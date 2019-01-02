TEXAS
Texas pulls away from short-handed Kansas State, 67-47

  Jan 02, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kace Febres scored 23 points and Texas Longhorns won its Big 12 Conference opener for the 15th time in 23 seasons, picking up a 67-47 win over short-handed Kansas State on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns won for the fourth time in their last five games. Kansas State's Kamau Stokes, who averages 11.1 points per game, reinjured the ankle that sidelined him for much of last season during a morning shooting session and did not dress for the game. The Wildcats were already without Dean Wade, who is recovering for a foot injury.

Febres hit 8 of 10 shots from the field, including 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Kerwin Roach II had 10 points in the winning effort.

The Wildcats (10-3) have struggled offensively, averaging 67 points per game coming into conference play, and losing Stokes further hampered their ability to score. Makol Mawien had 12 points and was the lone scorer to reach double figures.

It was a good night for Texas from the 3-point line, shooting 64 percent and going 14-27, with five of those coming in the final five minutes.

Texas used a 33-12 run to end the game after trailing by as many as five in the second half.

With 10 minutes to play, Febres hit back-to-back three's to give Texas a 40-35 lead and the Longhorns never trailed again.

The Wildcats used a 14-4 run to end the first half and start the second to take a two-point lead with 13 minutes left in the game.

Midway through the first half, Texas switched to a zone defense that stifled the Wildcats. K-State only went to the free throw line once while Texas shot three free throws in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State will need to rely on their bench play much more to carry the through this stretch without Wade and Stokes.

Texas picked up a huge road win to start conference play. If they can shoot the ball that well most of the season they will be in great shape.

UP NEXT

K-State will take on No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock.

Texas hosts West Virginia at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Roach II
12 G
D. Wade
32 F
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
41.1 Field Goal % 52.2
34.4 Three Point % 40.0
69.7 Free Throw % 78.6
Team Stats
Points 67 47
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 17-52 (32.7%)
3-Pointers 14-27 (51.9%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 27 19
Team 1 3
Assists 20 11
Steals 6 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 15 8
Technicals 0 0
Texas
Starters
K. Roach II
J. Hayes
D. Osetkowski
E. Mitrou-Long
M. Coleman III
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Roach II 21 10 3 4 1 0 2 5 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 2
J. Hayes 31 9 11 1 0 2 0 2 3/4 0/0 3/4 4 7
D. Osetkowski 28 6 6 3 2 0 1 2 1/5 1/3 3/4 0 6
E. Mitrou-Long 20 6 4 2 0 0 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 4
M. Coleman III 34 6 1 7 1 0 1 2 3/9 0/2 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Febres
C. Ramey
K. Hepa
R. Hamm Jr.
J. Sims
A. Jones
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Febres 29 23 4 0 0 0 2 0 8/10 7/9 0/1 0 4
C. Ramey 24 4 3 3 2 0 2 2 1/3 1/2 1/2 0 3
K. Hepa 9 3 1 0 0 2 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 1
R. Hamm Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Sims 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 33 20 6 4 10 15 23/48 14/27 7/11 6 27
Kansas State
Starters
M. Mawien
X. Sneed
B. Brown Jr.
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Mawien 29 13 5 0 1 1 2 1 5/13 0/0 3/4 3 2
X. Sneed 33 9 4 2 0 1 0 2 3/11 3/7 0/0 2 2
B. Brown Jr. 37 8 5 5 0 0 6 1 3/10 1/4 1/2 1 4
C. Diarra 34 6 5 3 1 0 0 1 2/8 0/3 2/5 1 4
M. McGuirl 30 5 2 0 3 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/1 0 2
Bench
S. Neal-Williams
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
L. Stockard III
A. Trice
K. Stokes
D. Wade
P. Muldoon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Neal-Williams 20 6 4 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 3
P. McAtee 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Love III 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Shadd 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Stockard III 11 0 3 1 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
A. Trice 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Muldoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 47 29 11 5 2 10 8 17/52 6/18 7/14 10 19
NCAA BB Scores