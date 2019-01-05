Mack, Alabama upset No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 in SEC opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) This time, Alabama held on.
The Crimson Tide are rolling.
Tevin Mack made six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Alabama held off No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
Dazon Ingram scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including some key free throws in the Crimson Tide's fifth consecutive win. The Wildcats gave them a big scare in the final seconds after surging back from 11 points down.
Alabama's win streak began after it lost 83-80 to Georgia State on a game-ending 3. It looked as if the Tide might be headed for another tough ending, but this time the result went their way.
''That would have hurt,'' Mack said. ''To play our heart out the whole game and end up with nothing, it would have hurt. I'm glad we were able to get out of there with a win.''
Alabama coach Avery Johnson said the team probably had its hardest four-day stretch of practice of his tenure this week. He called it ''a huge win for our program.''
''We talked a lot about it behind the scenes,'' Johnson said. ''We needed to beat Kentucky.''
Ingram made two free throws with 23 seconds left in between back-to-back layups by Ashton Hagans. Hagans' second cut it to 76-73 with 16 seconds left. Alabama (10-3) got the ball across midcourt but Hagans came away with the ball on a steal from Ingram.
PJ Washington scored on a dunk with 5 seconds to play and Kentucky (10-3) quickly fouled John Petty, who made one of two from the line.
Tyler Herro's 3-point try at the buzzer bounced off the rim. Hagans passed him the ball after he couldn't find an opening for a shot.
''It went to Ashton and he drove middle and he flips it back and we get a good look from the top of the key for the win,'' Kentucky coach John Calipari said.
''Look, we didn't deserve to win the game. We really didn't. We'd have run out of here saying, how'd we do this? But we didn't have any business winning that game. We just kind of clawed and made it close and gave ourselves a chance.''
Mack kept Alabama in the game in the first half. The Tide trailed 40-38 at the break after he went 6 for 6 from beyond the arc. He missed his only two 3-point attempts in the second half.
''He couldn't miss. He was hitting everything,'' Washington said. ''We tried to get a hand up on him but unfortunately he was hitting everything. Our main focus in the second half was to not let him get off and I think we did a great job of that.''
Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 points for the Tide, who had five players score in double figures. Donta Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Herbert Jones finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Washington led the Wildcats with 15 points and they also had all five starters reach double figures. Keldon Johnson finished with 13.
Herro, Reid Travis and Hagans all scored 12. Hagans also had six assists and three steals.
Hall scored on a tap-in to push Alabama's lead to 72-61 with 3:12 left. Johnson answered with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, who whittled away at the lead but could never quite catch up.
Herro's 3-pointer cut it to 74-69 with 40 seconds left after Travis grabbed the offensive rebound. The Wildcats forced a turnover on the inbounds play and Hagans drove for a layup.
It was the first time Kentucky played in Coleman Coliseum since Feb. 11, 2016.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: Couldn't sustain the momentum after wins over Utah, North Carolina and Louisville. Made 5 of 18 3-pointers.
Alabama: Withstood late threats to keep the winning streak alive and snap a 10-game skid against Kentucky. Made 10 of 23 3-pointers.
BIG CROWD
Alabama had an announced crowd of 12,424 even with students out of town and some fans headed to California for the college football championship.
''It's playing us,'' Calipari said. ''They have no students on the campus and I think they have one or two people that left here to go out to California, and the place was packed. Think about it. Where did these people come from that they were here? That's what happens.''
UP NEXT
Kentucky hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Alabama visits LSU on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|11.1
|Pts. Per Game
|11.1
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|52.7
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|42.6
|Three Point %
|31.9
|72.2
|Free Throw %
|71.1
|Defensive rebound by Donta Hall
|0.0
|Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|John Petty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|John Petty missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Herro
|4.0
|+ 2
|PJ Washington made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dazon Ingram, stolen by Ashton Hagans
|8.0
|+ 2
|Ashton Hagans made driving layup
|15.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on PJ Washington
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|77
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|40
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|25
|32
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|16
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
25
|P. Washington F
|12.6 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|2.3 APG
|52.5 FG%
|
34
|T. Mack G
|8.9 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|0.9 APG
|41.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Washington F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|T. Mack G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Washington
|31
|15
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/10
|0/3
|7/8
|1
|6
|K. Johnson
|30
|13
|7
|4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|6
|R. Travis
|29
|12
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|6/13
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|5
|T. Herro
|35
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Hagans
|33
|12
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
-
HOUBP
NORL76
81
OT 2.0
-
9FSU
4UVA50
65
2nd 24.0 ESP2
-
CCTST
SACHRT55
61
2nd 4:40
-
UGA
3TENN35
77
2nd 9:05 SECN
-
USCUP
PRESBY36
45
2nd 16:59
-
EVAN
ILLST19
23
2nd 19:41
-
MRSHL
CHARLO52
55
2nd 16:27
-
WMMARY
DREXEL42
34
2nd 17:40
-
LIU
BRYANT40
39
2nd 15:24
-
CIT
FURMAN55
56
2nd 16:12 ESP+
-
FAMU
HOW26
19
1st 7:00
-
NEAST
HOFSTRA37
42
2nd 18:37
-
STFRAN
WAGNER37
32
2nd 15:43
-
SACST
MONST39
35
2nd 19:36
-
LONGWD
RADFRD29
20
1st 3:36
-
MCNSE
NWST15
9
1st 8:14
-
SIUE
EILL30
25
1st 3:39
-
GWEBB
CAMP28
25
1st 1:57
-
NCAT
SCST15
6
1st 8:42
-
SAV
COPPST11
14
1st 12:29
-
MOUNT
ROBERT4
6
1st 15:51
-
NALAB
UNF6
10
1st 15:28
-
PENN
PRINCE14
8
1st 14:43
-
CARK
SELOU2
3
1st 18:04
-
5KANSAS
IOWAST0
0
1st 20:00 ESP2
-
GAST
TEXST7
12
1st 15:21
-
YOUNG
MILW0
0
1st 19:29
-
CHARLS
JMAD26
43
1st 0.0
-
KENSAW
NJTECH30
23
1st 0.0
-
CHATT
ETNST34
52
1st 0.0
-
BAYLOR
TCU28
40
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
CAL
UCLA42
50
1st 0.0 PACN
-
CSTCAR
SALAB32
29
1st 0.0
-
BCU
NCCU22
25
1st 0.0
-
UMES
MORGAN24
28
1st 0.0
-
CREIGH
BUTLER69
84
Final
-
8MICHST
14OHIOST86
77
Final
-
UCF
UCONN65
53
Final
-
CUSE
ND72
62
Final
-
BC
10VATECH66
77
Final
-
15UNC
PITT85
60
Final
-
BUCK
BU80
87
Final
-
NKY
DTROIT95
73
Final
-
13UK
BAMA75
77
Final
-
CINCY
ECU71
73
Final
-
MAINE
UMBC52
61
Final
-
LSALLE
UMASS69
60
Final
-
LAFAY
ARMY69
77
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN97
94
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
WISGB89
90
Final
-
STNYBRK
MASLOW75
63
Final
-
NCGRN
VMI71
68
Final
-
FAIR
IONA87
94
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH79
92
Final
-
CMICH
MIAOH84
77
Final
-
NOVA
PROV65
59
Final
-
MD
RUT77
63
Final
-
OKLAST
23OKLA64
74
Final
-
WINTHR
NCASHV80
65
Final
-
NILL
OHIO72
66
Final/OT
-
VCU
FORD76
51
Final
-
WMICH
AKRON48
56
Final
-
BRAD
INDST60
65
Final
-
STPETE
MNMTH44
61
Final
-
VALPO
MOST82
66
Final
-
SAMFORD
WCAR69
76
Final
-
NCWILM
TOWSON67
61
Final
-
KSTATE
11TXTECH57
63
Final
-
NH
BING58
69
Final
-
UTAH
ARIZ81
84
Final/OT
-
LATECH
RICE66
78
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON75
85
Final
-
GASOU
TXARL77
64
Final
-
APPST
TROY85
89
Final
-
WRIGHT
OAK89
73
Final
-
CHIST
UMKC72
80
Final
-
LOYCHI
DRAKE85
74
Final
-
NDAK
DENVER80
59
Final
-
MOREHD
PEAY0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TXAMCC
LAMAR0
0136.5 O/U
-5
5:30pm
-
TNMART
SEMO0
0156.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
HIGHPT
CHARSO0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
SFLA
TULSA0
0132 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
IDAHO
NCOLO0
0146.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm
-
COLO
ARIZST0
0148 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm PACN
-
LPSCMB
JVILLE0
0156 O/U
+13.5
6:00pm
-
JAXST
TNST0
0139.5 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
USM
NTEXAS0
0127.5 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
FAU
MTSU0
0133 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
DUQ
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
ARK
TEXAM0
0147 O/U
-3
6:00pm SECN
-
PORT
LOYMRY0
0133 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
BELMONT0
0154 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm
-
DELST
NORFLK0
0145 O/U
-15.5
6:30pm
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0151 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
ABIL
SAMHOU0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
6:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0146 O/U
+10.5
6:30pm
-
GRAM
ALST0
0137.5 O/U
PK
6:30pm
-
CAN
SIENA0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
NIAGARA
MANH0
0131.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
MERCER
WOFF0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0133 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
LIB
FGC0
0140.5 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
SC
FLA0
0134 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
UVM
ALBANY0
0138 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0148.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
WKY
ODU0
0130 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
QUINN
RIDER0
0151 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
FDU
SFTRPA0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0162.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
WILL
ORAL0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
SILL
NIOWA0
0127.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
6NEVADA
NMEX0
0154.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESPU
-
CLEM
1DUKE0
0150.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
OREG0
0128.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm PACN
-
FIU
UAB0
0159 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
MURYST0
0161 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
HOLYN
UCDAV0
0
8:00pm
-
NICHST
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PEPPER0
0148 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm
-
SEATTLE
GC0
0143.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0140.5 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
MISS
VANDY0
0152 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm SECN
-
AF
UTAHST0
0136.5 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
7GONZAG0
0154.5 O/U
-26.5
9:00pm ROOT
-
SUTAH
WEBER0
0153 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
PORTST
MNTNA0
0149.5 O/U
-15.5
9:00pm
-
WVU
TEXAS0
0140 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
TXSA
UTEP0
0140 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NAU
IDST0
0152.5 O/U
-8.5
9:05pm
-
YALE
CSN0
0160 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
UTVALL
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
BTHSDA
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
WYO
UNLV0
0144.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
SDGST
BOISE0
0135 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
COLOST
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm ATSN
-
WASHST
WASH0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
10:30pm PACN
-
BYU
MARYCA0
0156 O/U
-6
11:00pm ESP2
-
UOP
USD0
0142 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm