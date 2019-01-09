CLEM
Syracuse gets 14 points from Hughes, beats Clemson 61-53

  • Jan 09, 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) On a night when Syracuse's trademark zone defense was effective against Clemson, coach Jim Boeheim's lesser-known press helped the Orange to their fourth straight win.

Elijah Hughes had 14 points to lead four Syracuse players in double figures and the Syracuse beat Clemson 61-53 Wednesday night, holding the Tigers to a season-low in scoring.

Tyus Battle and Frank Howard scored 12 points apiece and Marek Dolezaj chipped in with a season-high 10 for Syracuse (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which scored 20 points off 17 turnovers by the Tigers (10-5, 0-2 ACC).

''No one had a huge night, but we were all just being aggressive and looking for our shot, trying to make something happen on the offensive end,'' Battle said. ''That's how we have to play.''

Marcquise Reed topped Clemson with 16 points and Elijah Thomas had 13 before fouling out late.

''Certainly, both teams didn't shoot well and we obviously had some trouble with the zone,'' Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

Syracuse changed out of its zone with a 34-28 lead and pressed for a just a few minutes, forcing the Tigers into two turnovers and allowing Syracuse to extend its lead.

''The press threw us off a little bit,'' Brownell said. ''We did practice against it for two days, but I thought our guys just weren't quite 100 percent alert. They (Syracuse) did a nice job mixing it in today for just a couple of possessions, which I think is smart. We broke it once. Maybe it would've helped us if they kept on pressing.''

Boeheim said using the press as part of his defense's arsenal to change things up can work wonders.

''The press can help you or hurt you,'' he said. ''We're trying to use it where we can, when we can, and if it works we'll stick with it. I think the press served its purpose.''

The Tigers shot just 36 percent for the game and 5 of 20 from beyond the arc. Syracuse hit 42 percent from the field but just 7 of 22 in the final 20 minutes, and was 6 of 26 from 3 for the game. Oshae Brissett and Battle were a combined 0 of 10 from 3.

''All in all, it was pretty much of an ugly game,'' Brownell said. ''They just outplayed us a little bit tonight.''

The Tigers pulled to within six at 34-28 on consecutive 3s by Clyde Trapp and Reed, but Syracuse went on its 10-4 press-inspired spurt to take a 44-32 lead with 11:39 to go.

''We were just real aggressive and locked in on defense,'' Hughes said. ''They have a lot of guys who can shoot outside and a real force down low, so we knew we had to lock in. Yeah, the press rattled hem a little bit. That's what we wanted. We got a few easy buckets and that really got us going.''

A foul shot by Bourama Sidibe gave Syracuse its largest lead of the second half at 54-40, but Clemson scored eight straight points, seven by Reed, to close within 54-48 with 4:45 left.

Two foul shots by Reed kept the margin at six, but a key turnaround jumper by Brissett gave Syracuse a 58-50 margin with 2:39 to go. Clemson missed three consecutive shots, including a layup by Reed off a pretty give-and-go.

Syracuse led 30-22 at halftime, Clemson's lowest first-half point total for the season.

MR. CONSISTENCY

Hughes has scored at least 14 points in all but two games this season and between 14 and 17 points 10 times for the Orange.

HOLDING HIS OWN

At 6-foot-10 and 180 pounds dripping wet, Marek Dolezaj is better suited to the perimeter than at center, but he's been doing an admirable job since being inserted into the starting lineup. In addition to his 10 points, Dolezaj had four rebounds and four assists. His passing ability helps open the floor.

IN THE DOGHOUSE?

Boeheim kept center Paschal Chukwu glued to the bench Wednesday. Boeheim said Chukwu isn't hurt but offered little else as to why the former starter didn't see the floor.

ROUNDING INTO ACTION

While Reed led Clemson with 16 points, Brownell said his star guard still lacked ''pop'' in his second game back after sitting out three games with a knee injury.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have very little margin for error after starting conference play with consecutive losses. With a matchup Saturday against No. 4 Virginia, a slot in the NCAA Tournament could be a pipe dream.

Syracuse: The Orange are off to a perfect start in conference play after losing four times in the first two months of the season. Padding the resume is all-important going forward, and in the next three weeks the Orange play three ranked teams - Duke, Virginia Tech and Florida State, with only the Seminoles at home.

UP NEXT

Clemson's challenging start to the ACC schedule continues Saturday when the Tigers host No. 4 Virginia.

The Orange conclude a two-game home stand Saturday against Georgia Tech.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Shelton Mitchell made layup
  Defensive rebound by John Newman III
  Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
Frank Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
Frank Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
  Flagrant foul on Marcquise Reed
  Personal foul on Marcquise Reed
  Defensive rebound by Frank Howard
  Marcquise Reed missed layup, blocked by Marek Dolezaj
  Defensive rebound by David Skara
  Elijah Hughes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
Points 53 61
Field Goals 19-53 (35.8%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 35
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 23 26
Team 4 4
Assists 14 12
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 0 0
2
M. Reed G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
33
E. Hughes F
14 PTS, 7 REB
away team logo Clemson 10-5 223153
home team logo Syracuse 11-4 303161
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
away team logo Clemson 10-5 74.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Syracuse 11-4 71.6 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.4 APG
2
M. Reed G 19.6 PPG 5.1 RPG 4.0 APG 48.7 FG%
33
E. Hughes F 15.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.5 APG 45.1 FG%
2
M. Reed G 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
33
E. Hughes F 14 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
Clemson
M. Reed 16 6 3 5/13 2/5 4/5 5 37 3 0 5 1 5
E. Thomas 13 7 0 4/6 0/0 5/10 5 26 0 1 3 1 6
A. Simms 9 3 1 4/6 1/1 0/0 5 23 0 0 3 2 1
S. Mitchell 5 5 3 2/11 1/5 0/0 0 33 2 0 1 2 3
D. Skara 3 4 2 1/8 0/4 1/2 3 33 1 0 2 1 3
Syracuse
Starters
E. Hughes
F. Howard
T. Battle
M. Dolezaj
O. Brissett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hughes 14 7 0 4/10 3/8 3/4 1 35 0 0 4 0 7
F. Howard 12 5 4 4/8 1/3 3/6 2 35 0 0 2 1 4
T. Battle 12 3 3 4/13 0/6 4/4 3 40 2 1 2 0 3
M. Dolezaj 10 4 4 3/5 2/4 2/2 3 30 2 2 0 2 2
O. Brissett 9 6 0 4/10 0/4 1/3 3 34 1 1 5 1 5
