Langford scores 28, No. 21 Indiana defeats Illinois 73-65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Romeo Langford scored a career-high 28 points, Juwan Morgan added 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Indiana defeated Illinois 73-65 in a Big Ten matchup Thursday night.
Langford shot 8 for 13 from the field and 11 of 15 from the line for Indiana (12-2, 3-0).
Samson Oladimeji scored 20 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 18 for Illinois (4-10, 0-3).
The Fighting Illini charged to an early lead, making 11 of their first 18 shots on the way to a 25-15 lead.
Indiana turned up its defense and limited Illinois to 35 percent shooting for the rest of the game. Indiana forced nearly as many turnovers (21) as field goals allowed (25). Five of Illinois' turnovers came on forced shot clock violations.
Indiana's defense also sparked its office, leading to 22 points off forced turnovers.
The Hoosiers led by as many as 15 points, but a late run by Illinois, fueled by three-quarters court press that took the Hoosiers out of rhythm, helped cut the lead to four points. But Langford and Morgan made their free throws late and extended the lead to eight points, the final margin.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: The Fighting Illini lost their third straight game and the road ahead doesn't appear to give them a break, with three ranked opponents on the schedule for January.
Indiana: The Hoosiers stay hot, winning their seventh consecutive game. The Hoosiers will look to continue that streak with six of their next eight games on the road in conference play.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Sunday on the road against in-state rival Northwestern.
Indiana: At Ann Arbor against No. 2 Michigan on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|73
|Field Goals
|25-58 (43.1%)
|23-48 (47.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|2-12 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|25-35 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|15
|9
|Steals
|8
|13
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|25
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|11.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|40.5 FG%
|
0
|R. Langford G
|17.5 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.6 APG
|50.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dosunmu G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|R. Langford G
|28 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|47.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|36
|20
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7/12
|4/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|G. Bezhanishvili
|33
|18
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|5
|8/10
|0/1
|2/4
|5
|2
|T. Frazier
|27
|11
|3
|6
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4/13
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Jordan
|30
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|K. Nichols
|16
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|37
|28
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/13
|1/4
|11/15
|1
|5
|J. Morgan
|36
|15
|10
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4/9
|1/3
|6/8
|3
|7
|A. Durham
|24
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|1
|D. Green
|33
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Smith
|33
|8
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|37
|28
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/13
|1/4
|11/15
|1
|5
|J. Morgan
|36
|15
|10
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4/9
|1/3
|6/8
|3
|7
|A. Durham
|24
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|1
|D. Green
|33
|8
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|J. Smith
|33
|8
|6
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|6
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|0
|E. Fitzner
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. McRoberts
|24
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Phinisee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|29
|9
|13
|5
|14
|17
|23/48
|2/12
|25/35
|11
|18
