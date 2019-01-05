CLEM
Williamson leads No. 1 Duke past Clemson 87-68 in ACC opener

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 05, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Zion Williamson took two dribbles in the open court, and inspiration struck: This was the perfect time to show off his 360-degree dunk.

In a freshman season full of highlight-reel plays for No. 1 Duke, this one might have been the most breathtaking.

''I said, `You know what? I'm wide open. Why not?''' Williamson said. ''I did it, got high enough and it was almost like a layup.''

Williamson had 25 points and 10 rebounds in addition to that spectacular dunk, and the Blue Devils beat Clemson 87-68 on Saturday night in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

''There's no ceiling on how many times he can twirl,'' coach Mike Krzyzewski quipped, ''as long as he puts the damned thing in.''

RJ Barrett, the ACC's leading scorer, finished with 13 points while freshman point guard Tre Jones had 10 points and a season-best nine assists. Jack White added 12 points and Marquise Bolden had 11 for the Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0), who shot 48 percent and turned 19 Clemson turnovers into 27 points.

Playing their first game in 16 days, they needed roughly 20 minutes to shake off the rust before scoring the first 14 points of the second half to break it open and cruise to their seventh straight win.

Marcquise Reed scored 15 points, Elijah Thomas finished with 14 and Shelton Mitchell had 11, but the Tigers (10-4, 0-1) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

''In the second half, we just gave in,'' coach Brad Brownell said.

Williamson - who was recruited hard by Clemson with his hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is an hour's drive from the Tigers' campus - put on a show after halftime with a pair of slick drives down the lane for layup immediately before Barrett's jumper gave Duke its first 20-point lead with just under 17 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The strength of the Tigers is their age and experience, with three graduate seniors and a fourth-year senior in the starting lineup. But that experience added up to yet another loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where they haven't won since 1995 and where they've only beaten Mike Krzyzewski twice in nearly four decades.

Duke: ACC openers have been tricky for recent freshman-dominated Blue Devils teams - they hadn't won one since the 2015-16 season - and this one was borderline tenuous for a half. Then the Zion Show got rolling, and it turned into yet another easy win.

ZIONLIGHT

They'll be talking about Williamson's 360 for quite some time. Barrett - who leaped with excitement in the backcourt as Williamson went airborne a few feet past the free-throw line - jokingly rated the dunk as a seven out of 10. Teammate Mike Buckmire, who sat next to Williamson in the locker room, received a high-five from him after he called it an eight.

''He's right - not a 10,'' Williamson said.

Asked what a 10 would look like, he quipped: ''Got to see. Can't tell you yet.''

MOMENTUM SHIFT

What looked like an authoritative dunk at one end turned into one at the other. Clemson's Aamir Simms skied to slam over White, but instead sent the ball hard off the backboard that it wound up hitting the floor near the 3-point line. Jones scooped it up and led the break the other way, delivering a behind-the-back pass to Javin DeLaurier for a dunk that made it 40-33 with about 45 seconds before halftime.

BAD NIGHT

This one couldn't have gone much worse for the fourth member of Duke's freshman class: Cameron Reddish finished with six turnovers and four points on 1-of-8 shooting and missed all four 3s he attempted. Five of those miscues came in the first half when they seemed to snowball on him. ''I think he's just got to be stronger with the ball,'' Krzyzewski said. ''That's an adjustment for all freshmen in the league. Tonight, we're playing against men. He'll be fine, and we have confidence in him, but he didn't play well tonight.''

UP NEXT

Clemson: Visits Syracuse on Wednesday night.

Duke: Visits instate rival Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
R. Barrett
5 F
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
23.8 Pts. Per Game 23.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
48.7 Field Goal % 46.2
31.9 Three Point % 31.1
85.0 Free Throw % 66.2
+ 2 Trey Jemison made tip-in 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison 1.0
  Clyde Trapp missed layup 3.0
+ 2 Antonio Vrankovic made layup, assist by Alex O'Connell 21.0
+ 2 John Newman III made driving layup 45.0
  Defensive rebound by John Newman III 54.0
  Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 2 Hunter Tyson made jump shot 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp 1:23
  Antonio Vrankovic missed jump shot 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Antonio Vrankovic 1:39
Team Stats
Points 68 87
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 32-67 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 41
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 26 27
Team 1 2
Assists 14 16
Steals 6 13
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
2
M. Reed G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1
Z. Williamson F
25 PTS, 10 REB
12T
away team logo Clemson 10-4 333568
home team logo 1 Duke 12-1 404787
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
S. Mitchell
D. Skara
A. Simms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Reed 31 15 4 8 1 0 3 2 4/8 2/2 5/6 0 4
E. Thomas 23 14 4 0 1 0 5 4 7/9 0/0 0/1 1 3
S. Mitchell 27 11 4 2 2 0 4 0 4/12 0/3 3/3 2 2
D. Skara 19 6 2 0 0 0 1 4 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 2
A. Simms 31 2 10 0 1 2 0 1 1/11 0/4 0/0 4 6
Bench
C. Trapp
H. Tyson
T. Jemison
J. White
J. Newman III
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
P. Fox
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Trapp 31 7 6 3 1 0 3 2 3/8 1/1 0/0 0 6
H. Tyson 13 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 0
T. Jemison 6 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
J. White 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 1
J. Newman III 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 35 14 6 2 16 16 27/63 6/15 8/12 9 26
Duke
Starters
Z. Williamson
R. Barrett
T. Jones
J. DeLaurier
C. Reddish
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Williamson 22 25 10 0 2 2 1 2 9/11 1/3 6/9 2 8
R. Barrett 32 13 9 4 0 1 2 2 5/14 1/5 2/2 2 7
T. Jones 34 10 2 9 1 0 0 1 4/8 1/2 1/2 0 2
J. DeLaurier 18 4 1 1 2 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. Reddish 16 4 0 1 2 0 6 4 1/8 0/4 2/2 0 0
Bench
J. White
M. Bolden
A. Vrankovic
A. O'Connell
J. Robinson
J. Goldwire
B. Besser
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. White 29 12 6 0 2 2 0 2 4/6 4/6 0/0 0 6
M. Bolden 14 11 5 0 1 1 2 1 5/10 0/0 1/1 4 1
A. Vrankovic 7 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 1
A. O'Connell 20 4 3 1 3 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 2
J. Robinson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Goldwire 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/1 0 0
B. Besser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 39 16 13 6 12 15 32/67 7/23 16/21 12 27
