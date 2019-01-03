Coffey scores 21 to lead Minnesota past No. 22 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Amir Coffey scored 21 points and Minnesota put No. 22 Wisconsin in an early hole before holding off a furious late rally to win 59-52 on Thursday night.
The Golden Gophers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) ended an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry with their first victory at Wisconsin since 2009.
The Badgers (10-4, 2-1) couldn't capitalize on several opportunities down the stretch, particularly at the free throw line. Wisconsin went 3 of 10 from the line during one span, including Ethan Happ missing the front end on back-to-back 1-and-1 situations after the Badgers had cut the deficit to seven with just more than eight minutes to go.
Happ's steal and dunk coupled with D'Mitrik Trice's floater eventually shaved the margin to 49-47 with two minutes left. But then Coffey hit a runner and Dupree McBrayer turned a steal into a breakaway to end the threat.
Minnesota built an early lead as it regularly double-teamed Happ in the post, forcing the Badgers' leading scorer to kick the ball out to the perimeter. Wisconsin couldn't make the Gophers pay for that strategy, shooting just 2 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.
As Coffey reeled off 15 straight points for Minnesota, the Gophers opened a 29-14 lead at the break, holding Wisconsin to a season low for points in the first half.
Happ finished with 17 to lead Wisconsin.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: Notched its first quality road win of the season.
Wisconsin: Unable to bounce back at home after losing 83-76 to Western Kentucky on the road last week.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: Hosts Maryland on Tuesday.
Wisconsin: Plays at Penn State on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|11.0
|Reb. Per Game
|11.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|57.1
|20.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|67.7
|Free Throw %
|49.1
|+ 2
|Brad Davison made layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Dupree McBrayer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Dupree McBrayer made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Dupree McBrayer
|9.0
|Kobe King missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Dupree McBrayer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Dupree McBrayer made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Nate Reuvers
|17.0
|+ 3
|Kobe King made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Brad Davison
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|52
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|20-48 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-17 (64.7%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|25
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|29
|22
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|8
|5
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|43.8
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|41.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Coffey
|36
|21
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|2
|7/14
|2/6
|5/6
|0
|6
|D. McBrayer
|35
|14
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|5/7
|1
|3
|J. Murphy
|29
|5
|11
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|7
|D. Oturu
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|G. Kalscheur
|26
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Coffey
|36
|21
|6
|3
|2
|0
|5
|2
|7/14
|2/6
|5/6
|0
|6
|D. McBrayer
|35
|14
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|5/7
|1
|3
|J. Murphy
|29
|5
|11
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|7
|D. Oturu
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|G. Kalscheur
|26
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stull
|22
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Hurt
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Curry
|22
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|M. Stockman
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Omersa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|34
|8
|7
|0
|13
|19
|21/48
|6/14
|11/17
|5
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|32
|17
|8
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|8/13
|0/1
|1/7
|0
|8
|N. Reuvers
|32
|12
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|3/4
|0
|5
|D. Trice
|27
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Davison
|30
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Iverson
|26
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|32
|17
|8
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|8/13
|0/1
|1/7
|0
|8
|N. Reuvers
|32
|12
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4/10
|1/6
|3/4
|0
|5
|D. Trice
|27
|8
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Davison
|30
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|K. Iverson
|26
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Pritzl
|22
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|K. King
|15
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Thomas IV
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ford
|14
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McGrory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Currie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|24
|5
|8
|5
|10
|17
|20/48
|5/22
|7/17
|2
|22
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST69
76
2nd 42.0
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER62
75
2nd 0.0
-
EWASH
IDAHO49
63
2nd 7:09
-
STNFRD
UCLA36
40
2nd 18:04 ESPN
-
BYU
UOP49
37
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LINPA
MORGAN77
75
Final
-
USM
RICE65
73
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE60
65
Final
-
LIU
SACHRT75
79
Final
-
EDWWAT
STETSON65
72
Final
-
25IOWA
PURDUE70
86
Final
-
COLG
NAVY66
72
Final
-
CHARLS
TOWSON67
55
Final
-
NKY
OAK74
76
Final
-
CSTCAR
TROY88
75
Final
-
18NCST
MIAMI87
82
Final
-
WMMARY
DEL56
58
Final
-
WAGNER
CCTST80
58
Final
-
CIT
WOFF81
112
Final
-
PSU
2MICH55
68
Final
-
QUINN
MANH63
59
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA69
80
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR73
62
Final
-
RIDER
FAIR83
82
Final
-
ILL
21IND65
73
Final
-
FDU
ROBERT62
69
Final
-
CAN
MARIST75
72
Final
-
STFRAN
BRYANT66
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT58
79
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD80
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
ETNST72
81
Final/OT
-
NCWILM
JMAD86
83
Final/2OT
-
MNMTH
IONA84
103
Final
-
ELON
DREXEL65
79
Final
-
MERCER
FURMAN58
71
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU70
67
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO68
50
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW88
104
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES85
60
Final
-
FIU
MTSU83
76
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZST96
86
Final
-
LATECH
NTEXAS59
63
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB93
99
Final/OT
-
ARKLR
LAMON84
97
Final
-
FAU
UAB50
67
Final
-
GAST
TXARL63
58
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW76
83
Final
-
UTVALL
GC60
71
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL72
83
Final
-
APPST
SALAB73
79
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA60
75
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST70
73
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF94
83
Final
-
MOREHD
MURYST69
90
Final
-
TNMART
EILL87
92
Final/OT
-
COLO
ARIZ56
64
Final
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN72
76
Final
-
MINN
22WISC59
52
Final
-
JAXST
BELMONT83
73
Final
-
NAU
WEBER52
77
Final
-
PORTST
MONST88
98
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA56
87
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST68
88
Final
-
EKY
PEAY75
93
Final
-
SEMO
SIUE88
94
Final
-
WICHST
MEMP74
85
Final
-
TNTECH
TNST66
64
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA56
68
Final
-
TEXPA
UCIRV74
85
Final
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK71
83
Final
-
CAL
USC73
82
Final