No. 11 Texas Tech beats K-State 63-57 for 2-0 Big 12 start

  • Jan 05, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Davide Moretti scored 19 points and Matt Mooney added 14 to help No. 11 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 63-57 on Saturday in a matchup of defensive-minded teams.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 16 points and Cartier Diarra added 11 on a day when they struggled to make shots and hit just 33 percent (19 of 57) from the field.

Kansas State (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) erased most of a 34-19 halftime deficit when Brown knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:55 to go that pulled the Wildcats to within 43-42.

But Texas Tech (13-1, 2-0) found some offensive rhythm to pull away, despite some struggles at the free-throw line in the second half (15 of 23). Moretti hit a series of big shots in the second half to account for 10 straight points and help the Red Raiders overcome 13 turnovers in the half.

He answered Brown's long-range shot with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later to trigger a 7-0 run. Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver, who struggled against the Kansas State defense, gave his team a 53-43 lead with 2:21 to go when he hit three free throws.

Playing again without Big 12 preseason player of the year Dean Wade, the Wildcats fell into a huge hole early because they couldn't make shots.

Kansas State missed its first 13 shots from the floor until Diarra got loose on a runout and hit a driving layup at the 9:12 mark. That basket triggered a brief Wildcats' surge - seven points in 1:18 - as they clawed back to within 17-10.

Texas Tech hit a lull about that same time, missing seven field goals in a row after DeShaun Coprew buried a 3-pointer at the 12:02 mark.

Moretti helped the Red Raiders get back on track when he hit a 3, Culver made his only field goal of the first half on an offensive rebound and those shots helped Tech close the half on a 17-9 run.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Offensive efficiency remains a problem for the Wildcats with Wade out and point guard Kamau Stokes limited by an injury. To avoid a 0-3 start in conference play for the first time since 2015-16, K-State needs more scorers to emerge.

Texas Tech: Winning ugly is becoming a specialty for the Raiders, but their defense gives them an edge against most foes when games play out that way.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: The Wildcats head back home to take on West Virginia on Wednesday.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders play host to Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

Key Players
D. Wade
32 F
J. Culver
23 G
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
52.2 Field Goal % 56.0
40.0 Three Point % 42.2
78.6 Free Throw % 69.5
+ 1 Tariq Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
  Tariq Owens missed 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Mike McGuirl 3.0
+ 3 Shaun Neal-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barry Brown Jr. 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Shaun Neal-Williams 12.0
  Matt Mooney missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Matt Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Mike McGuirl 12.0
+ 3 Barry Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Matt Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Matt Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 57 63
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 17-38 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 15-24 (62.5%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 20 24
Team 2 3
Assists 9 9
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 8
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
B. Brown Jr. G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
D. Moretti G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Kansas State 10-4 193857
home team logo 11 Texas Tech 13-1 342963
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
away team logo Kansas State 10-4 65.8 PPG 39.2 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo 11 Texas Tech 13-1 74.3 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.9 APG
5
B. Brown Jr. G 13.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.5 APG 41.2 FG%
25
D. Moretti G 8.7 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.3 APG 43.9 FG%
5
B. Brown Jr. G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
25
D. Moretti G 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 44.7
17.4 3PT FG% 31.6
62.5 FT% 74.2
Kansas State
Starters
B. Brown Jr.
C. Diarra
M. Mawien
X. Sneed
M. McGuirl
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown Jr. 40 16 2 1 3 1 2 4 5/17 2/6 4/6 1 1
C. Diarra 36 11 3 1 1 0 1 3 2/8 0/5 7/9 2 1
M. Mawien 25 10 11 0 0 1 5 2 5/8 0/0 0/0 4 7
X. Sneed 37 4 5 2 1 0 2 5 1/8 0/5 2/4 0 5
M. McGuirl 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
Texas Tech
Starters
D. Moretti
M. Mooney
T. Owens
J. Culver
N. Odiase
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Moretti 32 19 4 2 2 0 5 5 7/11 3/7 2/2 0 4
M. Mooney 34 14 4 0 1 0 2 1 3/6 1/2 7/8 0 4
T. Owens 34 9 8 2 1 3 5 4 2/3 0/1 5/7 3 5
J. Culver 37 9 7 3 0 1 3 2 2/7 0/3 5/10 2 5
N. Odiase 9 0 2 0 0 2 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
