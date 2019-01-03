ILL
IND

No Text

Langford scores 28, No. 21 Indiana defeats Illinois 73-65

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Romeo Langford scored a career-high 28 points, Juwan Morgan added 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Indiana defeated Illinois 73-65 in a Big Ten matchup Thursday night.

Langford shot 8 for 13 from the field and 11 of 15 from the line for Indiana (12-2, 3-0).

Samson Oladimeji scored 20 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 18 for Illinois (4-10, 0-3).

The Fighting Illini charged to an early lead, making 11 of their first 18 shots on the way to a 25-15 lead.

Indiana turned up its defense and limited Illinois to 35 percent shooting for the rest of the game. Indiana forced nearly as many turnovers (21) as field goals allowed (25). Five of Illinois' turnovers came on forced shot clock violations.

Indiana's defense also sparked its office, leading to 22 points off forced turnovers.

The Hoosiers led by as many as 15 points, but a late run by Illinois, fueled by three-quarters court press that took the Hoosiers out of rhythm, helped cut the lead to four points. But Langford and Morgan made their free throws late and extended the lead to eight points, the final margin.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Fighting Illini lost their third straight game and the road ahead doesn't appear to give them a break, with three ranked opponents on the schedule for January.

Indiana: The Hoosiers stay hot, winning their seventh consecutive game. The Hoosiers will look to continue that streak with six of their next eight games on the road in conference play.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Sunday on the road against in-state rival Northwestern.

Indiana: At Ann Arbor against No. 2 Michigan on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Dosunmu
11 G
R. Langford
0 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
42.0 Field Goal % 51.1
41.8 Three Point % 21.6
62.5 Free Throw % 69.8
  Defensive rebound by Indiana 0.0
  Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin 3.0
  Juwan Morgan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Juwan Morgan made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan 3.0
  Aaron Jordan missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Aaron Jordan 10.0
  Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Romeo Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 65 73
Field Goals 25-58 (43.1%) 23-48 (47.9%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 25-35 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 19 18
Team 4 3
Assists 15 9
Steals 8 13
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 25 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
R. Langford G
28 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois 4-10 323365
home team logo 21 Indiana 12-2 324173
IND -11, O/U 145
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
IND -11, O/U 145
Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 4-10 74.6 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 21 Indiana 12-2 78.9 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 11.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.9 APG 40.5 FG%
0
R. Langford G 17.5 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.6 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 20 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
R. Langford G 28 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
43.1 FG% 47.9
28.6 3PT FG% 16.7
58.3 FT% 71.4
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
K. Nichols
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 36 20 3 3 2 0 1 0 7/12 4/6 2/2 0 3
G. Bezhanishvili 33 18 7 1 1 0 5 5 8/10 0/1 2/4 5 2
T. Frazier 27 11 3 6 1 0 3 4 4/13 2/8 1/2 1 2
A. Jordan 30 2 4 1 1 0 0 3 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 3
K. Nichols 16 2 2 0 2 0 1 5 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 2
Starters
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
K. Nichols
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 36 20 3 3 2 0 1 0 7/12 4/6 2/2 0 3
G. Bezhanishvili 33 18 7 1 1 0 5 5 8/10 0/1 2/4 5 2
T. Frazier 27 11 3 6 1 0 3 4 4/13 2/8 1/2 1 2
A. Jordan 30 2 4 1 1 0 0 3 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 3
K. Nichols 16 2 2 0 2 0 1 5 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Williams
A. Feliz
A. De La Rosa
A. Griffin
D. Cayce
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
S. Kane
A. Higgs
T. Jones
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Williams 26 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 2/2 1/2 1 2
A. Feliz 15 3 0 3 0 0 2 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
A. De La Rosa 10 2 3 1 0 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
A. Griffin 7 0 4 0 1 0 3 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 3
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 29 15 8 0 16 25 25/58 8/28 7/12 10 19
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
A. Durham
D. Green
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 37 28 6 3 1 0 2 3 8/13 1/4 11/15 1 5
J. Morgan 36 15 10 0 4 1 3 0 4/9 1/3 6/8 3 7
A. Durham 24 9 1 0 2 0 2 4 2/5 0/0 5/6 0 1
D. Green 33 8 3 3 0 1 4 2 3/11 0/3 2/2 0 3
J. Smith 33 8 6 1 1 3 2 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 6 0
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
A. Durham
D. Green
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 37 28 6 3 1 0 2 3 8/13 1/4 11/15 1 5
J. Morgan 36 15 10 0 4 1 3 0 4/9 1/3 6/8 3 7
A. Durham 24 9 1 0 2 0 2 4 2/5 0/0 5/6 0 1
D. Green 33 8 3 3 0 1 4 2 3/11 0/3 2/2 0 3
J. Smith 33 8 6 1 1 3 2 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 6 0
Bench
D. Davis
E. Fitzner
Z. McRoberts
D. Anderson
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
R. Thompson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
R. Phinisee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 5 5 1 1 1 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 1/4 1 0
E. Fitzner 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. McRoberts 24 0 2 1 4 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
D. Anderson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Phinisee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 29 9 13 5 14 17 23/48 2/12 25/35 11 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores