Haws, BYU blow 21-point lead before beating Pacific 90-87

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 04, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) TJ Haws scored 24 points and Jahshire Hardnett added 17, including four free throws in the final 47 seconds, as BYU slipped past Pacific 90-87 Thursday night in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Haws made 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and hit 8-of-11 free throws. Yoeli Childs had 13 points and 12 rebounds - his ninth double-double this season - before fouling out with three minutes left for BYU (9-7).

The Cougars hit nine 3s in the first 16 minutes before Dalton Nixon's dunk gave them 21-point lead with 3:36 left in the first half. Pacific closed on a 12-3 run to pull within 12 at the break and used a 13-3 spurt to make it 67-all with 7:40 to play. The Tigers took their first lead when Zach Cameron hit 1 of 2 free throws with 3:12 left to make it 79-78 but Haws slipped around a screen and hit a pull-up 3 from NBA range 20 seconds later and BYU never again trailed.

Roberto Gallinat led Pacific (10-6) with 22 points, going 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

BYU, which snapped a three-game skid, shot 52 percent (28 of 54) from the field, including 11 of 25 from 3-point range.

Key Players
Y. Childs
J. Tripp
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
54.5 Field Goal % 56.7
28.9 Three Point % 33.3
72.7 Free Throw % 61.1
  Defensive rebound by Brigham Young 0.0
  Roberto Gallinat missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Nick Emery made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Nick Emery made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Lafayette Dorsey 14.0
+ 1 Ajare Sanni made 3rd of 3 free throws 14.0
  Ajare Sanni missed 2nd of 3 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Ajare Sanni made 1st of 3 free throws 14.0
  Shooting foul on Nick Emery 14.0
+ 1 Jahshire Hardnett made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Jahshire Hardnett made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 90 87
Field Goals 28-54 (51.9%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 23-36 (63.9%) 31-38 (81.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 33
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 27 25
Team 1 2
Assists 12 11
Steals 3 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 31 29
Technicals 0 0
30
T. Haws G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
4
R. Gallinat G
22 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 9-7 494190
home team logo Pacific 10-6 375087
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 9-7 84.9 PPG 41.2 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo Pacific 10-6 76.1 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
30
T. Haws G 17.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 5.1 APG 48.4 FG%
4
R. Gallinat G 15.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 0.4 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
30
T. Haws G 24 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
4
R. Gallinat G 22 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
51.9 FG% 46.3
44.0 3PT FG% 42.9
63.9 FT% 81.6
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
Y. Childs
L. Worthington
M. Cannon
C. Harding
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Haws 36 24 2 6 1 0 1 3 6/12 4/8 8/11 0 2
Y. Childs 31 13 12 2 0 1 2 5 5/14 1/4 2/4 3 9
L. Worthington 20 8 3 0 0 0 2 4 3/3 0/0 2/7 2 1
M. Cannon 22 7 3 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 2/2 1/2 1 2
C. Harding 24 7 3 2 1 0 2 4 3/5 1/3 0/1 0 3
Bench
J. Hardnett
N. Emery
Z. Seljaas
D. Nixon
R. Bergersen
K. Lee
G. Baxter
E. Troy
J. Wade
T. Maughan
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hardnett 21 17 1 0 0 0 1 3 4/9 1/3 8/9 1 0
N. Emery 16 7 4 2 0 0 1 4 2/5 1/3 2/2 0 4
Z. Seljaas 15 5 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Nixon 12 2 4 0 1 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4
R. Bergersen 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
K. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 90 34 12 3 2 11 31 28/54 11/25 23/36 7 27
Pacific
Starters
A. Sanni
J. Tripp
L. Dorsey
B. McGhee
A. Townes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Sanni 28 15 2 2 0 0 1 1 5/10 3/5 2/3 0 2
J. Tripp 25 12 7 1 0 0 3 5 4/8 0/1 4/4 2 5
L. Dorsey 16 8 3 1 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 6/6 0 3
B. McGhee 12 4 2 3 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
A. Townes 16 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 0
Bench
R. Gallinat
J. Price-Noel
Z. Cameron
J. Bailey
K. Small
K. Kabellis
A. McCray
J. Brahmbhatt
A. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Gallinat 23 22 2 0 0 0 1 4 5/10 1/2 11/13 0 2
J. Price-Noel 14 7 3 2 0 0 2 1 2/5 1/2 2/3 0 3
Z. Cameron 24 6 8 2 0 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 4/6 1 7
J. Bailey 18 6 1 0 0 1 2 4 2/4 1/3 1/1 0 1
K. Small 24 5 1 0 4 0 1 5 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 1
K. Kabellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 31 11 6 1 11 29 25/54 6/14 31/38 6 25
