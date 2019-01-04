Haws, BYU blow 21-point lead before beating Pacific 90-87
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) TJ Haws scored 24 points and Jahshire Hardnett added 17, including four free throws in the final 47 seconds, as BYU slipped past Pacific 90-87 Thursday night in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.
Haws made 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and hit 8-of-11 free throws. Yoeli Childs had 13 points and 12 rebounds - his ninth double-double this season - before fouling out with three minutes left for BYU (9-7).
The Cougars hit nine 3s in the first 16 minutes before Dalton Nixon's dunk gave them 21-point lead with 3:36 left in the first half. Pacific closed on a 12-3 run to pull within 12 at the break and used a 13-3 spurt to make it 67-all with 7:40 to play. The Tigers took their first lead when Zach Cameron hit 1 of 2 free throws with 3:12 left to make it 79-78 but Haws slipped around a screen and hit a pull-up 3 from NBA range 20 seconds later and BYU never again trailed.
Roberto Gallinat led Pacific (10-6) with 22 points, going 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.
BYU, which snapped a three-game skid, shot 52 percent (28 of 54) from the field, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range.
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|54.5
|Field Goal %
|56.7
|28.9
|Three Point %
|33.3
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|61.1
|Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|0.0
|Roberto Gallinat missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Nick Emery made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Nick Emery made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Lafayette Dorsey
|14.0
|+ 1
|Ajare Sanni made 3rd of 3 free throws
|14.0
|Ajare Sanni missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Ajare Sanni made 1st of 3 free throws
|14.0
|Shooting foul on Nick Emery
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jahshire Hardnett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Jahshire Hardnett made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|87
|Field Goals
|28-54 (51.9%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|23-36 (63.9%)
|31-38 (81.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|33
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|27
|25
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|31
|29
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 9-7
|84.9 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Pacific 10-6
|76.1 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Key Players
|
30
|T. Haws G
|17.7 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|5.1 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
4
|R. Gallinat G
|15.1 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|0.4 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Haws G
|24 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|R. Gallinat G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|63.9
|FT%
|81.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|36
|24
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6/12
|4/8
|8/11
|0
|2
|Y. Childs
|31
|13
|12
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|5/14
|1/4
|2/4
|3
|9
|L. Worthington
|20
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|2/7
|2
|1
|M. Cannon
|22
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|C. Harding
|24
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/5
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hardnett
|21
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|1/3
|8/9
|1
|0
|N. Emery
|16
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|Z. Seljaas
|15
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Nixon
|12
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|R. Bergersen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|90
|34
|12
|3
|2
|11
|31
|28/54
|11/25
|23/36
|7
|27
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Gallinat
|23
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/10
|1/2
|11/13
|0
|2
|J. Price-Noel
|14
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|2/3
|0
|3
|Z. Cameron
|24
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|7
|J. Bailey
|18
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2/4
|1/3
|1/1
|0
|1
|K. Small
|24
|5
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|K. Kabellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|31
|11
|6
|1
|11
|29
|25/54
|6/14
|31/38
|6
|25
