstra missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Rondale Watson made layup 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Grant Kersey, stolen by Rondale Watson 18.0
+ 1 Rondale Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
  Rondale Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Shooting foul on Jayden Nixon 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Rondale Watson 33.0
  Jayden Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 2 Rondale Watson made driving dunk 53.0
Team Stats
Points 64 100
Field Goals 20-57 (35.1%) 33-62 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 22-26 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 23 45
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 16 30
Team 2 1
Assists 5 18
Steals 11 7
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
33
J. Elmore G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
K. Guy G
30 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Marshall 7-6 253964
home team logo 4 Virginia 12-0 5050100
UVA -19.5, O/U 135.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
UVA -19.5, O/U 135.5
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Marshall 7-6 82.0 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia 12-0 72.4 PPG 35.7 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
33
J. Elmore G 19.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.0 APG 37.8 FG%
5
K. Guy G 14.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.2 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Elmore G 14 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
5
K. Guy G 30 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
35.1 FG% 53.2
27.3 3PT FG% 44.4
78.3 FT% 84.6
Marshall
Starters
J. Elmore
C. Burks
R. Watson
J. Williams
J. West
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Elmore 36 14 1 3 4 0 4 1 3/17 1/8 7/9 0 1
C. Burks 33 11 4 0 1 0 3 2 4/11 1/4 2/2 0 4
R. Watson 20 10 2 0 2 0 1 2 3/7 0/1 4/5 1 1
J. Williams 16 9 2 0 0 3 2 3 2/5 2/3 3/4 0 2
J. West 25 2 1 0 2 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
Starters
J. Elmore
C. Burks
R. Watson
J. Williams
J. West
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Elmore 36 14 1 3 4 0 4 1 3/17 1/8 7/9 0 1
C. Burks 33 11 4 0 1 0 3 2 4/11 1/4 2/2 0 4
R. Watson 20 10 2 0 2 0 1 2 3/7 0/1 4/5 1 1
J. Williams 16 9 2 0 0 3 2 3 2/5 2/3 3/4 0 2
J. West 25 2 1 0 2 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 0
Bench
T. Kinsey
M. Beyers
C. Thieneman
D. George
L. Thomas
D. Murphy
C. Brooks-Harris
I. Bennett
A. Sustic
J. Dillon
W. Von Arndt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kinsey 24 8 2 2 0 0 1 3 4/4 0/0 0/1 0 2
M. Beyers 20 5 5 0 2 0 1 5 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 3
C. Thieneman 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. George 22 2 4 0 0 1 1 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 1 3
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brooks-Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bennett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sustic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dillon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Von Arndt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 21 5 11 4 13 20 20/57 6/22 18/23 5 16
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
M. Diakite
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 26 30 8 0 0 0 1 0 10/14 7/9 3/3 1 7
T. Jerome 28 14 3 4 3 0 5 3 4/9 1/4 5/6 1 2
D. Hunter 25 11 5 3 0 1 0 3 3/5 0/1 5/6 1 4
M. Diakite 21 9 4 0 3 2 1 0 4/6 1/1 0/0 2 2
J. Salt 17 2 3 4 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Starters
K. Guy
T. Jerome
D. Hunter
M. Diakite
J. Salt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Guy 26 30 8 0 0 0 1 0 10/14 7/9 3/3 1 7
T. Jerome 28 14 3 4 3 0 5 3 4/9 1/4 5/6 1 2
D. Hunter 25 11 5 3 0 1 0 3 3/5 0/1 5/6 1 4
M. Diakite 21 9 4 0 3 2 1 0 4/6 1/1 0/0 2 2
J. Salt 17 2 3 4 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
J. Huff
B. Key
K. Clark
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
F. Badocchi
M. Anthony
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Huff 13 14 8 2 0 2 1 4 4/8 0/2 6/6 5 3
B. Key 23 7 8 2 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/1 1/2 0 8
K. Clark 27 5 2 2 1 0 4 3 1/5 1/3 2/3 0 2
K. Stattmann 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
G. Kersey 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0
F. Badocchi 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Anthony 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Katstra 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Nixon 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 100 44 18 7 5 16 18 33/62 12/27 22/26 14 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores