Utah rallies from 17 down to beat Arizona State 96-86
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Utah got its Pac-12 season off to a stumbling start, struggling against Arizona State's defensive pressure while watching the Sun Devils take off in transition.
Down 17, the Utes found their way at both ends of the court, turning what appeared to be headed toward an ugly loss into an uplifting win.
Sedrick Barefield scored 24 points, Donnie Tillman added 21 and Utah rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Arizona State 96-86 Thursday night.
''It was a lot of resilience, obviously,'' Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak said. ''We didn't start the well and then I thought we settled in. Guys saw the ball go in and we chipped away at it.''
Utah (7-6, 1-0 Pac-12) got off to a shaky start before long-distance shooting its way back into the game. The Utes made 16 of 30 from the 3-point arc and used a big run spanning halftime to build a 12-point lead.
Barefield made 5 of 11 from 3-point range and Tillman was 6 for 8.
Arizona State (9-4, 0-1) seemed to shake off a disappointing home loss to Princeton, jumping on the Utes early while building the big lead. The Sun Devils fell back into the same habits that cost them against the Tigers, watching a four-point halftime lead turn into a double-digit deficit.
Arizona State hurt itself at the free-throw line, going 12 for 25, and had numerous defensive breakdowns, leaving the Utes open at the 3-point arc far too often.
Remy Martin led Arizona State with 22 points.
''It's frustrating because it was a game we had control of,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''We let them cut it to four at halftime and it snowballed from there.''
The Sun Devils picked up one of the biggest wins in program history by knocking off top-ranked Kansas three days before Christmas, only to fall flat in a home loss to Princeton to close out their nonconference schedule.
Utah closed out its nonconference schedule with an 86-71 loss to No. 6 Nevada last Saturday. The Utes had 18 turnovers and no answer when the Wolf Pack made a big second-half run.
Led by a confident Martin, the Sun Devils had much better ball movement than they did against Princeton, working it around for open shots while racing out to a 28-11 lead.
Arizona State also made every Utah possession a struggle, forcing the Utes to take numerous shots late in the shot clock.
''We had a heck of a time with their pressure, getting into our offense,'' Krystkowiak said. ''We didn't get many shots up, they had eight points in transition in no time, which was a key all week.''
The Utes found an offensive flow late in the half while the Sun Devils started taking questionable shots, whittling Arizona State's lead down to 43-39 at halftime.
Utah kept rolling to open the second half, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range and using an 11-0 run to go up 61-49. The Utes outscored Arizona State 50-21 during a 16-minute stretch spanning halftime.
The Sun Devils pulled within 72-68, but kept missing free throws and the Utes kept hitting 3s.
''When you have a team down, you have to give them no hope and we let them back in it,'' Hurley said.
BIG PICTURE
Utah: Had an up-and-down nonconference season, but got the Pac-12 off to a great start with its big rally.
Arizona State: Once considered the class of the Pac-12, ASU is struggling at both ends of the floor. The Sun Devils have lost three of four and will be hugely disappointed after blowing a 17-point lead.
HEAVY HEART
Arizona State's Zylan Cheatham played Thursday's game with a heavy heart.
The senior forward learned after the Sun Devils' home loss on Saturday that his brother, Wanyaa Stewart, had been shot and rushed to the hospital. Stewart, 22, did not survive, but Cheatham was at practice the next day to take his mind away from the loss.
Cheatham had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
BENCH PRODUTION
Utah had a 38-24 advantage in bench points against a deep Arizona State team. Tillman was the big key off the bench, hitting 6 of 11 shots while finishing with six rebounds and five assists.
UP NEXT
Utah: Plays at Arizona on Saturday.
Arizona State: Hosts Colorado on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|10.1
|Reb. Per Game
|10.1
|42.2
|Field Goal %
|52.6
|40.9
|Three Point %
|40.0
|84.4
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|+ 2
|Remy Martin made layup
|26.0
|+ 1
|Charles Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Charles Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Charles Jones Jr.
|37.0
|Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by De'Quon Lake
|46.0
|Parker Van Dyke missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Parker Van Dyke made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
|46.0
|+ 3
|Zylan Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|96
|86
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|30-65 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|16-30 (53.3%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|22-27 (81.5%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|34
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|29
|23
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|19
|15
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Team Stats
|Utah 7-6
|73.5 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Arizona State 9-4
|79.7 PPG
|48.4 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|S. Barefield G
|15.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|3.3 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
1
|R. Martin G
|12.2 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.4 APG
|34.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Barefield G
|24 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|R. Martin G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|53.3
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|81.5
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|36
|24
|4
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|8/15
|5/11
|3/4
|0
|4
|T. Allen
|36
|17
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|1
|P. Van Dyke
|21
|13
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|4/7
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|13
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|R. Battin
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Barefield
|36
|24
|4
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|8/15
|5/11
|3/4
|0
|4
|T. Allen
|36
|17
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|1
|P. Van Dyke
|21
|13
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|4/7
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|13
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|R. Battin
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tillman
|30
|22
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/11
|6/8
|4/5
|3
|3
|C. Jones Jr.
|14
|8
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|5
|N. Topalovic
|25
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|4
|B. Gach
|13
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rydalch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Popoola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Gaskin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kremer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Morley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|96
|35
|19
|7
|3
|12
|21
|29/57
|16/30
|22/27
|6
|29
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|36
|22
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10/14
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Z. Cheatham
|36
|17
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/5
|3/6
|1
|4
|L. Dort
|28
|14
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5/14
|1/6
|3/5
|2
|0
|R. White
|23
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|5
|K. Lawrence
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|36
|22
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10/14
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|Z. Cheatham
|36
|17
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5/9
|4/5
|3/6
|1
|4
|L. Dort
|28
|14
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5/14
|1/6
|3/5
|2
|0
|R. White
|23
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|5
|K. Lawrence
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Edwards
|26
|14
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4/10
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|D. Lake
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|3
|T. Cherry
|22
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2/9
|1/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|V. Shibel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Valtonen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salzman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roggin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|86
|31
|15
|6
|5
|9
|19
|30/65
|11/28
|15/25
|8
|23
-
COLO
ARIZ51
62
2nd 50.0 FS1
-
PORTST
MONST68
80
2nd 7:05
-
SEMO
SIUE71
79
2nd 4:22 ESP+
-
WICHST
MEMP46
54
2nd 12:43 CBSSN
-
TNTECH
TNST45
42
2nd 11:05 ESP+
-
TEXPA
UCIRV21
36
2nd 19:33
-
USD
SNCLRA25
35
2nd 18:26
-
EWASH
IDAHO19
23
1st 9:05
-
STNFRD
UCLA7
6
1st 17:42 ESPN
-
BYU
UOP0
0
1st 20:00 ESPU
-
SEATTLE
CSBAK27
37
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
CAL
USC33
37
1st 0.0 PACN
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST29
32
1st 0.0
-
LOYMRY
PEPPER27
31
1st 0.0
-
LINPA
MORGAN77
75
Final
-
SIENA
STPETE60
65
Final
-
USM
RICE65
73
Final
-
LIU
SACHRT75
79
Final
-
CHARLS
TOWSON67
55
Final
-
EDWWAT
STETSON65
72
Final
-
CIT
WOFF81
112
Final
-
WMMARY
DEL56
58
Final
-
WAGNER
CCTST80
58
Final
-
CSTCAR
TROY88
75
Final
-
25IOWA
PURDUE70
86
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR73
62
Final
-
MOUNT
SFTRPA69
80
Final
-
STFRAN
BRYANT66
76
Final
-
WRIGHT
DTROIT58
79
Final
-
ELON
DREXEL65
79
Final
-
FDU
ROBERT62
69
Final
-
MRSHL
ODU70
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
ETNST72
81
Final/OT
-
RIDER
FAIR83
82
Final
-
ILL
21IND65
73
Final
-
CAN
MARIST75
72
Final
-
MERCER
FURMAN58
71
Final
-
MNMTH
IONA84
103
Final
-
NKY
OAK74
76
Final
-
HOLY
LOYMD80
73
Final
-
18NCST
MIAMI87
82
Final
-
PSU
2MICH55
68
Final
-
NCWILM
JMAD86
83
Final/2OT
-
COLG
NAVY66
72
Final
-
QUINN
MANH63
59
Final
-
WKY
CHARLO68
50
Final
-
SDAKST
IPFW88
104
Final
-
FIU
MTSU83
76
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES85
60
Final
-
FAU
UAB50
67
Final
-
CLEVST
MILW76
83
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZST96
86
Final
-
YOUNG
WISGB93
99
Final/OT
-
GAST
TXARL63
58
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA60
75
Final
-
ARKST
LALAF94
83
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL72
83
Final
-
UTVALL
GC60
71
Final
-
GASOU
TEXST70
73
Final
-
ARKLR
LAMON84
97
Final
-
LATECH
NTEXAS59
63
Final
-
APPST
SALAB73
79
Final
-
MOREHD
MURYST69
90
Final
-
TNMART
EILL87
92
Final/OT
-
MARYCA
SANFRAN72
76
Final
-
JAXST
BELMONT83
73
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA56
87
Final
-
NAU
WEBER52
77
Final
-
MINN
22WISC59
52
Final
-
SUTAH
IDST68
88
Final
-
EKY
PEAY75
93
Final