Pineiro, Carter lead Toreros over Tigers, 73-64

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) The San Diego Toreros hope to make some noise in the West Coast Conference this year. Dominating on their home court could be key.

Isaiah Pineiro had 24 points - making all 11 free throws - and 11 rebounds for San Diego, which used a 16-0 run in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the second half to beat cold-shooting Pacific 73-64 Saturday night.

Olin Carter III added 15 points while Yauhen Massalski had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Toreros (12-5, 1-1 West Coast), who bounced back from a 12-point loss at Santa Clara in their conference opener. They improved to 9-0 at home.

''It's nice to see them have that much pride in their home floor,'' first-year coach Sam Scholl said.

Pacific (10-7, 0-2) shot only 38.2 percent.

''We did a great job, got back to our identity,'' Scholl said. ''Contrary to Thursday, we didn't let some slow offense break our defense and kind of compromise how we approached each possession defensively. We kept sticking with it, guys made some good plays at the midline and we finished possessions, so I was happy with our defensive effort.''

Yauhen Massalski, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, was a force inside with seven of USD's 10 blocked shots.

''He was excellent,'' Scholl said. ''We knew they were going to be a team that was going to look to drive, drive, drive, and he did a fantastic job of coming over and making midline plays and being a playmaker at the rim.''

Jahlil Tripp scored 24 and Roberto Gallinat 19 for Pacific, which is coached by former NBA star Damon Stoudamire. Lafayette Dorsey added 15.

The Toreros were leading 31-27 when they went on their 16-0 run to get a comfortable lead. The run started with a 3-pointer by Carter in the opening minute of the second half and ended when he drained another 3 for a 47-27 lead with 13:41 to go. Pineiro and Tyler Williams also hit 3s in the run.

The Tigers got the score within single digits in the closing minutes thanks to a 9-3 run that included a 3 by Gallinat.

''San Diego played well,'' Stoudamire said. ''They did a great job tonight. To play come-from-behind, they're a tough team to do that against. They pretty much controlled it for the last 30 minutes.''

Shooting poorly ''was a combination of us not being patient offensively and them packing the lane and us not figuring it out,'' Stoudamire said.

San Diego led 31-25 at halftime. Andrew Ferguson, a 7-foot redshirt freshman, hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes and just missed another right before the buzzer.

Pacific shot only 37 percent in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: The Tigers were coming off a 90-87 loss to BYU in their conference opener in which they trailed by 21 points.

San Diego: The Toreros were coming off a season-high 20 turnovers in a 68-56 loss at Santa Clara. They had 10 in the first half Saturday night and only two in the second half. They continue to be without Isaiah Wright, who's been out with a stress fracture in his right wrist since Dec. 23.

UP NEXT

Pacific plays at No. 7 Gonzaga on Thursday night.

San Diego hosts Pepperdine next Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Tripp
I. Wright
22 G
37.6 Min. Per Game 37.6
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
58.5 Field Goal % 41.5
33.3 Three Point % 32.3
62.5 Free Throw % 86.0
+ 2 Lafayette Dorsey made layup 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Lafayette Dorsey 12.0
  Roberto Gallinat missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on Olin Carter III 19.0
+ 2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 27.0
+ 1 Isaiah Pineiro made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Isaiah Pineiro made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Pineiro 31.0
  Roberto Gallinat missed 3rd of 3 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Roberto Gallinat made 2nd of 3 free throws 31.0
Team Stats
Points 64 73
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 31 33
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 17 24
Team 6 2
Assists 5 18
Steals 8 7
Blocks 1 10
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Tripp F
24 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
0
I. Pineiro F
24 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Pacific 10-7 253964
home team logo San Diego 12-5 314273
Jenny Craig Pavilion San Diego, CA
Jenny Craig Pavilion San Diego, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 10-7 75.4 PPG 38.2 RPG 10.9 APG
home team logo San Diego 12-5 76.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
0
J. Tripp F 11.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.7 APG 61.0 FG%
0
I. Pineiro F 20.1 PPG 8.9 RPG 2.2 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Tripp F 24 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
0
I. Pineiro F 24 PTS 11 REB 4 AST
38.2 FG% 47.1
29.4 3PT FG% 40.9
73.9 FT% 88.9
Pacific
Starters
J. Tripp
L. Dorsey
B. McGhee
A. Townes
A. Sanni
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tripp 32 24 5 0 3 0 2 3 10/15 1/3 3/4 2 3
L. Dorsey 26 15 4 2 2 0 2 4 5/12 1/4 4/6 1 3
B. McGhee 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Townes 18 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Sanni 24 0 4 3 2 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 3
San Diego
Starters
I. Pineiro
O. Carter III
Y. Massalski
T. Williams
A. Floresca
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Pineiro 32 24 11 4 2 1 3 2 6/14 1/3 11/11 3 8
O. Carter III 38 15 1 4 1 0 4 4 5/13 3/10 2/2 0 1
Y. Massalski 22 11 9 0 0 7 2 3 5/7 0/0 1/2 2 7
T. Williams 27 8 5 3 0 0 2 3 2/6 2/5 2/3 1 4
A. Floresca 19 2 1 1 2 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
