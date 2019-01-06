Turner's 3-pointer lifts Northwestern over Illinois 68-66
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) A.J. Turner hit a 3-pointer with 10.1 seconds left to give Northwestern a 68-66 victory over rival Illinois on Sunday, the Wildcats' first Big Ten win of the season.
Vic Law had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Turner and Ryan Taylor had 12 points apiece and Anthony Gaines added 11 for Northwestern (10-5, 1-3).
Ayo Dosunmu had 18 points and Adonis De La Rosa added 12 for Illinois (4-11, 0-4), which has lost four straight.
Northwestern won last season's meeting 72-68 in overtime. Illinois leads the all-time series 134-42.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili gave Illinois a 66-65 lead on a follow basket with 1:31 to play. After each team had a scoreless possession, Northwestern got the ball back with 34.5 seconds to go. Turner missed a wild 3-point attempt with just under 20 seconds left, but Dererk Pardon grabbed the rebound and threw it back out to Turner for the game-winning basket.
Trent Frazier missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer for the Illini.
Following a slow start offensively, Northwestern received a lift when freshman Ryan Greer entered the game at point guard seven minutes into the game. The Wildcats rallied for a 24-16 lead with five minutes left before halftime and seemingly had taken control.
But Illinois, after going scoreless for more than four minutes, closed the first half with a 15-1 run to take a 31-25 lead at the intermission.
Law had just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the first half. He finished 4 for 12 from the field with six turnovers.
Illinois stretched its lead to eight points early in the second half before Northwestern rallied to tie the score at 42 on a 3-point play by Anthony Gaines with 13 minutes to go. Two minutes later, Law hit a pair of free throws to put the Wildcats back on top, 45-43.
The game stayed tight the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: The Illini are solid defensively, but must develop more consistency on offense to win in the Big Ten.
Northwestern: To be competitive in the Big Ten and have a shot at an NCAA tournament bid, the Wildcats need more consistent play out of Law. Also, the lack of a true point guard in the starting lineup is more apparent against quality opponents.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Host No. 2 Michigan on Thursday night.
Northwestern: Host No. 25 Iowa on Wednesday night.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|17.9
|Pts. Per Game
|17.9
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|39.0
|Three Point %
|37.6
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|83.6
|Offensive rebound by Illinois
|0.0
|Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 3
|A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dererk Pardon
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Dererk Pardon
|13.0
|A.J. Turner missed jump shot
|15.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|1:05
|Anthony Gaines missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|+ 2
|Giorgi Bezhanishvili made dunk
|1:31
|Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|1:33
|Ayo Dosunmu missed layup
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|68
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|20-49 (40.8%)
|3-Pointers
|0-11 (0.0%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|22-27 (81.5%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|5
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|19
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois 4-11
|73.9 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Northwestern 10-5
|72.2 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|12.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.9 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
4
|V. Law F
|17.9 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.9 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dosunmu G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|V. Law F
|13 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|40.8
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|81.5
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|36
|18
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6/12
|0/4
|6/7
|0
|5
|K. Nichols
|32
|8
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3/9
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|3
|G. Bezhanishvili
|19
|8
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Frazier
|25
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|4
|A. Jordan
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. De La Rosa
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|3
|D. Williams
|28
|10
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|8/10
|2
|2
|A. Feliz
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Kane
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|T. Underwood
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Griffin
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Jones
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Cayce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Oladimeji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Griffith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Higgs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|29
|10
|9
|5
|11
|19
|22/56
|0/11
|22/27
|8
|21
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Gaines
|27
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|3/5
|1
|3
|R. Greer
|15
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Benson
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|P. Nance
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Falzon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|29
|14
|5
|5
|15
|22
|20/49
|8/19
|20/26
|4
|25
