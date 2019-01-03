Rafferty's double-double helps Furman beat Mercer 71-58
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Matt Rafferty had his seventh double-double of the season and Furman never trailed in its 71-58 win over Mercer on Thursday night.
Rafferty, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, came in needing just three points to become the 44th Furman player to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons had 11 points each and Alex Hunter scored 10 for the Paladins (13-2, 2-1 Southern Conference).
Mercer went without a field goal for more than eight minutes - and was scoreless for four minutes, 50 seconds - in the second half as the Paladins used a 16-3 run to take a 56-37 lead with 6:54 to play. The Bears scored 14 of the next 17 points to trim their deficit to eight and Ethan Stair's 3-pointer made it 65-58 with 2:25 remaining, but they got no closer.
Stair and Djordje Dimitrijevic had 15 points apiece for Mercer (5-9, 0-2).
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|8.9
|Reb. Per Game
|8.9
|48.9
|Field Goal %
|65.4
|37.2
|Three Point %
|25.0
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|66.2
|Defensive rebound by CJ Williamson
|1.0
|Tre Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ross Cummings, stolen by Matt Rafferty
|34.0
|+ 1
|Matt Rafferty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Matt Rafferty made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic
|48.0
|Bad pass turnover on Ethan Stair
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Cory Kilby
|1:05
|Clay Mounce missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Clay Mounce missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Personal foul on Ethan Stair
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|71
|Field Goals
|21-58 (36.2%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-21 (57.1%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|37
|Offensive
|11
|9
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|11
|8
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|15
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Dimitrijevic G
|11.5 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|2.8 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
32
|M. Rafferty F
|16.7 PPG
|8.9 RPG
|4.4 APG
|65.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Dimitrijevic G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|M. Rafferty F
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.2
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|64.7
|
|E. Stair
|38
|15
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/13
|2/6
|3/4
|2
|2
|R. Cummings
|35
|10
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3/8
|1/5
|3/3
|3
|1
|C. Kilby
|29
|7
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/11
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|4
|J. Stowe
|22
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|1
|M. Cohen
|17
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rafferty
|36
|19
|10
|2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|7
|J. Lyons
|32
|11
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/11
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Gurley
|25
|11
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4/9
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|4
|A. Hunter
|34
|10
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|0/1
|0
|2
|C. Mounce
|31
|6
|11
|3
|1
|2
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|2/4
|4
|7
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brown
|22
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|T. Clark
|17
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|M. Bothwell
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Swanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Slawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|34
|16
|8
|3
|15
|15
|25/54
|10/28
|11/17
|9
|25
