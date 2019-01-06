ILL
NWEST

No Text

Turner's 3-pointer lifts Northwestern over Illinois 68-66

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Northwestern a 68-66 victory over rival Illinois on Sunday, the Wildcats' first Big Ten win of the season.

Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Turner and Ryan Taylor had 12 points apiece and Anthony Gaines added 11 for Northwestern (10-5, 1-3).

Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and Adonis De La Rosa added 12 for Illinois (4-11, 0-4), which has lost four straight.

Northwestern won last season's meeting 72-68 in overtime. Illinois leads the all-time series 134-42.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili gave Illinois a 66-65 lead on a follow basket with 1:31 to play. After each team had a scoreless possession, Northwestern got the ball back with 34.5 seconds to go. Turner missed a wild 3-point attempt with just under 20 seconds left, but Dererk Pardon grabbed the rebound and threw it back out to Turner for the game-winning basket.

Trent Frazier missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Illini.

Following a slow start offensively, Northwestern received a lift when freshman Ryan Greer entered the game at point guard seven minutes into the game. The Wildcats rallied for a 24-16 lead with five minutes left before halftime and seemingly had taken control.

But Illinois, after going scoreless for more than four minutes, closed the first half with a 15-1 run to take a 31-25 lead at the intermission.

Law had just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the first half. He finished 4 for 12 from the field with six turnovers.

Illinois stretched its lead to eight points early in the second half before Northwestern rallied to tie the score at 42 on a 3-point play by Anthony Gaines with 13 minutes to go. Two minutes later, Law hit a pair of free throws to put the Wildcats back on top, 45-43.

The game stayed tight the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini are solid defensively, but must develop more consistency on offense to win in the Big Ten.

Northwestern: To be competitive in the Big Ten and have a shot at an NCAA tournament bid, the Wildcats need more consistent play out of Law. Also, the lack of a true point guard in the starting lineup is more apparent against quality opponents.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Host No. 2 Michigan on Thursday night.

Northwestern: Host No. 25 Iowa on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Dosunmu
V. Law
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
17.9 Pts. Per Game 17.9
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
42.6 Field Goal % 44.0
39.0 Three Point % 37.6
66.7 Free Throw % 83.6
  Offensive rebound by Illinois 0.0
  Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dererk Pardon 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Dererk Pardon 13.0
  A.J. Turner missed jump shot 15.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier 1:05
  Anthony Gaines missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
+ 2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made dunk 1:31
  Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 1:33
  Ayo Dosunmu missed layup 1:35
Team Stats
Points 66 68
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 20-49 (40.8%)
3-Pointers 0-11 (0.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 22-27 (81.5%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 21 25
Team 6 5
Assists 10 14
Steals 9 5
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
V. Law F
13 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois 4-11 313566
home team logo Northwestern 10-5 254368
NWEST -7.5, O/U 140.5
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
NWEST -7.5, O/U 140.5
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 4-11 73.9 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Northwestern 10-5 72.2 PPG 37.2 RPG 16.1 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 12.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.9 APG 42.0 FG%
4
V. Law F 17.9 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.9 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 18 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
4
V. Law F 13 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
39.3 FG% 40.8
0.0 3PT FG% 42.1
81.5 FT% 76.9
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
K. Nichols
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 36 18 5 2 0 1 2 1 6/12 0/4 6/7 0 5
K. Nichols 32 8 6 3 3 0 0 3 3/9 0/2 2/3 3 3
G. Bezhanishvili 19 8 3 0 1 1 1 3 4/9 0/1 0/0 1 2
T. Frazier 25 6 4 3 3 0 3 3 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 4
A. Jordan 15 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Starters
A. Dosunmu
K. Nichols
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
A. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 36 18 5 2 0 1 2 1 6/12 0/4 6/7 0 5
K. Nichols 32 8 6 3 3 0 0 3 3/9 0/2 2/3 3 3
G. Bezhanishvili 19 8 3 0 1 1 1 3 4/9 0/1 0/0 1 2
T. Frazier 25 6 4 3 3 0 3 3 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 4
A. Jordan 15 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
A. De La Rosa
D. Williams
A. Feliz
S. Kane
T. Underwood
A. Griffin
T. Jones
D. Cayce
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
A. Higgs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. De La Rosa 14 12 3 0 0 0 0 3 4/6 0/0 4/5 0 3
D. Williams 28 10 4 1 1 2 1 4 1/4 0/0 8/10 2 2
A. Feliz 16 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0
S. Kane 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Underwood 6 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Griffin 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Jones 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Cayce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Higgs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 29 10 9 5 11 19 22/56 0/11 22/27 8 21
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
R. Taylor
A. Turner
D. Pardon
M. Kopp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Law 37 13 10 2 2 1 6 4 4/12 0/4 5/5 2 8
R. Taylor 32 12 0 0 1 1 1 4 4/8 4/8 0/0 0 0
A. Turner 31 12 3 4 0 0 4 4 2/6 2/3 6/8 0 3
D. Pardon 35 10 8 1 2 3 0 3 2/4 0/0 6/8 1 7
M. Kopp 15 4 3 1 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 3
Starters
V. Law
R. Taylor
A. Turner
D. Pardon
M. Kopp
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Law 37 13 10 2 2 1 6 4 4/12 0/4 5/5 2 8
R. Taylor 32 12 0 0 1 1 1 4 4/8 4/8 0/0 0 0
A. Turner 31 12 3 4 0 0 4 4 2/6 2/3 6/8 0 3
D. Pardon 35 10 8 1 2 3 0 3 2/4 0/0 6/8 1 7
M. Kopp 15 4 3 1 0 0 1 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 3
Bench
A. Gaines
R. Greer
B. Benson
P. Nance
J. Ash
A. Falzon
C. Hall
T. Malnati
R. Young
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Gaines 27 11 4 2 0 0 1 1 3/7 2/3 3/5 1 3
R. Greer 15 4 1 3 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Benson 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Nance 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Falzon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 29 14 5 5 15 22 20/49 8/19 20/26 4 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores