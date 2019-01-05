CINCY
Eastern Carolina shot block holds off Cincinnati 73-71

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) KJ Davis scored 17 points, Shawn Williams 16 and Jayden Gardner scored seven of his 13 points down the stretch as Eastern Carolina held off defending conference champion Cincinnati 73-71 with the help of Justice Obasohan's last-second block on Saturday.

Gardner tipped in a blocked shot, pushing Eastern Carolina's lead to 72-66 with 20.9 seconds left, but Justin Jennifer nailed a 3-pointer just three seconds later and Tre Scott made two free throws with six seconds to go, pulling the Bearcats to 73-71.

Cincinnati (12-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) got the ball back when ECU was whistled for a five-second violation, but Jarron Cumberland's drive to tie with one second left was denied by Obasohan.

Cumberland led Cincinnati with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Nysier Brooks scored 15 and blocked three shots, Keith Williams added 13 and Scott 12.

Gardner pulled down 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season for the Pirates (8-6, 1-1) and coach Joe Dooley notched his first American Conference win.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Cumberland
S. Williams
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
1.9 Reb. Per Game 1.9
44.4 Field Goal % 40.0
46.8 Three Point % 37.9
80.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Offensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland 1.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed layup, blocked by Justice Obasohan 2.0
  5-second inbounding violation turnover on Isaac Fleming 6.0
+ 1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jayden Gardner 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Tre Scott 6.0
  Justin Jenifer missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Scott 13.0
  Jayden Gardner missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
Team Stats
Points 71 73
Field Goals 30-62 (48.4%) 24-47 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 8-18 (44.4%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 27
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 19 20
Team 0 2
Assists 11 11
Steals 6 7
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
J. Cumberland G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
K. Davis G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Cincinnati 12-3 274471
home team logo East Carolina 8-6 363773
ECU +16.5, O/U 133
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Cincinnati 12-3 75.4 PPG 38.8 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo East Carolina 8-6 69.8 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
34
J. Cumberland G 16.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.1 APG 44.2 FG%
2
K. Davis G 8.5 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.1 APG 32.0 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Cumberland G 18 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
2
K. Davis G 17 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
48.4 FG% 51.1
15.8 3PT FG% 40.9
44.4 FT% 69.6
Cincinnati
Starters
J. Cumberland
N. Brooks
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cumberland 33 18 5 4 0 0 3 3 7/15 2/6 2/3 3 2
N. Brooks 31 15 5 0 0 3 2 4 6/9 0/0 3/9 4 1
K. Williams 34 13 3 0 2 1 2 3 6/12 0/3 1/2 1 2
T. Scott 28 12 9 3 1 0 2 3 5/9 0/1 2/4 3 6
J. Jenifer 38 7 6 3 1 0 0 2 3/8 1/5 0/0 0 6
Starters
J. Cumberland
N. Brooks
K. Williams
T. Scott
J. Jenifer
Bench
T. Moore
E. Nsoseme
C. Broome
L. Johnson
R. Fredericks
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
L. Hardnett
P. Gillam Toyambi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Moore 6 4 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 0
E. Nsoseme 8 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Broome 8 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
L. Johnson 2 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
R. Fredericks 12 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Hardnett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gillam Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 33 11 6 7 13 21 30/62 3/19 8/18 14 19
East Carolina
Starters
S. Williams
J. Gardner
S. LeDay
I. Fleming
A. Hill
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Williams 38 16 2 4 1 0 0 0 5/11 4/10 2/2 0 2
J. Gardner 31 13 12 1 2 1 3 5 3/7 0/0 7/10 4 8
S. LeDay 27 11 6 1 1 2 0 5 5/6 0/0 1/2 1 5
I. Fleming 27 8 2 2 2 0 3 3 2/8 1/4 3/4 0 2
A. Hill 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
S. Williams
J. Gardner
S. LeDay
I. Fleming
A. Hill
Bench
K. Davis
T. Foster
J. Obasohan
D. Spasojevic
J. Whitley
J. Whatley
T. Hardy
D. Wade
S. Strickland
R. Quinton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Davis 34 17 2 2 0 0 2 0 6/10 3/5 2/3 0 2
T. Foster 16 5 0 0 1 0 3 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Obasohan 20 3 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
D. Spasojevic 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Whitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Whatley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Quinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 25 11 7 4 11 17 24/47 9/22 16/23 5 20
NCAA BB Scores