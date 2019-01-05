Williamson leads No. 1 Duke past Clemson 87-68 in ACC opener
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Zion Williamson took two dribbles in the open court, and inspiration struck: This was the perfect time to show off his 360-degree dunk.
In a freshman season full of highlight-reel plays for No. 1 Duke, this one might have been the most breathtaking.
''I said, `You know what? I'm wide open. Why not?''' Williamson said. ''I did it, got high enough and it was almost like a layup.''
Williamson had 25 points and 10 rebounds in addition to that spectacular dunk, and the Blue Devils beat Clemson 87-68 on Saturday night in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener.
''There's no ceiling on how many times he can twirl,'' coach Mike Krzyzewski quipped, ''as long as he puts the damned thing in.''
RJ Barrett, the ACC's leading scorer, finished with 13 points while freshman point guard Tre Jones had 10 points and a season-best nine assists. Jack White added 12 points and Marquise Bolden had 11 for the Blue Devils (12-1, 1-0), who shot 48 percent and turned 19 Clemson turnovers into 27 points.
Playing their first game in 16 days, they needed roughly 20 minutes to shake off the rust before scoring the first 14 points of the second half to break it open and cruise to their seventh straight win.
Marcquise Reed scored 15 points, Elijah Thomas finished with 14 and Shelton Mitchell had 11, but the Tigers (10-4, 0-1) had their four-game winning streak snapped.
''In the second half, we just gave in,'' coach Brad Brownell said.
Williamson - who was recruited hard by Clemson with his hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is an hour's drive from the Tigers' campus - put on a show after halftime with a pair of slick drives down the lane for layup immediately before Barrett's jumper gave Duke its first 20-point lead with just under 17 minutes left.
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: The strength of the Tigers is their age and experience, with three graduate seniors and a fourth-year senior in the starting lineup. But that experience added up to yet another loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where they haven't won since 1995 and where they've only beaten Mike Krzyzewski twice in nearly four decades.
Duke: ACC openers have been tricky for recent freshman-dominated Blue Devils teams - they hadn't won one since the 2015-16 season - and this one was borderline tenuous for a half. Then the Zion Show got rolling, and it turned into yet another easy win.
ZIONLIGHT
They'll be talking about Williamson's 360 for quite some time. Barrett - who leaped with excitement in the backcourt as Williamson went airborne a few feet past the free-throw line - jokingly rated the dunk as a seven out of 10. Teammate Mike Buckmire, who sat next to Williamson in the locker room, received a high-five from him after he called it an eight.
''He's right - not a 10,'' Williamson said.
Asked what a 10 would look like, he quipped: ''Got to see. Can't tell you yet.''
MOMENTUM SHIFT
What looked like an authoritative dunk at one end turned into one at the other. Clemson's Aamir Simms skied to slam over White, but instead sent the ball hard off the backboard that it wound up hitting the floor near the 3-point line. Jones scooped it up and led the break the other way, delivering a behind-the-back pass to Javin DeLaurier for a dunk that made it 40-33 with about 45 seconds before halftime.
BAD NIGHT
This one couldn't have gone much worse for the fourth member of Duke's freshman class: Cameron Reddish finished with six turnovers and four points on 1-of-8 shooting and missed all four 3s he attempted. Five of those miscues came in the first half when they seemed to snowball on him. ''I think he's just got to be stronger with the ball,'' Krzyzewski said. ''That's an adjustment for all freshmen in the league. Tonight, we're playing against men. He'll be fine, and we have confidence in him, but he didn't play well tonight.''
UP NEXT
Clemson: Visits Syracuse on Wednesday night.
Duke: Visits instate rival Wake Forest on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|23.8
|Pts. Per Game
|23.8
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|48.7
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|31.9
|Three Point %
|31.1
|85.0
|Free Throw %
|66.2
|+ 2
|Trey Jemison made tip-in
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison
|1.0
|Clyde Trapp missed layup
|3.0
|+ 2
|Antonio Vrankovic made layup, assist by Alex O'Connell
|21.0
|+ 2
|John Newman III made driving layup
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by John Newman III
|54.0
|Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|+ 2
|Hunter Tyson made jump shot
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp
|1:23
|Antonio Vrankovic missed jump shot
|1:25
|Defensive rebound by Antonio Vrankovic
|1:39
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|87
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|32-67 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|41
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|26
|27
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|6
|13
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Reed G
|20.1 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|3.6 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
1
|Z. Williamson F
|19.8 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|65.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Reed G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|8 AST
|Z. Williamson F
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|31
|15
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/8
|2/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|E. Thomas
|23
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4
|7/9
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|S. Mitchell
|27
|11
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4/12
|0/3
|3/3
|2
|2
|D. Skara
|19
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Simms
|31
|2
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1/11
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Trapp
|31
|7
|6
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|H. Tyson
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Jemison
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. White
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|J. Newman III
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|35
|14
|6
|2
|16
|16
|27/63
|6/15
|8/12
|9
|26
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Williamson
|22
|25
|10
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|9/11
|1/3
|6/9
|2
|8
|R. Barrett
|32
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5/14
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|7
|T. Jones
|34
|10
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. DeLaurier
|18
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Reddish
|16
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|4
|1/8
|0/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. White
|29
|12
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|6
|M. Bolden
|14
|11
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|1
|A. Vrankovic
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|A. O'Connell
|20
|4
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|J. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Goldwire
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|B. Besser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Buckmire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|39
|16
|13
|6
|12
|15
|32/67
|7/23
|16/21
|12
|27
-
PORTST
MNTNA76
74
OT 14.0
-
SDGST
BOISE33
48
2nd 17:21 CBSSN
-
COLOST
FRESNO32
44
2nd 15:44 ATSN
-
YALE
CSN38
39
2nd 17:42
-
WYO
UNLV36
40
2nd 15:56 ESP3
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST37
49
2nd 15:41
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH25
70
2nd 16:00
-
UTVALL
CSBAK37
45
2nd 17:17
-
WASHST
WASH34
38
1st 2:54 PACN
-
BYU
MARYCA5
4
1st 15:54 ESP2
-
UOP
USD10
7
1st 13:05
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
9FSU
4UVA52
65
Final
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
HOUBP
NORL76
81
Final/OT
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
UGA
3TENN50
96
Final
-
CCTST
SACHRT61
73
Final
-
CAL
UCLA83
98
Final
-
FAMU
HOW82
72
Final
-
CHARLS
JMAD58
69
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB77
84
Final/2OT
-
CHATT
ETNST70
96
Final
-
USCUP
PRESBY61
64
Final
-
EVAN
ILLST46
58
Final
-
LIU
BRYANT79
70
Final
-
MRSHL
CHARLO85
84
Final
-
WMMARY
DREXEL84
66
Final
-
CIT
FURMAN85
101
Final
-
STFRAN
WAGNER66
59
Final
-
BAYLOR
TCU81
85
Final
-
SACST
MONST70
84
Final
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA72
75
Final
-
KENSAW
NJTECH52
72
Final
-
BCU
NCCU59
68
Final
-
GWEBB
CAMP61
72
Final
-
LONGWD
RADFRD64
71
Final
-
SIUE
EILL81
84
Final/OT
-
MCNSE
NWST61
66
Final
-
NCAT
SCST80
77
Final/OT
-
UMES
MORGAN53
66
Final
-
SAV
COPPST67
73
Final
-
NALAB
UNF67
96
Final
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST60
77
Final
-
PENN
PRINCE65
68
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
ROBERT59
62
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY67
81
Final
-
GAST
TEXST73
69
Final
-
YOUNG
MILW76
51
Final
-
CARK
SELOU73
71
Final
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO51
50
Final
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR55
61
Final
-
TNMART
SEMO69
74
Final/OT
-
USM
NTEXAS62
65
Final
-
DUQ
DAVID61
65
Final
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE77
74
Final
-
TNTECH
BELMONT67
79
Final
-
PORT
LOYMRY64
76
Final
-
FAU
MTSU63
56
Final
-
ARK
TEXAM73
71
Final
-
SFLA
TULSA75
78
Final
-
IDAHO
NCOLO79
83
Final/OT
-
COLO
ARIZST61
83
Final
-
JAXST
TNST69
62
Final
-
ABIL
SAMHOU68
71
Final
-
DELST
NORFLK63
77
Final
-
GRAM
ALST53
74
Final
-
TEXSO
ALCORN87
70
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN82
73
Final
-
LIB
FGC81
63
Final
-
SC
FLA71
69
Final
-
ELON
DEL65
77
Final
-
JACKST
ALAM54
51
Final/OT
-
NIAGARA
MANH80
90
Final
-
BGREEN
KENTST86
64
Final
-
WKY
ODU66
69
Final
-
MERCER
WOFF74
78
Final
-
FDU
SFTRPA79
61
Final
-
UVM
ALBANY80
51
Final
-
QUINN
RIDER67
72
Final
-
CAN
SIENA70
66
Final
-
FIU
UAB65
84
Final
-
CLEM
1DUKE68
87
Final
-
SEATTLE
GC57
71
Final
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER72
69
Final
-
HOLYN
UCDAV60
90
Final
-
NICHST
UIW58
65
Final
-
EKY
MURYST85
97
Final
-
6NEVADA
NMEX58
85
Final
-
SILL
NIOWA58
51
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF61
75
Final
-
WILL
ORAL63
82
Final
-
OREGST
OREG77
72
Final
-
MISS
VANDY81
71
Final
-
MVSU
ARKPB52
64
Final
-
WVU
TEXAS54
61
Final
-
TXSA
UTEP67
63
Final
-
AF
UTAHST62
79
Final
-
SUTAH
WEBER90
82
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG48
91
Final
-
NAU
IDST81
69
Final