USC Edges Stanford for first 2-0 conference start in 10 year
LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 23 points and Bennie Boatwright added 22 to lead USC to a 77-66 win over Stanford on Sunday night.
USC (9-6, 2-0 Pac-12) has won its first two conference games of the season for the first time since 2010 and four straight overall.
Stanford (7-7, 0-2) has lost three of its last four games.
USC scored the first 13 points and didn't trail until KZ Okpala's 3-pointer gave Stanford a 49-46 lead with 12:45 left. It remained close until USC pulled away with an 11-0 run for a 68-55 lead when Rakocevic made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:22 remaining.
Rakocevic, who scored a career-high 27 points in USC's Pac-12 opener against Cal, had 14 in the first half. He finished with 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.
Cormac Ryan scored 18 points - all on six second-half 3-pointers - for Stanford. Daejon Davis had 14 points and Okpala 12 for the Cardinal.
USC led by as many as 13 points before taking a 31-21 lead into the half. Stanford caught fire and went on a 10-2 run in the second half to cut the lead to 35-31. A Bryce Willis dunk tied the game at 43.
USC's Jonah Mathews left the court with what appeared to be an ankle injury but quickly returned. For the brief period he was gone, USC was down to six healthy scholarship players.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attended the game and sat courtside. It was a double-header of basketball as he attended the Clippers' win over Orlando at nearby Staples Center, then made it to Galen Center.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal put itself in a hole by losing its first two conference games but returns home next.
USC: is proving it can win with little depth in a conference that isn't as strong as usual.
UP NEXT
Stanford: Hosts Arizona on Wednesday.
USC: Plays Thursday at Oregon State.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|9.3
|Pts. Per Game
|9.3
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|46.3
|Three Point %
|34.4
|74.4
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Defensive rebound by Bennie Boatwright
|18.0
|Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 2
|Jonah Mathews made layup, assist by Bennie Boatwright
|28.0
|+ 2
|Daejon Davis made dunk
|34.0
|+ 1
|Bennie Boatwright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Bennie Boatwright made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Isaac White
|45.0
|Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Derryck Thornton
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|48.0
|KZ Okpala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|+ 1
|Bennie Boatwright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|77
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|30-62 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|6-10 (60.0%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|39
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|2
|8
|Assists
|18
|16
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
23
|C. Ryan G
|10.6 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|35.5 FG%
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|15.2 PPG
|10.1 RPG
|1.1 APG
|52.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Ryan G
|18 PTS
|0 REB
|5 AST
|N. Rakocevic F
|23 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ryan
|38
|18
|0
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/13
|6/11
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Davis
|37
|14
|2
|9
|1
|1
|3
|4
|5/12
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Okpala
|40
|12
|8
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|5
|B. Wills
|27
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|4
|O. Da Silva
|11
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ryan
|38
|18
|0
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6/13
|6/11
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Davis
|37
|14
|2
|9
|1
|1
|3
|4
|5/12
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Okpala
|40
|12
|8
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|5
|B. Wills
|27
|4
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|4
|O. Da Silva
|11
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sharma
|16
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. Delaire
|22
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|3
|I. White
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|1
|T. Stanback
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Sheffield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kisunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|198
|66
|27
|18
|5
|7
|15
|20
|25/54
|10/25
|6/10
|6
|21
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|38
|23
|10
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11/19
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|7
|B. Boatwright
|27
|22
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/10
|1/4
|7/8
|0
|7
|D. Thornton
|39
|13
|3
|9
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/12
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|2
|J. Mathews
|36
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Aaron
|30
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|38
|23
|10
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|11/19
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|7
|B. Boatwright
|27
|22
|7
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7/10
|1/4
|7/8
|0
|7
|D. Thornton
|39
|13
|3
|9
|4
|0
|3
|1
|5/12
|1/3
|2/4
|1
|2
|J. Mathews
|36
|11
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Aaron
|30
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Uyaelunmo
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|J. Brooks
|19
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Usher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Weaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|198
|77
|31
|16
|7
|3
|10
|16
|30/62
|4/15
|13/18
|10
|21
-
XAVIER
16MARQET52
70
Final
-
RICH
DAYTON48
72
Final
-
HOLY
NAVY48
50
Final
-
ILL
NWEST66
68
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
75
Final
-
LOYMD
LEHIGH72
89
Final
-
AMER
COLG69
73
Final
-
GWASH
STJOES70
56
Final
-
DICKST
NDAKST53
85
Final
-
TEMPLE
WICHST85
81
Final/OT
-
RI
STLOU53
60
Final
-
STBON
GMASON53
68
Final
-
21IND
2MICH63
74
Final
-
SDAKST
SDAK79
61
Final
-
24NEB
25IOWA84
93
Final
-
MIAMI
LVILLE73
90
Final
-
MEMP
19HOU77
90
Final
-
22WISC
PSU71
52
Final
-
STNFRD
USC66
77
Final
-
MCG
HARV0
0