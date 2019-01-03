MERCER
Mercer
Bears
5-9
away team logo
58
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Thu Jan. 3
7:00pm
BONUS
71
TF 9
home team logo
FURMAN
Furman
Paladins
13-2
ML: +275
FURMAN -7.5, O/U 136.5
ML: -336
MERCER
FURMAN

No Text

Rafferty's double-double helps Furman beat Mercer 71-58

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2019

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Matt Rafferty had his seventh double-double of the season and Furman never trailed in its 71-58 win over Mercer on Thursday night.

Rafferty, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, came in needing just three points to become the 44th Furman player to reach the 1,000-point plateau. Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons had 11 points each and Alex Hunter scored 10 for the Paladins (13-2, 2-1 Southern Conference).

Mercer went without a field goal for more than eight minutes - and was scoreless for four minutes, 50 seconds - in the second half as the Paladins used a 16-3 run to take a 56-37 lead with 6:54 to play. The Bears scored 14 of the next 17 points to trim their deficit to eight and Ethan Stair's 3-pointer made it 65-58 with 2:25 remaining, but they got no closer.

Stair and Djordje Dimitrijevic had 15 points apiece for Mercer (5-9, 0-2).

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Stair
22 G
M. Rafferty
32 F
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
8.9 Reb. Per Game 8.9
48.9 Field Goal % 65.4
37.2 Three Point % 25.0
85.7 Free Throw % 66.2
  Defensive rebound by CJ Williamson 1.0
  Tre Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ross Cummings, stolen by Matt Rafferty 34.0
+ 1 Matt Rafferty made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Matt Rafferty made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Djordje Dimitrijevic 48.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ethan Stair 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Cory Kilby 1:05
  Clay Mounce missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
  Clay Mounce missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:05
  Personal foul on Ethan Stair 1:05
Team Stats
Points 58 71
Field Goals 21-58 (36.2%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 12-21 (57.1%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 37
Offensive 11 9
Defensive 21 25
Team 4 3
Assists 7 16
Steals 11 8
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 13 15
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
22
E. Stair G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
32
M. Rafferty F
19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Mercer 5-9 263258
home team logo Furman 13-2 353671
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
Timmons Arena Greenville, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Mercer 5-9 74.4 PPG 40.5 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Furman 13-2 79.8 PPG 41.7 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
0
D. Dimitrijevic G 11.5 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.8 APG 43.2 FG%
32
M. Rafferty F 16.7 PPG 8.9 RPG 4.4 APG 65.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Dimitrijevic G 15 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
32
M. Rafferty F 19 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
36.2 FG% 46.3
21.1 3PT FG% 35.7
57.1 FT% 64.7
Mercer
Starters
E. Stair
R. Cummings
C. Kilby
J. Stowe
M. Cohen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Stair 38 15 4 2 2 0 3 2 5/13 2/6 3/4 2 2
R. Cummings 35 10 4 0 1 1 3 0 3/8 1/5 3/3 3 1
C. Kilby 29 7 6 0 2 0 1 3 3/11 1/4 0/0 2 4
J. Stowe 22 6 4 0 1 0 0 3 3/8 0/1 0/0 3 1
M. Cohen 17 0 4 2 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 3
Bench
D. Dimitrijevic
V. Bafutto
L. Hamilton
C. Williamson
D. Peavy
D. Love
M. Bender
M. Prendergast
B. Thomas
F. Aimaq
B. Cuddy
P. Urey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Dimitrijevic 26 15 5 2 1 1 3 3 6/11 0/2 3/4 0 5
V. Bafutto 15 3 3 1 0 1 1 4 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 3
L. Hamilton 5 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
C. Williamson 5 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 1
D. Peavy 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Love 6 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 1
M. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Prendergast - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Aimaq - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cuddy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Urey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 32 7 11 3 13 18 21/58 4/19 12/21 11 21
Furman
Starters
M. Rafferty
J. Lyons
N. Gurley
A. Hunter
C. Mounce
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Rafferty 36 19 10 2 3 0 2 3 6/9 0/0 7/8 3 7
J. Lyons 32 11 2 3 1 0 0 4 4/11 3/8 0/0 0 2
N. Gurley 25 11 6 1 0 1 1 3 4/9 2/5 1/2 2 4
A. Hunter 34 10 2 3 1 0 3 1 4/9 2/7 0/1 0 2
C. Mounce 31 6 11 3 1 2 4 1 2/6 0/1 2/4 4 7
Bench
A. Brown
T. Clark
M. Bothwell
J. Williams
B. Schuck
J. Pugh
R. Swanson
J. Slawson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brown 22 6 2 1 1 0 3 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 2
T. Clark 17 5 1 3 1 0 1 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 0 1
M. Bothwell 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Swanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Slawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 34 16 8 3 15 15 25/54 10/28 11/17 9 25
