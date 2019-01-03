MINN
Coffey scores 21 to lead Minnesota past No. 22 Wisconsin

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 03, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Amir Coffey scored 21 points and Minnesota put No. 22 Wisconsin in an early hole before holding off a furious late rally to win 59-52 on Thursday night.

The Golden Gophers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) ended an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry with their first victory at Wisconsin since 2009.

The Badgers (10-4, 2-1) couldn't capitalize on several opportunities down the stretch, particularly at the free throw line. Wisconsin went 3 of 10 from the line during one span, including Ethan Happ missing the front end on back-to-back 1-and-1 situations after the Badgers had cut the deficit to seven with just more than eight minutes to go.

Happ's steal and dunk coupled with D'Mitrik Trice's floater eventually shaved the margin to 49-47 with two minutes left. But then Coffey hit a runner and Dupree McBrayer turned a steal into a breakaway to end the threat.

Minnesota built an early lead as it regularly double-teamed Happ in the post, forcing the Badgers' leading scorer to kick the ball out to the perimeter. Wisconsin couldn't make the Gophers pay for that strategy, shooting just 2 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.

As Coffey reeled off 15 straight points for Minnesota, the Gophers opened a 29-14 lead at the break, holding Wisconsin to a season low for points in the first half.

Happ finished with 17 to lead Wisconsin.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: Notched its first quality road win of the season.

Wisconsin: Unable to bounce back at home after losing 83-76 to Western Kentucky on the road last week.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Maryland on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: Plays at Penn State on Sunday.

Minnesota
Starters
A. Coffey
D. McBrayer
J. Murphy
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Coffey 36 21 6 3 2 0 5 2 7/14 2/6 5/6 0 6
D. McBrayer 35 14 4 2 2 0 1 0 4/8 1/3 5/7 1 3
J. Murphy 29 5 11 1 1 0 3 5 2/6 0/0 1/2 4 7
D. Oturu 19 4 5 0 0 0 3 4 2/6 0/0 0/1 0 5
G. Kalscheur 26 3 0 0 1 0 1 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
Bench
B. Stull
M. Hurt
E. Curry
M. Stockman
J. Johnson
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
I. Washington
M. Carr
J. Omersa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Stull 22 6 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 2
M. Hurt 9 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Curry 22 2 5 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 5
M. Stockman 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Omersa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 34 8 7 0 13 19 21/48 6/14 11/17 5 29
Wisconsin
Starters
E. Happ
N. Reuvers
D. Trice
B. Davison
K. Iverson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Happ 32 17 8 3 2 2 3 3 8/13 0/1 1/7 0 8
N. Reuvers 32 12 5 0 2 2 0 3 4/10 1/6 3/4 0 5
D. Trice 27 8 1 1 2 0 4 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 0 1
B. Davison 30 4 3 1 1 0 1 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 3
K. Iverson 26 3 1 0 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/4 0 1
Bench
B. Pritzl
K. King
C. Thomas IV
A. Ford
M. Potter
M. Ballard
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
T. Strickland
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 22 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 1
K. King 15 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 1
C. Thomas IV 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Ford 14 0 3 0 1 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 2
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 24 5 8 5 10 17 20/48 5/22 7/17 2 22
NCAA BB Scores