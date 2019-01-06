STNFRD
USC Edges Stanford for first 2-0 conference start in 10 year

  • Jan 06, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 23 points and Bennie Boatwright added 22 to lead USC to a 77-66 win over Stanford on Sunday night.

USC (9-6, 2-0 Pac-12) has won its first two conference games of the season for the first time since 2010 and four straight overall.

Stanford (7-7, 0-2) has lost three of its last four games.

USC scored the first 13 points and didn't trail until KZ Okpala's 3-pointer gave Stanford a 49-46 lead with 12:45 left. It remained close until USC pulled away with an 11-0 run for a 68-55 lead when Rakocevic made 1 of 2 free throws with 2:22 remaining.

Rakocevic, who scored a career-high 27 points in USC's Pac-12 opener against Cal, had 14 in the first half. He finished with 10 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

Cormac Ryan scored 18 points - all on six second-half 3-pointers - for Stanford. Daejon Davis had 14 points and Okpala 12 for the Cardinal.

USC led by as many as 13 points before taking a 31-21 lead into the half. Stanford caught fire and went on a 10-2 run in the second half to cut the lead to 35-31. A Bryce Willis dunk tied the game at 43.

USC's Jonah Mathews left the court with what appeared to be an ankle injury but quickly returned. For the brief period he was gone, USC was down to six healthy scholarship players.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer attended the game and sat courtside. It was a double-header of basketball as he attended the Clippers' win over Orlando at nearby Staples Center, then made it to Galen Center.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal put itself in a hole by losing its first two conference games but returns home next.

USC: is proving it can win with little depth in a conference that isn't as strong as usual.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts Arizona on Wednesday.

USC: Plays Thursday at Oregon State.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Okpala
D. Thornton
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
46.4 Field Goal % 42.1
46.3 Three Point % 34.4
74.4 Free Throw % 70.0
  Defensive rebound by Bennie Boatwright 18.0
  Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 2 Jonah Mathews made layup, assist by Bennie Boatwright 28.0
+ 2 Daejon Davis made dunk 34.0
+ 1 Bennie Boatwright made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Bennie Boatwright made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Isaac White 45.0
  Lost ball turnover on Bryce Wills, stolen by Derryck Thornton 45.0
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Wills 48.0
  KZ Okpala missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Bennie Boatwright made 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
Team Stats
Points 66 77
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 30-62 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 29 39
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 21 21
Team 2 8
Assists 18 16
Steals 5 7
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
C. Ryan G
18 PTS, 5 AST
home team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
23 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Stanford 7-7 214566
home team logo USC 9-6 314677
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 7-7 73.0 PPG 39.1 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo USC 9-6 79.5 PPG 40 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
23
C. Ryan G 10.6 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.7 APG 35.5 FG%
31
N. Rakocevic F 15.2 PPG 10.1 RPG 1.1 APG 52.7 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Ryan G 18 PTS 0 REB 5 AST
31
N. Rakocevic F 23 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
46.3 FG% 48.4
40.0 3PT FG% 26.7
60.0 FT% 72.2
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
B. Boatwright
D. Thornton
J. Mathews
S. Aaron
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 38 23 10 1 2 2 1 2 11/19 0/0 1/2 3 7
B. Boatwright 27 22 7 2 0 1 1 3 7/10 1/4 7/8 0 7
D. Thornton 39 13 3 9 4 0 3 1 5/12 1/3 2/4 1 2
J. Mathews 36 11 1 1 1 0 2 1 5/10 1/4 0/0 1 0
S. Aaron 30 7 3 2 0 0 1 4 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 1
Starters
N. Rakocevic
B. Boatwright
D. Thornton
J. Mathews
S. Aaron
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 38 23 10 1 2 2 1 2 11/19 0/0 1/2 3 7
B. Boatwright 27 22 7 2 0 1 1 3 7/10 1/4 7/8 0 7
D. Thornton 39 13 3 9 4 0 3 1 5/12 1/3 2/4 1 2
J. Mathews 36 11 1 1 1 0 2 1 5/10 1/4 0/0 1 0
S. Aaron 30 7 3 2 0 0 1 4 2/7 1/3 2/2 2 1
Bench
V. Uyaelunmo
J. Brooks
M. Anderson
D. Fleming
C. O'Bannon Jr.
J. Usher
E. Weaver
K. Porter Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Uyaelunmo 9 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 2
J. Brooks 19 0 4 1 0 0 2 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 2
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Usher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 77 31 16 7 3 10 16 30/62 4/15 13/18 10 21
